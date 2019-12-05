Compass Diversified: New 7%-Plus Yield Quality Preferred, Strong Buy

Relative to other preferred options, CODI is still an excellent value.

CODI has realized some large gains this year and has an even stronger balance sheet.

Preferred investments are not as cheap as they were, but we still identify some great opportunities.

Preferred shares have been one of our focuses for 2019 at High Dividend Opportunities. We started the year with the goal to find preferred equity opportunities that yielded in excess of 7% and we have had a lot of success.

One of our "home runs" was Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI). Back in January, we recommended investors choose Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.25% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PA). At the time, CODI-A was trading at the bargain price of $19.10. Today, the shares are trading at $24.75, so members who took action have enjoyed capital gains of over 29%, in addition to $1.3593 in dividends, for a total return in excess of 36% with dividends.

For preferred shares, which are typically far less volatile than common equity (and still provide a juicy income), the types of buying opportunities we saw early in 2019 have come and gone. The rest of the market came around to realize what we realized back then - interest rates are generally headed down.

Source: CNBC

With the massive rally in treasuries which started in August, it's unsurprising that they trended back up over the past month. The general consensus is that the Federal Reserve will most likely pause cutting the target rate.

Is it too late for investors to increase their preferred positions? No! While in the near term we might see long-term rates ease up, we continue to believe that over a longer period of time Treasury rates are going to remain depressed and have downward pressure.

Our reasoning for increasing our exposure to fixed income is two-fold:

We want to be positioned defensively to provide a stable base for our more volatile picks such as in energy and malls. We want to lock in higher yields to ensure stable cash flow for the long term.

Therefore, we continue to find high-quality fixed-income picks for our members. The CODI preferred shares are not at the five-finger discount prices they were in January, but they still are competitively priced and will have further upside as Treasury rates continue to decline.

CODI

CODI is a publicly-traded "private equity" firm that acquires and operates middle-market businesses in North America. The company is externally managed by Compass Group Management LLC which has been successfully acquiring and managing middle-market companies for more than 30 years.

This is a battle-tested company that has gone through the great financial crisis of 2007-2008 and managed to outperform the S&P 500 index during the period (including the great bear market related to the financial crisis). Below is the chart comparing the "total returns" of CODI vs. the S&P 500 index since the year 2006.

Data by YCharts

Recession Resiliency

CODI did not cut or reduce the dividends to common shareholders during or after the last financial crisis. We should keep in mind that preferred dividends are even more secure and have priority over common dividends. A company cannot pay one penny in common dividends until they have paid the preferred dividends in full. This history provides us with a lot of confidence that CODI will be able to maintain the preferred dividend whatever horrors the macro economy decides to throw at it. CODI has proved to be a recession resilient company, notably because of its highly diversified structure.

Structure

CODI acquires core businesses (platforms), operates them, and then invests in growth. CODI will improve the core business by providing capex, sales/marketing support and finds opportunities to grow them through M&A with "bolt-on" acquisitions.

In short, CODI uses their superior access to cheap capital to turbo charge the businesses they acquire. When the opportunity is right, CODI will sell the platform company for a large profit.

One recent example was Clean Earth Inc. CODI acquired the company in 2014 for $251 million and sold it in June for $625 million, realizing a gain on sale of $206 million after their reinvestment. Since 2006, CODI has realized gains of more than $1 billion on its sales.

It's the ability to consistently buy companies and make them better that drives CODI's outperformance.

Current Investments

Source: CODI Presentation

CODI currently has eight subsidiary companies in which they have invested slightly over $1.7 billion. Combined, these companies are producing $1.4 billion in annual revenues and $234 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA.

Combined, these companies have increased their Adjusted EBITDA 13% year-over-year through the first nine months. It's that type of growth which has allowed CODI to improve their cash available for distribution, CAD, despite consistently selling portfolio companies.

Source: CODI Presentation

CODI's Balance Sheet

Thanks to realizing significant gains with the sales of Clean Earth and Manitoba Harvest, CODI has what management is calling their strongest balance sheet they have had in history.

Source: CODI Presentation

We have to agree as they carry debt, net of cash, of only $413 million. That puts their net leverage at only 1.9x EBITDA. At quarter-end, debt + preferred enjoyed balance sheet asset coverage of 2.46x.

However, we know it's very likely that CODI will be making at least one, possibly multiple acquisitions in the near future. We do not anticipate them to remain at such a low level of leverage. Fortunately, we can see that CODI has a history of conservative balance sheet management.

