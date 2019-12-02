Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) CEO Riaz Bandali on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 2, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernie Hertel - IR and Communications

Riaz Bandali - CEO

Jenn Hepburn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Tomkins - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts. Please note this event is being recorded today, December 2, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. An archive of this call will be available on Emerald's Web site following the meeting.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bernie Hertel, while is responsible for IR and Communications. Please go ahead, Mr. Hertel.

Bernie Hertel

Thank you, Gary. Good morning everyone. We filed our results on SEDAR, on Friday, after market closed and issued a press release with highlights this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our Web site at www.emeraldhealth.ca.

Leading today's call will be Riaz Bandali, Emerald's Chief Executive Officer, and Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer. We will start with prepared comments and then address questions at the end of the call.

Today's call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change, and involve several risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I will now pass conference to Riaz Bandali.

Riaz Bandali

Good morning, everyone. I'm going to speak briefly about our key accomplishments, some challenges that we're working through, and our outlook as we near the onset of 2020. Through this year, Emerald Health Therapeutics is focused on advancing all of its operations towards commercialization. Recently, we saw meaningful progress on the licensing front and other accomplishments that will enable all of our operations to transition into revenue generation in 2020.

In Q3, we made solid progress on refining our go-forward strategy to achieve long-term competitive distinction based on a subset of our existing skills and capabilities. The refinement of our go-forward strategy, while also taking the necessary operational, organizational, and financial actions to better position Emerald for long-term profitability and sustainability are critical to help us manage and work through sector-wide challenges, such as a slow deployment of retail infrastructure in many provinces, and the tight access to capital markets, and challenges that are unique to our historical operational structure, early partnership endeavors, and our joint venture.

However, with progress on important Emerald initiatives, our expectation is that we will enter 2020 with distinct operating assets that are well positioned to achieve revenue growth and hit operating breakeven during the course of the year. Consequently, we expect to realize enhanced value from these assets in 2020. Let me expand.

We previously reported the third quarter financial performance of Pure Sunfarms, or PSF, our joint venture in which we own 50%. Our followers know that PSF is a tremendous business that hit net sales of $24 million in Q3; it generated a gross margin of 69%, and an EBITDA margin of 56%. It recently transitioned from purely a wholesale business model to a wholesale and retail business model, and PSF products achieved number one market share in Ontario in its first full month of sales in October. With distribution now also in BC and Alberta, PSF is in provinces representing over half of legal cannabis sales in Canada in 2019.

PSF had a cost of good sold in the third quarter of $0.63 a gram versus $65 a gram in Q2, and its second greenhouse conversion Delta 2 is moving very well, and first production is expected in Q2, 2020. Pure Sunfarms is a best-in-class vertically integrated cannabis supplier that we expect to be an increasingly influential player in our emerging industry. With its focus on high quality affordably priced cannabis products, very low cost production, and vertical integration to encompass extraction and the production of value added products, we expect PSF to continue to refine, optimize, and improve upon its excellent results to date. We want to commend the PSF management team for their tremendous achievement.

We do appreciate that you are likely aware of the disagreements between Emerald, PSF, and Village Farms which relate to distinct issues regarding our supply agreement with Pure Sunfarms and the status of capital outlays pertaining to Pure Sunfarms' second greenhouse. The details regarding these disagreements have been publicly stated in news releases, and we will not comment on them further at this time. We are now embarking on processes to resolve these issues. To be clear, however, as of today there has not been any issues of new shares to Village Farms and there has been no cancellation of Emerald shares held in escrow. We own 50% of Pure Sunfarms, and all parties agree that PSF is the best-in-class business that continues to set the standard for operational and financial performance. And it is poised for additional value driving milestones that will build on its initial success and momentum.

Moving on to our wholly-owned facilities, we are extremely pleased with the positive momentum on our two wholly-owned production assets with construction completion and key licensing steps now in place in our Quebec and BC operations. Our Verdélite facility, which is just outside of Montreal, and which is focused on premium crop cannabis cultivation was fully planted as of last week. Harvesting will ramp up notably in the first quarter when we expect to launch Verdélite brand with a unique Quebec identity that we expect to have appeal in our target market segments.

In our Metro Vancouver facility, the first of our two new 78,000 square feet greenhouses were planted and the planned cultivation area as of last Wednesday. With a focus on health and wellness, this operation is supported by our commitment to organic growing, for which, we became certified in early November. We expect first sales in Q2 of next year. Our common [ph] circle operation [indiscernible] BC continues to make solid progress on enhancing its processing capability of current cannabis products. This operation will also be an important site for production of our cannabis 2.0 products, and it serves as the operational base to serve to our medical cannabis patients.

