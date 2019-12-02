Zijin Mining Acquires Continental Gold: How The Acquisition Stacks Up Against Past Takeovers

It's been a busy couple of weeks in the mining sector (GDX), with over 20 million ounces of gold taken off the market in 10 trading days between the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) acquisitions. It is clear that gold majors are not yet satiated when it comes to adding to their production profiles, and Continental Gold is the most recent example. The company was acquired Monday by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), a Chinese mining group, for $1.053 billion dollars. This works out to an enterprise value per ounce of $93.91 for Continental's Buritica Project in Colombia and is the highest amount paid for a junior in the past five years. This certainly bodes well for those hoping to be vindicated for holding onto the best junior miners (GDXJ), as we now have a record acquisition price in the sector since 2015 and an appetite from not only the well-known majors but also Chinese firms. I view this as a positive development for the sector and believe it's only a matter of time before more of the best names get snapped up.

(Source: Author's Chart)

We have seen a massive jump in M&A activity this year, with total acquisition values up over 600% year-over-year, from $757 million in 2018 to $5.83 billion thus far in 2019. This figure only includes companies below $5-billion market capitalizations and does not include any of the mega-mergers like the Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) merger or the Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Acacia Mining merger. The most recent news that Zijin Mining is taking out Continental Gold is massive news for the sector, as it suggests that any company is a fair game, and the suitors can come from any continent. The Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) takeover by St. Barbara earlier this year showed that Australian miners had an appetite for Canadian assets, and now Chinese companies are chasing down Colombian assets. For the best takeover targets located in premier jurisdictions, they are indeed sitting pretty as we head into 2020. Even better, the enterprise value per ounce paid for juniors is now trending up at a steady pace and hit a new 5-year high based on the Continental Gold acquisition. Let's dig into the Continental Gold acquisition first.

Continental Gold is the most recent name to be acquired among development stage gold companies, and it isn't surprising given the company's world-class asset. While I expected the tier-1 juniors to get snapped up first, the fact that we see a risk-on appetite among suitors suggests that anyone is fair game currently if they have the goods. Continental Gold's Buritica Project just northeast of Medellin, Colombia is home to over 9.0 million ounces of gold resources, at average grades just below 10 grams per ton gold. This is arguably the most impressive asset taken over among development stage juniors the past five years and is close to on par with Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF), and their Hot Maden Project from a grade standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see by comparing the two companies, both companies were in tier-2 jurisdictions but had world-class deposits that were second to none when it came to grades and size. Mariana Resources was taken over by Sandstorm Gold (SAND) with a 3.5 million ounce resource at 15.0 grams per ton gold, and Continental Gold was taken over with 11.3 million ounces at an average grade of 9.39 grams per ton gold. The other clear similarity between the two was costs. Both companies had studies in place that suggest $600/oz or lower all-in sustaining costs, and these are in the bottom 10% of costs in the industry. Therefore, we can infer that while suitors would generally prefer assets in tier-1 jurisdictions like North America or Australia, they are willing to step outside of the tier-1 jurisdiction box when it comes to world-class deposits.

(Source: Author's Table)

The one big takeaway from the above table is that Mariana Resources fetched only $57.14/oz, while Continental Gold just received $93.19/oz. Despite these deposits being quite similar and Mariana Resources arguably having as impressive of a deposit but slightly earlier stage, it is a good sign to see that the price paid by suitors is trending up for similar assets.

So why Continental Gold for Zijin Mining? Let's take a look at the company's most recent feasibility study results below:

As we can see from the below image, Continental Gold anticipates a 14-year mine life with gold production of up to 300,000 ounces per year. The initial capex for the project is quite reasonable at only $512 million, and one could argue that this mine life will likely be extended to 20 plus years if Zijin Mining can convert current resources into reserves. The below study is based on only current reserves of roughly 4 million ounces of gold and 10.7 million ounces of silver. It, therefore, does not cover the majority of measured & indicated resources.

