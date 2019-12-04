The Income Method: Tax Loss Season Survival Guide

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities we are immediate income investors first and value investors second. This means we focus on gathering strong returns from our dividend income and mix in value investment plays to generate additional capital gains. Throughout the year this means some of our picks have higher volatility and others are the focus of strong short interest. Most of the time these forces are balanced out by the strong income provided to investors and retirees - making it psychologically easier to hold through various seasonal fluctuations in the market.

Investors who are new to income investing though may panic whenever the price of their securities moves lower.

"Oh no!" they scream "Its dropping!"

We understand the concern and we do not ignore total returns. Total return is after all calculated by taking the return generated from dividends and adding in price movement. Often growth investors or traders who like to swing trade beat the same drum:

"Total return is all that matters!"

It is the same drum we hear beat anytime one of our picks has a temporary drop in price. They are quick to swoop in and try to scare novice investors. Traders like to do this and frequently sow panic into the market to capitalize on it. They all seem to forget one point. We are investors, not traders. While we aim for high total returns, we focus on the long-term view, not a single month’s price change. The longer we hold a security that pays a healthy dividend, the higher our total return climbs. Sometimes our thesis takes more time to play out and in the interim the securities price might fall, it might trend sideways or it might climb. We are there through it all, collecting our dividends.

Why does that matter? It matters because we are income investors. We take the half of the total return equation we can control - yield - and we invest in solidly covered dividends. You can generate a 9% total return from 9% price appreciation or 9% dividend yield or a combination of both. Historically, HDO has generated 16% annual total returns from our 9%-10% yield portfolio. This means we historically see 6%-7% price appreciation on top of our dividend income.

Tax Loss Selling Hits Hard

Tax-loss selling season is often the "scariest" season for income investors. Why? When playing value picks whose price already has declined before buying in, the year-end selling to get tax write-offs is exceptionally strong. This historically leads to a strong New Year rebound. Bunkering down and not panicking is a strong must to avoid selling at the most inopportune time.

We frequently remind all investors and all retirees who invest for income to look at their income stream. If you picked solidly-covered dividend picks, your income stream won't get cut. It won't collapse because of two months of tax-loss selling. You could literally walk away and return two months later and it would be the same, or higher if you have some dividend growth stocks sprinkled in. If you're stuck panicking whenever the price of your securities or value of your portfolio gyrates and you're an income investor - you're missing the whole point.

Temporary losses are hard to look at. But just like unrealized gains can rapidly appear and disappear, so too can unrealized losses. For an income investor, every dividend payment reduces losses and builds gains as they come in. Those dividends, when reinvested, continue to produce a growing income stream that rapidly produces improving returns.

So when others are panicking, what should you do to survive tax-loss selling season?

Step One: Get Your Head on Straight

The first step is to look at your portfolio correctly. This season isn't forever. It might feel like an eternity, but it realistically only lasts 2-3 months. As income investors who use the dividends for required minimum drawdowns or to live, your portfolio value changing temporarily should mean very little.

Humans have a nature to focus on the immediate and temporary and worry like it is going to last forever. A child asking for a drink of water freaks out when they're told to wait. Why? Because they haven't fully grasped the concept of time. Likewise, investors and retirees naturally trend toward thinking like traders when selling hits. They worry about price movement instead of keeping a calm perspective.

If this is you, take a few steps back and get an eagle-eye view. How has your portfolio performed over the last year? How did it react last tax-loss selling season? How did January go? Most importantly, how has its income produced increased year over year?

Long-term issues must be addressed, but if tax-loss has you going crazy, changing your perspective is important. Income investing will calm you greatly when you shake off the perspective of a trader and get your head in the game you are investing in.

Step Two: Verify Your Income Stream

Like we mentioned above, those self-evaluation questions will reveal issues in your income stream. Make sure your securities have strongly covered dividends so they can keep paying them out to you. Pass through vehicles likes CEFs, REITs and MLPs have requirements as to how much they must pay out to avoid getting taxed themselves. Monitoring their quarterly filings is important to ensure you have no issues.

Likewise, maintaining a proper allocation to fixed income securities will ensure that your income stream can continue unabated or at least provide a big buffer. We have been highlighting multiple preferreds for just this very reason. Companies would have to stop paying their common dividends before stopping their preferred payments. This gives you added protection against a cut, but also more warning time!

Currently, we strongly encourage investors to maintain a 35%-40% portfolio allocation to fixed income. Having a diverse set of bonds, baby bonds and preferred securities can increase your safety and keep your income stream strong.

Step Three: Buy The Opportunities

Tax-loss selling allows an investor or retiree to lock in losses to offset gains. This drives prices down further, often producing excellent opportunities across the market. The rebound in prices occurs when 30-31 days pass and investors can buy those positions again without triggering the “Wash-Sale” rule. So come January, the new tax year, many of these fallen angels strongly rebound in value and yields offered to the market shrink as prices rise.

So what should you as an income investor do? Buy if you have cash to allocate. Christmas comes early for income investors. As others mindlessly sell to lock in losses, income investors buy to lock in more income. We live for income flowing from our investments, and when a perfectly sound company sells off, we can capitalize on that drop. We have done so multiple times on irrational selling in the bond space and preferred market and you can do so also.

The market currently is offering tremendous high-yield opportunities with tax loss selling, aggravated by short interest speculators to take advantage of the pullback. The shorts tend to run for cover as soon as this period is over and we tend to see a strong rally in those solid stocks that have pulled back due to non-fundamental reasons. We have identified some unique opportunities in the Property REIT sector (VNQ), the Oil and gas Sector (XLE), the Midstream Sector (AMLP), and the Business Development Sector (BIZD), among others. We are sharing our findings with our investors, recommending to lock in some juicy yields of +10% before year end.

In the meantime, it's a great time to remain invested in the market as many income investors will set aside dividends throughout the year to capitalize on this time. We see both as great choices to maintain and grow your income stream, and we remain bullish on equities for the next two years at least.

Step Four: Take a Break

If you find this season too stressful and you've captured the opportunities you can, take a break. This time of year is filled with unique opportunities to spend with friends and loved ones. The market will be here when you get back. Life is much more than tickers on a screen. If you need to take a breather, remind yourself that financial freedom and security means the freedom to be able to walk away and know your income stream won't fall apart. Taking some time for you is essential to a happy healthy life.

Conclusion

Tax-loss selling season can be a stressful time but this survival guide is designed to simply reset your thinking. The Income Method that we follow is our proven means to invest in the market and see solid returns. This time of year we see the strongest volatility in our market prices, but our income is a ballast against the craziness. Stop stressing. To quote an old Persian adage that even Abraham Lincoln used: "This too shall pass." For those investors who have excess cash to invest, it's one of the best times to load up on those high-yield stocks that have been out of favor during this period, giving you the opportunity to boost your income substantially for years to come!