Each of our three cultivation initiatives represents independent unique sources of supply with different capabilities in terms of the characteristics of the harvested cannabis and end products. And each provides us with a unique ability to address the needs of different customer segments. Moreover, each asset has its own opportunity to deliver tangible value to Emerald next year.

Furthermore, I will add that we think this timing is quite opportune. The first year of the legal cannabis market has witnessed an oversupply of certain product category, the overstocking by provinces of some products, lower quality cannabis supply versus customer expectations, limited retail distribution and limited consumer product release with Cannabis 2.0 not yet in place.

In 2020, we expect to see notable expansion of the marketplace based on the anticipated increase in the all important brick and mortar stores particularly in Ontario, but also in Quebec and BC. The majority of legal cannabis sales take place in stores. So, this is an important step. We expect to see better balancing of provincial product purchases and inventory that better considers product mixes and quality.

We see prices coming down. And we obviously expect it to be a much broader product selection for existing and new customers. So overall, we see the prospect of notable market growth for the legal cannabis industry in Canada in 2020. I described the status of our independently positioned assets. Let me add a few comments about other accomplishments and initiatives that will support our market presence.

We have distribution in nine provinces and one territory covering essentially the whole Canadian population. We have notably expanded our medical patient base to approximately 5000 individuals, up from approximately 2700 patients at the end of 2018. We are now focused on enhancing the profitability of this business segment while strengthening our ability to serve the needs of these patients.

We are taking our first step in the international markets where our dream is to become the new supplier of medical cannabis products to Stenocare, the first company to receive permission in Demark to import and distribute medical cannabis. We are now working on Danish regulatory approval for various cannabis oil products. On the innovation front, we have broad expertise on the health modulating capabilities of the body's endocannabinoid system or ECS.

While the ECS is affected by cannabis, it can also be affected by other plant ingredients. Our joint venture Emerald Health Naturals has successfully launched its endo product line with its non-cannabis PhytoCann compound that help modulate to the endocannabinoid system. We are now in over 255 natural product stores in which cannabis products cannot be distributed, and anticipates that into grocery and pharmacy chains as well.

Naturals also has a line of Omega products which also interact with the endocannabinoid system and it will soon add other products to their lines. We intend to use our proprietary Phytocann formulation in different products as part of our Beyond Cannabis 2.0 strategy and we will be actively considering strategic partnerships for this formulation.

Further on the product development front, in the first-half of 2020, we intend the launch of patented unique dry flower product format and a fast-acting concentrate format. These two products would be our first Cannabis 2.0 product introductions. The bottom line is innovation is a core skill and capability of our team. We will leverage our significant health and life sciences expertise and medical expertise as well as our unique UCS understanding and modulation expertise. This will be a growing focus of our investment and operational activity for 2020.

Jenn Hepburn, our CFO, will now comment further.

Jenn Hepburn

Thanks, Riaz, and good morning everyone. The figures that I'll be reviewing today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, and can be found in our financial statements and MD&A filed Friday, November 29. Note that all financial information has been prepared under IFRS.

We've reported net revenue of $9.3 million up approximately $4.7 million over the previous quarter, representing a 101% increase.

Revenue for the quarter was in particular driven by increased medical patient demand and bulk sales, where the company realized opportunistic sales of Bulk Cannabis to other LPs. In the adult-use market, Emerald's revenues declined slightly during the quarter, due to more average selling prices per gram for both dry flower and oil products to provincial wholesalers and retailers. However, total quantity sold increased.

We recognized significant revenue during the third quarter related to wholesales revenues, where we saw an opportunity to sell off-product into the wholesale channel before market prices compressed. Our previous quarter launch of SYNC 25 CBD oil into the adult-use market continue to change our product mix as well. If we exclude wholesale revenue during the quarter, 40% of our total revenue was driven by oil consumption.

During the third quarter, we expanded SYNC 25 sales from two provinces to eight. This reflects positively on our income statement as sales of SYNC 25 carry no excise tax.

The quarter also saw strong sales at our pre-roll product, which increased 428% over Q2 sales.