Given the fact that Continental Gold is likely to produce 300,000 ounces of gold per year at margins of up to $800/oz using a $1,400/oz gold price, this acquisition is a no-brainer for a company that doesn't mind getting their hands dirty in a non-tier-1 jurisdiction. I would argue that the price paid is very reasonable at $93.91 on an enterprise value per ounce basis, given that Kinross Gold (KGC) just paid $71.00/oz for N-Mining, also in a tier-2 mining jurisdiction in Russia. N-Mining had a much smaller resource at only 4.0 million ounces, and nowhere near the grades that Continental Gold's Buritica Project boasts, at only 1.4 grams per ton gold. Ultimately, I believe this was a wise acquisition by Zijin Mining but would have been a less favorable acquisition for other gold majors that are trying to stick to tier-1 jurisdictions like Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). Let's take a look at what this acquisition has done for the acquisition chart I've built below, which compares what suitors are paying vs. the gold price.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the above chart, we finally have some traction in what suitors are willing to pay for development stage junior miners, with the 5-period moving average of enterprise value per ounce paid by suitors hitting a new 5-year high. The prior high was set in August 2018 at $78.96/oz, and the most recent high is now at $85.73/oz after Continental bumped up this average. This is a very positive sign, as it was beginning to look like juniors weren't commanding much higher prices for their ounces in acquisitions despite the gold price up 20% over the past four years. It's important to note that before this acquisition, we were seeing only minimal movement in the average paid for development stage juniors ($50/oz in 2016 vs. $70/oz), while the average paid for producers had doubled in the same period.

(Source: Author's Table)

If we take a look at the averages and how the Continental Gold acquisition stacks up, we can see that it's bumped the average and median resource and grades substantially. As we can see from the above table, the average resource size acquired for the past year is 4.98 million ounces, with the median coming in at 4.4 million ounces. This suggests that suitors want at least 4 million ounces if they're going to make an acquisition, and anything under 3 million ounces simply isn't worth their time. While there have been exceptions, we've only seen two takeovers at under 3 million ounces among the past 14 buy-outs.

Moving over to grades, we can see that the average grade is 4.56 grams per ton gold, but this is significantly skewed by Mariana and Continental Gold, which have 9 gram per ton resource grades or higher. If we move to the median grades that suitors are looking for, it is substantially lower at 1.9 grams per ton gold. Once again, this suggests that miners are looking for higher grades than simple low-grade bulk tonnage deposits, and anything under 1.0 grams per ton gold isn't going to be all that desirable. While we saw three exceptions with Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF), Aurico Metals, and Goldrock Mines, the amount paid per ounce was anemic compared to prices paid for the better projects at just $40/oz~.

(Source: Author's Table)

Finally, moving over to enterprise value per ounce, both the average and median have jumped roughly 5% with the most recent acquisition. The current average paid for juniors in all jurisdictions is $64.59/oz, and the median is sitting at $63.56/oz. For juniors that are in tier-1 jurisdictions that fit the above criteria of 4+ million ounce deposits with near 1.90 gram per ton or higher grades [hint, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF)] they are likely a steal at under $60/oz enterprise value per ounce valuations.

To summarize, the recent Continental Gold acquisition is a massive milestone for the development stage juniors, which up until now were not receiving anywhere near the love that the producers were. The majority of 2019 has been the year of the producer from an acquisition standpoint with Atlantic Gold, Detour Gold, and Acacia Mining being snapped up. However, the record value acquisition with Continental Gold today among the development stage juniors suggests their time may finally be coming. I believe this bodes very well for the junior sector, and I would be inclined to hold any juniors valued at under $50/oz if they are genuinely takeover targets. It's clear from the Continental Gold acquisition that we have a pack of gold producers that are not done shopping when it comes to bolstering their global gold reserves. For the best juniors, they are likely to shine as we head into 2020 if gold prices can remain above $1,400/oz.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.