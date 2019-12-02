Hormel Foods: Remaining Cautious In The Short Term

The company is trading at a relatively premium valuation, suggesting no meaningful upside in the short term.

Current headwinds, such as African swine fever and commodity price volatility, are leading to an uncertain scenario in the foreseeable future.

Hormel Foods (HRL) delivered modest results in the quarter, missing top line and in line with earnings estimates. While initiatives to drive growth seem in the right direction, ongoing uncertainties regarding the African swine fever pose a risk for the company's profitability in the short term.

Furthermore, current valuation multiples suggest the company is trading at a premium relative to the peer group. Therefore, we remain cautious at the present moment and have a neutral stance on the stock.

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings Highlights

Net sales were $2.5 billion in the quarter, 0.4% below estimates and down 0.8% from a year ago, with 2% decrease in volume. The weak reported sales performance can be partially attributed to the divestiture of non-strategic businesses, such as CytoSport.

Organic sales, which exclude divestitures, grew 2% in the quarter, with 1% increase in volume, driven by demand for foodservice items in Refrigerated Foods segment, which accounts for roughly 55% of total sales, as well as Grocery Products segment, notably MegaMex and SPAM family. On the other hand, the International segment saw double-digit sales decline, reflecting weakness in pork exports and Brazil business headwinds caused by higher protein prices.

Earnings in the quarter were also mixed, as Refrigerated Foods saw profit declining 3%, impacted by a 46% drop in commodity profits and strong growth in value-added items. On a positive note, Grocery Products saw profit up 2%, driven by demand in MegaMex and SPAM family, and Jennie-O Turkey Store profit increased 6%, as volume is recovering after two recalls, given the successful advertising and promotional strategies deployed by the commercial area. Again, the International segment showed awful results, with profit down 30% driven by higher input costs in Brazil and China due to African swine fever.

In aggregate, total company's diluted earnings per share came in at $0.47 in the quarter, in line with estimates and down $0.01 from a year ago.

For the full year 2019, organic sales rose by a modest 1% and operating margin increased to 12.6% from 12.4% last year, while diluted earnings per share were $1.80, down $0.03 from a year ago, illustrating that positive developments in key product lines were largely offset by pricing pressures and external factors such as African swine, leading to overall unimpressive results.

Looking ahead, the management team is guiding for organic sales growth in the range of 2% to 3% in 2020, as the innovation pipeline can increasingly represent a higher share of total sales, growing toward the company's target of 15%, and e-commerce, such as the online grocery pickup, continues to deliver double-digit growth.

Recent acquisitions such as Columbus and Fontanini are also intended to drive margin expansion over time, as their double-digit margin profile outpaces the divested business, such as CytoSport and Saag's. Meanwhile, new investments in capacity expansion in these newly acquired businesses should provide the necessary runway for top line growth as well.

In addition, the company expects slightly higher sales prices for 2020 on average, including pork and turkey, which would surely benefit sales volume. However, forecasts for protein input costs are higher for 2020 as well.

Associated with that, the scenario for African swine fever is still uncertain, as it continues to affect global hog supply, since the virus rampages across China, Southeast Asia and several countries in Europe. Further, there is still no vaccine available, since ASF is a complex and atypical virus and no antibody has successfully stopped it yet. It is worth mentioning that the development of this endemic disease is particularly significant for Hormel Foods as nearly half of its total sales come from the pork segment.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

In order to compare Hormel Foods' financial and valuation metrics with its peers, we selected 15 names belonging to the Packaged Foods and Meats industry, as follows: CAG, CALM, CPB, GIS, HRL, HSY, K, KHC, LW, MDLZ, MKC, PPC, SAFM, SJM and TSN.

Starting with earnings quality, we see on the table below that Hormel Foods' Gross Profit and EBITDA Margin rank 11th compared to the peer group. However, the company's relatively better rank regarding 3-year CAGR for these two financial metrics indicates that although margins are lagging behind, they have improved faster than average, what is a positive signal. On the other hand, Hormel Foods ranks 3rd for ROIC and 5th for ROIC 3-year CAGR, evidencing the efficient capital deployment. In summary, Hormel Foods' earnings quality position seems reasonable in the middle of the range of the peer group, despite showing lower margins at the present time.

Source: Data from Finbox and YCharts, consolidated by the author

With respect to the financial health, Hormel Foods ranked 3rd, underscored by its very low Debt/EBITDA, which has recently improved even more after the company has repaid the remaining $375 million in debt related to the Columbus acquisition. On top of that, lower debt has also led to proportionally lower interest expenses, as reflected in its top tier interest coverage ratio.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the dividend, Hormel Foods has grown dividends at a much faster pace than the peer group. Meanwhile, the dividend is relatively safe as the payout ratio is close to 50% but the yield is slightly lower than the average, resulting in a well-balanced comparative scenario with the peer group for this topic.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

From a valuation perspective, Hormel Foods is trading at higher forward P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples than most of its peers, as they rank 11th according to the table below. On the other hand, long-term growth expectations for earnings and revenue are relatively lower than the peer group and are positioned in the middle of the range, ranking 9th. Consequently, its PEG ratio of 5x stands at the bottom of the rank, reinforcing current premium multiples of Hormel Foods.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Furthermore, looking at P/E trajectory over the past 5 years, Hormel Foods' current forward P/E is 21.6% above the 3-year average and 23.1% above the 5-year average, signaling that a multiple expansion occurred during the period. In the meantime, the peer group has experienced a softer multiple expansion on average, as Hormel Foods ranked 7th on the 3-year average and 9th on the 5-year average. Therefore, historical patterns also suggest that Hormel Foods is trading at premium valuation at this moment.

Source: Data from YCharts, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

Hormel Foods' efforts to drive growth and margin expansion have been in large part overshadowed by current headwinds, such as African swine fever and commodity price volatility, leading to an uncertain scenario in the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, while margins have improved over time and its financial position is one of the best in the industry, the company is trading at a relatively premium valuation, suggesting no meaningful upside in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.