Total kilograms sold into the adult-use market increased to 490 kilograms from 471 during the previous quarter. While total kilograms increased, our average net selling price of cannabis in the adult-use market decreased to 672 per gram. While we saw steady price decreases in a few of our skews, we recently modified some of our retail pricing and product formats to focus on a more competitive mix with better profit margins.

In the medical segment, sales continue to grow quarter-over-quarter with our patient base more than doubling since the beginning of the year. We increased total units shipped during the quarter by 22%. The average net selling price of cannabis representing both dry flower and oil in the medical use market increased to $8.94 per gram equivalent. This increase is largely related to improved efficiencies and material used in our oils, which make up 90% of total medical sales.

Overall, we saw total cost of sales for the quarter exceeds total revenues by $4.6 million. Cost of goods sold compared to revenue decreased 8% during Q3 versus Q2 as a result of lower purchases from third parties. Within cost of sales, production costs increased slightly, since a large portion of operating costs are related to facilities that are not yet fully utilized. As we now bring our facilities online in the fourth quarter and into 2020, we expect these costs and overall cost of sale to trend downward as a percentage of sales.

Looking further at the numbers, non-cash or non-recurring items in $13.8 million cost of sales amounted to $4.5 million. The non-recurring item was an inventory write-down recorded during the quarter of $2.8 million. Approximately $800,000 of that was predominantly due to price compression in the market.

Cannabis, we purchased earlier in 2019 had a higher cost and net realizable value. The additional $2 million of inventory write-down was for hemp harvested for CBD oil, which after further evaluation this quarter, we determined did not have the CBD content that would provide viable economics. We continue to pursue cost effective sources of CBD and as the Hemp market continues to expand, we feel confident, we will be able to source low cost biomass for extraction in fiscal 2020.

SG&A levels remain relatively consistent this quarter. We did see an increase in G&A due to earlier restructuring costs, as well as an increase in insurance for property plants & equipment. We also saw an increase in depreciation as we began amortizing the first half of our Metro Vancouver Greenhouse, while most other line items in the P&L remains leveled.

The net results of these various items was the greatest cost of sales by reduced expenses in the quarter, we ended up with our slightly greater loss from operations increasing from 13.8 to 14.7. Note that this net loss was significantly impacted by major bringing the value of biological assets at Pure Sunfarms. Large variability in the biological assets of Pure Sunfarms is expected in the coming quarters as the facility continues to grow and due to short cyclical nature of cannabis.

Our adjusted EBITDA increased from $1.9 million in Q2 to $2.4 million in Q3 due to an improvement of our gross margin on a cash basis.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended this quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million and working capital of $5.5 million. Adding to our cash position during the quarter was a convertible debenture financing of $25 million. The majority of these funds were used for infrastructure built in Quebec and BC for funding as well as repayment of the loan. Inventory ended the quarter at $16.4 million, down $5.1 million from the previous quarter. The balance of our inventory includes extracts and oil that are in line with our expected demand for certain product categories in the marketplace. I expect to see inventory decrease further as the end of this quarter.

Subsequent to the quarter, we closed a $2.5 million offering. This cash will be used for general working capital purposes and for certain capital expenditures at our facilities in Quebec and BC. I'd like to briefly speak about the restructuring that occurred during Q3 and Q4 and reorganizing, we looked at the unfolding dynamics of our industry. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure we are correctly focused, properly structured, committed to the right activities and working with appropriate overhead and operating cost base. We will continue to look at ways to strengthen the balance sheet and position our P&L for profitability in 2020.

Regarding Pure Sunfarms, a successful operating and financial performance is well recognized and Riyaz has already spoken to a few highlights. I will reiterate that we completed our $20 million capital commitments to the fully operational D3 facility, the first Greenhouse to be converted. We have since also advanced $17.4 million over $25 million obligation to the second Greenhouse conversion project known as D2.

As of September 30, PSF was sitting with $16.1 million in cash and $32.2 million in working capital and is strongly positioned to meet its ongoing commitment. With their strong performance, we look forward to seeing growing value from their operations being attributed to Emerald.

In conclusion, with our full cultivation capabilities coming online, processing capacity at our facilities increasing substantially and with overall production efficiencies being realized in the coming quarters, we are working towards realizing positive impact in our operating numbers.

With that, I'll turn it over to Riaz for closing remarks before Q&A.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you, Jenn. Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with recreational and wellness oriented cannabis products. With an emphasis on innovation and production excellence, Emerald has built a platform of distinct operating assets to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities.

