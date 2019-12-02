Nvidia Vs. AMD: Not A Zero-Sum GPU Game

Even with a projected 2.5% market share loss to AMD, both Nvidia and AMD shares will still gain as long as the entire AIB pie gains. There is no zero-sum game in the GPU market.

Like Intel in the CPU space, Nvidia has started feeling AMD’s threat in the GPU space. Unlike Intel, Nvidia has been able to keep its dominance a little longer.

By K C Ma and Nick Osting

The deck of GPU market share cards is due for a reshuffle, following Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Q3’s Navi graphics cards release which was to carry the fight to Nvidia (NVDA). Though, Nvidia responded with the more powerful Turing GPUs, aided with the Super versions of the RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080. At this point, it is not yet clear who won the market share war. As a result, I set to estimate the forthcoming GPU market share changes between the two longtime rivals.

IDC: AMD Gained Unit Market Share But Lost Revenue Market Share in Q1 2019

When talking about market share, most will use IDC’s measures. IDC publishes both revenue market share and unit shipment market share. When most companies and their management, including Dr. Su, mention market share, they tend to refer to unit market share, because unit shipment speaks volume of the market demand and supply of the product. On the other hand, when investors look at market share, revenue market share is a more relevant measure simply because stock prices are related to revenue growth rates which are affected by both the production and pricing strategy of the product. As AMD is known to have a low pricing strategy versus Nvidia, the unit market share may point to a different conclusion than the revenue market share.

Case in point: the most recent IDC reports indicate that AMD gained unit market share against Nvidia in 1Q 2019 (22.5% vs. 77.5%), while AMD lost revenue market share (7.4% vs. 92.6%) (Figure 1AA). Apparently, AMD’s low price strategy can explain the difference in conclusions. To investors, one weakness of IDC’s data is that the data often lags 1-3 quarters.

Jon Peddie: AMD Gained 0.6% in Q2 2019, Nvidia Gained 5% GPU Market Share in Q3 2019

The more timely market share data may be obtained from Jon Peddie Research. For 2Q 2019, they reported that AMD gained 0.6% GPU market share, but Nvidia gained more GPU share than AMD in Q3, moving up to secure a (unit shipped) market share of 72.92%, with AMD’s 27.08%. That’s represents a 5% increase compared to Q2 where Nvidia held a 67.92% market share, which is a sizable jump in the space of a single quarter (see below).

(From Jon Peddie Research)

Nvidia’s Q3 performance has been invariably helped by Q3 (a traditionally strong quarter for graphics cards) given that overall shipment numbers of GPUs were up a good 6.2%, compared to the same quarter last year. Based on Jon Peddie’s figures, the real unit shifter is the more mainstream GTX GPUs for Nvidia’s side of the fence, while AMD has not brought out a Navi budget offering. Potential buyers are waiting for the new bundle by skipping the older RX 500 series cards. The market shares for the desktop discrete GPU suppliers shifted in the quarter; Nvidia significantly increased market share from last quarter, while AMD increased share year-over-year. Yet, the good news for AMD’s Q4 to come is that it is poised to bring out the wallet-friendly Radeon RX 5500 Navi card, which is likely a potent offering at the budget end. For Nvidia’s Q4 and on, it has also moved to bring its Super variants through to the GTX line to run interference with AMD’s plans.

Analysts’ Estimates of Future Market Shares

Since both IDC and Jon Peddie are slow to report market shares, I need to rely on Street’s real time estimates of forward revenue to calculate market share. To this end, I have to deal with each company’s reluctance to disclose clear segment data. In a previous post, I used the segment revenue shares, the total C&G’s operating margins, and an assumed difference between CPU and GPU margins. I was able to breakdown the revenue share based on two ways of segment classification. Combining both C&G and EESC’s estimates, as a company, AMD has 70% CPU and 30% GPU revenue shares (Table 4 below).

The 70/30 split between AMD’s CPU and GPU revenue is a critical piece of information to properly compute AMD’s CPU and GPU market shares. Assuming that AMD has maintained roughly the same breakdown over time, AMD and Nvidia GPU market shares may be calculated using daily analysts’ revenue estimates. This process will produce a real time revenue market share estimate from analysts' consensus revenue estimates which go into the next 2-3 years. In Figure 1A, the analysts’ market share estimates are compared with IDC’s ex-post estimates. For the better part of this history, it is clear that both estimates have been closely related. Furthermore, the real use of this approach can be demonstrated by its forward-looking market share forecasts. In Figure 1 and Table 1, based on analysts' forward revenue forecasts, AMD Q4 GPU market share rises to 17.6%, 2.4% higher than Q3. But for the rest of the next 2 years, there are no material changes in GPU market share between AMD and Nvidia.

Takeaways

Like Intel in the CPU space, Nvidia has started feeling AMD’s threat in the GPU space. Unlike Intel, Nvidia has been able to maintain its dominance for a little longer. In Q3 2019, there has been some evidence that Nvidia’s RTX cards got some market share back from AMD’s Navi cards. The current analysts’ estimates on the market share changes for the next two years is confined within a modest 2%-3% gain toward AMD. At least for AMD shareholders, market share gain has been the number 1 priority. As there are only two dominant players in the GPU space, the relative valuation has been closely related to the market share (Figure 2). It appears that the current prices of Nvidia and AMD shares have factored in the future revenue market share changes. That is, Nvidia shares are trading at a relative discount to AMD shares, reflecting the forecast AMD GPU market share gain.

That being said, investors are often fixated on the short-term turnover of market share but lose sight of the changes in the big picture. For one, the “add-in board” market (AIB), including both Nvidia and AMD as the two sole players, increased in Q3 2019 by 42% from last quarter, with over $2.8 billion dollars of AIBs shipped. Nvidia increased its market share to 73% in Q3 (Jon Peddie). Their channel inventory is now reported as healthy says the company. Nvidia’s RTX line is doing well and represents 66% of its gaming revenue. Quarter-to-quarter graphics add-in board shipments increased by 42.2% and increased by 6.2% year-to-year. Nvidia not only boosted their market share but they raised the overall AIB market. Even with a projected 2.5% market share loss to AMD, both Nvidia and AMD shares will still gain as long as the entire AIB pie gains. There is no zero-sum game in the GPU market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.