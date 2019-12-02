KWG Group: Potential Disposal And Spin-Off Are Catalysts

The potential disposal of its investment properties and spin-off of its property management services business are catalysts for the stock.

KWG Group's yet-to-be recognized contracted sales of approximately RMB54 billion as of end-June 2019, equivalent to more than five times the company's 1H2019 revenue, provides revenue visibility.

KWG Group delivered RMB68.3 billion in contracted sales for the first 10 months of 2019, representing a +29% YoY growth from RMB53.1 billion of contracted sales for 10M2018.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer KWG Group Holdings Limited (KWGPF) [1813:HK] trades at 4.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which is on par with its historical five-year P/E of approximately 4 times. The stock is valued by the market at 0.74 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of 0.67 times. KWG Group offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.3%. The company paid out an interim dividend per share of RMB0.32 for 1H2019, representing a 40% dividend payout ratio and an annualized dividend yield of 8.1%.

I assign the stock a "Bullish" rating, as its low single-digit P/E and high single-digit dividend yield are attractive. KWG Group's focus on high-quality projects in the Greater Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta Area, and other first-tier and second-tier cities in Mainland China helps to protect the downside, while potential disposal and spin-off are catalysts for the stock. A deterioration in macro-economic conditions in China and new government policies with a negative impact on the Chinese real estate sector are key risks to watch out for.

Readers are advised to trade in KWG Group shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker [1813:HK] where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $9 million and market capitalization is above $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, KWG Group is a Guangzhou-based property developer focused on projects in the Greater Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta Area, and other first-tier and second-tier cities in Mainland China. First-tier and second-tier Chinese cities accounted for 89% of KWG Group's 1H2019 contracted sales; while the company derived approximately 47% and 28% of its 1H2019 contracted sales from the Yangtze River Delta Area and Greater Bay Area respectively.

KWG Group is primarily a property developer, with its core property development business engaged in the sale of development properties accounting for 91.2% and 61.8% of 1H2019 revenue and operating profit respectively. The company's property investment, hotel operation and property management businesses respectively contributed the remaining 36.9%, 0.8% and 0.5% of its operating profit for 1H2019.

Strong Contracted Sales Growth Year-To-Date

KWG Group delivered RMB68.3 billion in pre-sales or contracted sales for the first 10 months of 2019, representing a +29% YoY growth from RMB53.1 billion of contracted sales for the 10M2018 period. KWG Group's 10M2019 contracted sales accounted for 80% of the company's full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB85 billion.

Compared with peers, KWG Group's +29% YoY growth in contracted sales for the 10M2019 period is above the +20% YoY peer average year-to-date contracted sales growth for a group of 20 Mainland China property developers I track.

On the other hand, when it comes to percentage completion of full-year contracted sales target, half of the 20 Mainland China property developers I track have completed 83% (10 months divided by 12 months in a year) of their full-year targets by end-October 2019. KWG Group belongs to the other half of property developers which have completed under 83% of their full-year contracted sales target. I am not overly concerned about this, due to two reasons.

Firstly, KWG Group does not need a high sell-through rate in 2H2019 to meet its full-year target. The company achieved contracted sales of RMB36 billion in 1H2019, representing a sell-through rate of approximately 60%. With gross salable resources of approximately RMB100 billion available for 2H2019, KWG Group only needs to have a sell-through rate of 49% (lower than that of 1H2019) in 2H2019 to meet its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target.

Secondly, KWG Group's gross salable resources of approximately RMB100 billion available for 2H2019 comprises of high-quality land bank, of which 88% are contributed by first-tier and second-tier cities. Also, KWG Group states its focus on "both scale and profitability" in its 1H2019 interim report. Although KWG Group's 10M2019 contracted sales is below 83% of its full-year target, it is likely because the company is trying to maintain a balance between contracted sales growth and profit margins, rather than due to any issues with its property projects.

Yet-To-Be Recognized Contracted Sales Provides Revenue Visibility

KWG Group achieved a strong set of financial results for 1H2019. In 1H2019, the company's proportionate revenue (based on company's proportionate share of sales from projects) grew +207.4% YoY to RMB10.6 billion, while its core net profit (excluding one-offs such as property revaluation gains) grew +28.1% YoY to RMB2.5 billion. KWG's core property development business saw proportionate revenue increase +240.4% YoY to RMB9.7 billion for 1H2019, on the back of a +152.2% increase in GFA (Gross Floor Area) delivery to 646,900 sq m and a +8.3% increase in average selling prices to RMB15,014 per sq m.

Looking ahead, KWG Group's yet-to-be recognized contracted sales of approximately RMB54 billion as of end-June 2019 is equivalent to more than five times the company's 1H2019 revenue, and should be progressively recognized as revenue in 2H2019 and beyond.