Integral to this commitment, we're sharply focused on operational excellence and quality. With the substantial completion of our wholly owned operations and their specialized premium and organic products, the strong positioning of our Pure Sunfarms joint venture and new product introductions that we are planning, we aim to deliver a broader product mix and a greater product volume into this growing marketplace, which will provide Emerald with significant growth potential through 2020. Lastly, with the industry maturing and the maturing of our business, we will continue to take the necessary steps to position Emerald for success and to grow the value in our business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now being the question-and-answer session for analysts. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is William here for Graeme. Thanks for taking my question. I know you said that you didn't want to provide further comment on the issues with Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms, but I was just wondering if you could provide a little bit of a detail on the dispute resolution mechanisms in the PSF shareholder agreement. Just trying to get a little bit of color on what the different resolutions could potentially be moving forward, and any color there would be helpful.

Riaz Bandali

Hi, William, it's Riaz. Thank you for your questions. So, we're not going to get into a lot of detail with regards to the ongoing dispute, we have disclosed that in previous news releases. I will say that, again, these disputes relate to different agreements and they are around different issues, and the agreements have different processes of settlement, one of which is an arbitration process which we again already disclosed as part of the news release. So there's no simple answer to that. Again, it's different agreements, have different dispute mechanisms and resolution mechanisms, and those processes are currently underway.

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible] Holdings. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. How is it going? Thanks for taking my question. I'm just wondering how it is that after O. Dillon ran scam after scam, you guys finally got a golden goose, like VFF, and still manage to screw things up and couldn't control your cash burn long enough to get the golden eggs. I've had my lawyer go over the joint venture papers and you're completely in the wrong. You're completely in the wrong, and Village Farms will get majority ownership. So thanks for expediting the license process, and good luck finding another job and controlling your cash flow for the next four to six months.

Riaz Bandali

You're entitled to your opinion, Giorgio. And what we would say is that we feel like we are helping to build the foundation of a good business, and we'll leave it with that.

Operator

The next question is from Ryan Tomkins with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ryan Tomkins

Thanks. Hi, guys. Just wanted to have a quick question on the gross margin, obviously a little bit of an overhang with it being negative, I know you've said you're going to have a bit of an improvement with better utilization of facilities, but even if you look at cost of goods sold, which I assume is what you're buying in from Pure Sunfarms. I mean even that over sales is implying less than 10% gross margin. So, can you comment anything on kind of buying agreements from the joint venture in terms of pricing and how you might plan to pass that or improve your gross margins from that aspect?

Jenn Hepburn

Yes, thanks for the question. So there's a couple of things that we can speak to on the gross margin. And as you referred to, the vast majority of our purchased cannabis for the year was purchased at a set price that we will not be disclosing, that is part of the Pure Sunfarms supply agreement with Emerald. So, as we bring online our new facilities fully cultivating toward this end of this quarter and starting into next year, we will be seeing a lot of -- we'll intend to see the cost of sales just generally trend downward. We'll be completing our own harvest and our own cultivation. We won't be looking into be purchasing much cannabis from third parties, so that will occur.

As well, in the production cost is, as these facilities that we currently have are not being fully utilized, there's a larger overhand in the production cost. So again, as we start to bring on and you will start to see economies of scale we expect the see the gross margin start to increase upwards.

Ryan Tomkins

Okay, thank you. And then if I can just have one more general question. Obviously, you've been active in both the wholesale markets and through Pure Sunfarms active in the provincial wholesale market. So, just we've heard from different LPs different dynamics in the marketplace what provinces and what wholesalers and bulk buyers are looking for in terms of quality, in terms of price, in terms of THC level. Anything you can comment on what's been trending there and what particularly you're finding people are looking forward there's a gap for?

Jenn Hepburn

Yes, I can definitely speak to that. So we did complete our wholesale revenue during the quarter. It's not generally where our focus is. Like I mentioned that with an opportunistic sale, and given where the market has been. What we're seeing in the market is a real search for potency -- for high potency. Generally retailers are looking at 18-plus. And I say just as Emerald is focused in brining online our organic brand next year and our craft brand at [indiscernible], we'll be focused on bringing on in strains [ph] that have high potencies, and are going to be a niche [ph] into the marketplace.

Ryan Tomkins

That's very useful. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will pass the line back to Bernie Hertel.

Bernie Hertel

Thank you, everyone, for attending today's presentation. We appreciate your interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics. And that's it for today. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.