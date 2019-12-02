Foot Locker's Decline Is A Gift From The Market

Few companies in retail are well positioned to survive the onslaught of competition from e-commerce, Amazon (AMZN), and powerful brands going direct to market. Thus, when one of these retailers goes on sale, I think investors need to give these companies serious consideration.

Such is the case with Foot Locker (FL). Shares are down 12% since hitting a near-term high in early November, and although the stock has mostly recovered from its earnings dip, I believe shares look materially undervalued, with upside to $57-70. I had previously added to my position in August, and shares have returned nearly 15% including dividends since publication of my last bullish note.

With the combination of strong quarterly earnings, Nike (NKE) terminating its relationship with Amazon, and recent management changes at Nike, I believe Foot Locker looks poised to outperform. Let’s dig into these drivers, and why I used the recent weakness to add to an already outsized position.

Q3 Results: Positive Momentum Dampened by Guidance

Q3 earnings at Foot Locker came in better than anticipated with comp store sales up 5.7% y/y on top of a 2.9% growth rate in Q3’18, creating a 2-year stacked comp of 8.6%, indicating relatively solid store productivity improvements. Not surprisingly, online sales were the star performer, growing 11.4% y/y, though physical stores also grew a solid 4.7% y/y. I continue to believe that investors underrate the value of Foot Locker’s physical store locations, and although the total footprint is shrinking, it remains an important asset for Foot Locker that creates value for all of its vendor partners.

On the gross margin side, Foot Locker saw 50 basis points of improvement, growing to 32.1% of sales. I believe the market is not appreciating Foot Locker’s ability to drive inventory productivity, which has allowed the company to drive sales growth while not adding much inventory risk at all. In fact, inventory grew only 0.2% y/y on a constant currency basis to $1.3 billion, leaving the company with a mostly clean inventory slate heading into Q4.

On the SG&A front, Foot Locker experienced 10 basis points of cost leveraging, with SG&A falling to 21.3% of sales. By no means would I call this a robust change, but given the material labor cost headwinds in the retail industry, I consider this solid cost management.

Overall, the third quarter was strong. The market seemed “disappointed” by Foot Locker’s guidance, which effectively reduced the annual comp outlook to low single digits from mid-single digits, while narrowing the gross margin growth outlook to 10-20 basis points from 10-30 basis points and the SG&A growth outlook to 40-50 basis points from 30-50 basis points. This wasn’t a beat and raise, but it was essentially a narrowing of previously communicated expectations. I see nothing wrong with management’s approach here.

Adding to the confusion, Foot Locker announced that they would no longer give quarterly comp guidance. This will certainly annoy sell-side analysts, but I think it is appropriate given the inherent volatility of launch timing for important shoe releases that makes comps somewhat hard to predict. After some analysis, I suspect management concluded that quarterly forecasting simply adds undue volatility to the share price, and I agree. Going forward, guidance will be given on an annual basis, and I would expect less +/-20% swings on “good” or “bad” quarterly comps.

Nike breaks up with Amazon

Earlier this month, Nike announced that it would stop selling its products on Amazon. This comes after a lot of hype in 2017 when Nike announced its partnership. Because of the mostly entry-level product mix that Nike sold on Amazon, I do not believe this will have a material financial impact in the short-term. Foot Locker won’t be taking sales from Amazon, and if anything, lower tier retailers may benefit.

However, I think this is a long-term strategic positive for Foot Locker. For one, it underscores Nike’s preferences to work with retailers that are able to provide an elevated customer experience. Additionally, it should eliminate any concerns that Nike will broaden its relationship with Amazon going forward, which I think is a positive for Foot Locker and really all of the retailers that rely on Nike like Hibbett (HIBB), Finish Line, and to a lesser extent, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

Mark Parker’s Exit: Possibly a Positive for Foot Locker

Nike’s long-time CEO Mark Parker will be stepping down as CEO in January of 2020. Parker led the company through the Great Recession, and frankly, his relentless focus on innovation, storytelling, and connecting consumers with products lead to a remarkable amount of success.

However, the past few years have been rough on Parker. The controversy started when president Trevor Edwards, the likely successor, was forced to resign over allegations of workplace discrimination against women. This ultimately culminated in another four executives leaving the company.

Making matters worse, Nike-backed running coach Alberto Salazar communicated with Parker about his efforts to dope athletes with performance enhancing drugs. This is not a good look for the CEO of the world’s pre-eminent athletics company. Ultimately, I believe this is why Parker stepped aside.

Enter John Donahoe, a Nike board member who will become the next CEO. Donahoe is most famous for his 7-year tenure as the CEO of eBay (EBAY) and many believe he was chosen to help Nike double down in e-commerce.

Donahoe ultimately does not have the best reputation after he was dragged through the mud in the 2014 battle with activists Carl Icahn and Dan Loeb who pushed to spinoff PayPal (PYPL). Donahoe dealt with vicious competition from Amazon, and although I think he did a nice job overall, acquiring StubHub and some other valuable assets. However, there is no denying that eBay fell greatly behind Amazon.

Most importantly for Foot Locker, I think a leadership change could allow Nike to rely on its existing vendor partners, especially as the risk of direct-to-consumer execution remains high. Ultimately, I think the risk of a bold change in direction or strategy is going to be relatively low with Parker remaining on as chairman and Donahoe not established as an inside leader.

Overall, I think Foot Locker still looks cheap

While the market may not like change in guidance methodology or the narrowed outlook, I continue to believe Foot Locker looks highly undervalued, with upside to $57-70 on a DCF basis. The company continues to produce significant amounts of free cash flow, and I think the long-term threats from Amazon and even Nike’s direct-to-consumer offensive look slightly less material at this juncture. I added to my position on weakness, and I am a buyer any time the stock drops below $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.