KWG Group's gross profit margin expanded by 390 basis points from 31.1% in 1H2018 to 35.0% in 1H2019. Going forward, the company's gross profit margin is likely to be maintained at current mid-30s levels, due to its cost control and acquisition of premium land sites at reasonable prices (average cost of land bank is approximately RMB5,000 per sq m).

Balanced Land Banking Strategy

In 1H2019, KWG Group acquired 16 new projects in both first-tier cities like Guangzhou and Beijing and second-tier cities such as Chongqing and Hangzhou, via a wide range of land banking channels, including tenders, auctions and listings in the public market, mergers and acquisitions and joint developments. KWG Group added 1.75 million sq m of attributable GFA or approximately RMB60 billion in gross salable resources, bringing the company's total attributable GFA and gross salable resources to 17.72 million sq m and RMB503 billion respectively.

KWG Group has a balanced land banking strategy, with approximately half of its newly-acquired land bank in 1H2019 sourced from public auctions and tenders, and other half coming from M&A, joint developments and urban redevelopment.

Specifically, urban redevelopment, the conversion of existing villages and factories into new mixed-use developments or homes, is expected to become an increasingly important land banking channel for KWG Group. While urban redevelopment takes a longer time with certain factors beyond the company's control (e.g. relocating existing villagers or obtaining relevant regulatory approvals etc) relative to other land banking channels, it is a relatively cheaper source of new land bank and more urban redevelopment opportunities are becoming available to established property companies like KWG Group. As of end-June 2019, KWG Group has currently secured 12 urban redevelopment projects (mostly in its home market Guangzhou) with a total GFA of 11 million sq m, with another 10 projects under negotiation.

In terms of geographic focus, KWG Group has decent exposure to the Greater Bay Area, where the Chinese government has multi-year long-term plans to accelerate economic growth in the cluster comprising the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao with nine cities in Guangdong (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing). Greater Bay Area accounted for 52% of KWG Group's gross salable resources as of end-June 2019, and the company has property projects in 8 cities within the Greater Bay Area. Going forward, KWG Group has plans to deepen its presence in Shenzhen via mergers & acquisitions.

Growing Recurring Income From Investment Properties With Potential Disposal Catalyst

Recurring rental income from KWG's investment properties grew by +51% YoY to RMB1.1 billion for 1H2019, contributed by its existing eight offices and eight retail malls currently under operation. All of the company's investment properties are either located in first-tier and second-tier cities, or central business districts. The average occupancy rates for KWG Group's offices and retail malls were 88% and 92% for 1H2019. Looking ahead, KWG Group has a pipeline of six new offices (in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu) and six new retail malls (in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu, Suzhou, Nanjing and Chongqing) which are expected to be opened by FY2021.

KWG Group has a differentiated strategy with respect to its investment property portfolio, compared with most landlords. The company is willingly to actively monetize some of its office properties, depending on location, tax issues, rental income contribution among other considerations. While certain high-quality assets such as International Finance Place in Guangzhou are strictly not-for-sale, KWG Group is open to selling most of its other office properties at the right price and the right time. KWG Group has already found a potential buyer for its Beijing KWG Center, and a disposal of the building could be completed by end-2019 for approximately RMB2 billion, which would be a catalyst for the stock.

Potential Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business

Revenue generated from KWG's property management business segment increased by +43.6% YoY to approximately RMB363.2 million for 1H2019, versus RMB252.9 million for 1H2018, driven by an increase in the number of properties under management. KWG's property management business currently has more than 20 million sq m of GFA under management, and it is on track to achieve more than RMB700 million of revenue for full-year FY2019. KWG Group is open to spin off its property management services business as a separate listed entity, as long as it is interests of shareholders and market conditions are favorable.

The majority of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property management services companies trading at above 20 times P/E (accorded a valuation premium by investors for their recurring income), while most Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers valued by the market at under 10 times P/E (shunned by investors because of cyclicality and lumpy contracted sales). A spin-off allows property developers like KWG Group to unlock the value of its property management services business.

Valuation

KWG Group trades at 4.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 4.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$8.74 as of November 28, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is on par with its historical five-year P/E of approximately 4 times.

KWG Group is valued by the market at 0.74 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of 0.67 times.

KWG Group offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 8.0% and 9.3% respectively. The company paid out an interim dividend per share of RMB0.32 for 1H2019, representing a 40% dividend payout ratio and an annualized dividend yield of 8.1%.

The company's net gearing of 77% and average funding cost of 6.6% as of end-1H2019 are manageable.

Variant View

The key risk factors for KWG Group are weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, new government policies negative for the Chinese property sector, a slower-than-expected growth in recurring income, lower-than-expected dividend payout, and a delay in the disposal of investment properties and spin-off of its property management services business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.