Source: Investor Presentation

CODI has a history of consistently leveraging up to just under 4x debt/EBITDA and then deleverages. That leaves plenty of cushion for CODI's debt covenants which are at 5.0x EBITDA. The proven willingness of management to exercise discipline is crucial - as preferred shareholders our primary goal is stability. By remaining disciplined, management alleviates the risk of CODI being overleveraged at the same time the economy slows down and one or more of their subsidiaries experiences pressure.

At a cash flow level, the preferred dividends are also easily covered. CAD covers the preferred dividend over 7.5x. Interest + preferred dividends are covered by Adjusted EBITDA 2.75x.

This provides us a very high level of comfort that CODI will be able to maintain the preferred dividend through thick and thin while putting our capital at a low level of risk.

The External Manager

Compass has an external manager with a long track record, but it has been labeled by some analysts as not very aligned with shareholders. The reason is that the management fees are mainly based on a percentage of "assets under management" rather than based on the profitability of the company or on the share price performance.

Putting things into perspective, the total return of the CODI common stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index since the year 2006 and over the past 10 years. Just look at this 10-year chart:

Therefore this management has done very well for common shareholders and we disagree with those who criticize this manager.

In fact, Compass Group Management has been a very good manager for CODI in our opinion. They have not recklessly diluted common shareholders nor have they taken unreasonable risks to grow assets.

For example, Jernigan Capital (JCAP) has a business model we love and we invested in their preferred shares primarily over dilution concerns due to their external management structure. Their common shares plummeted when management disclosed on the earnings call that they are negotiating an internalization offer and telegraphed that the common dividend would be "right sized" as a result. Our preferred investment has avoided the turmoil and is near all-time highs.

The Preferred Stock is the Best

The common shares of CODI are a reasonably attractive investment at the current price with the yield a generous 6.7%. However, with the possibility that the risks to the U.S and global economies will start to increase in 2020 and beyond, we recommend that income investors should be on the defensive.

In preparation, we have been recommending to our investors hold a larger allocation in preferred stocks and bonds to hedge against economic risks and related market volatility. This strategy should pay off well, especially for conservative income investors and retirees, and for those near retirement.

CODI has currently three preferred stocks:

Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.25% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares ( CODI.PA ) which is a fixed-rate preferred stock

which is a fixed-rate preferred stock Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.875% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Preferred Shares ( CODI.PB ), which is a fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock

which is a fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:CODI.PC), which is a fixed-rate preferred stock.

In January, when prices were lower, we favored CODI-A. Since then, the dynamic has changed as CODI-A has increased in price dramatically, CODI-C was issued and all of the preferred shares are now trading close to par. There are three major differences in the preferred shares.

CODI-A in non-cumulative has a closer call date and has a fixed interest rate. CODI-B and CODI-C are both cumulative, and have more distant call dates. CODI-B has a fixed-to-floating rate.

Being cumulative and a more distant call date are clear positives for CODI-B and CODI-C.

CODI-B introduces the risk/reward of a floating rate. The major risk is the floating rate adjusts to 4.985% + 3-month LIBOR after the call date. At current LIBOR rates, that would mean a significant reduction from the current dividend, to below 7%. By 2028, the floating rate could be much lower. Of course, if rates start increasing, this feature could become a positive as 2028 approaches.

At current prices, CODI-C is our clear favorite. Relative to CODI-A it's clearly superior in every respect. Adding CODI-B is an option to diversify our exposure to this great company providing a holding with longer call protection, plus potential upside if interest rates are increasing down the road.

Tax note: CODI-A, CODI-B and CODI-C issue K-1 tax forms.

Conclusion

CODI has been hitting on all cylinders. Cashing out on two very profitable platform investments, they are now sitting with a very strong balance sheet and plenty of room for growth.

Data by YCharts

That's why the common shares have had very strong performance over the past year. Some might be tempted by the 6.7% yielding common shares, but we continue to believe that the preferred shares offer the most compelling long-term opportunity.

With yields at +7%, very strong asset coverage at 2.46x, and CAD coverage of 7.5x, the preferred offer an opportunity for fixed-income investors to assure significant cash-flow for 3-8 years.

Note: The next ex-dividend date for these preferreds will be on January 14. As a new issue, the initial distribution period for CODI-C will be just 2.5 months and the first payment will be ~$0.42/share, and then $0.4922 going forward.

