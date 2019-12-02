Qualcomm's Stock May Still Have Further To Fall

There has been some betting the shares fall over the month of December.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares have been sinking lately and may still fall further. The technical chart is breaking down and suggesting that the stock may fall as much as 8% more. The stock has already fallen by over 11% since its post-earnings surge.

Additionally, the sector as a whole has stalled out as measured by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) in recent weeks and is likely also to hold shares of Qualcomm back in the future. Worse, options traders have been making bets that the stock declines over the next month.

Technical Break Down is Near

Qualcomm's stock has fallen sharply after rising above a significant level of resistance around the price of $89. It is amounting to what is likely a failed breakout. Now, the stock is heading towards a level of support at $82. Should the stock break support at $82, it could go on to fall to around $76.50, a decline of 8.3% from the current price of $83.50 on December 2.

Additionally, the relative strength index suggests the stock trades lower. The RSI had been trending higher, but now, the RSI has fallen below that uptrend. It now suggests a change in trend to bearish from bullish.

Sector Weakness

Also, the SMH semiconductor ETF has failed at a level of resistance at $135 on a few occasions. The ETF is now nearing a level of support at $130. Should it fall below support at $130, it is likely to result in the ETF drifting lower towards $125. Qualcomm has a nearly 5% weighting in the SMH and may be pulled lower by any weakness witnessed in the sector.

Betting Shares Fall

Additionally, the QCOM $77.50 December 20 Puts have seen their open interest rise by roughly 8,000 contracts since November 22. Based on the data from Trade Alert, the put contracts traded on the ASK and is a sign that the puts were bought, a bet that the stock will drop. The total open interest has increased to roughly 11,300 open contracts.

The put contracts trade for roughly $0.50 per contract. It means that for a buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to $77 over the next three weeks.

Additionally, the $91 calls for expiration on December 20 have seen their open interest levels rise by over 10,000 contracts to a total of 10,700 open contracts. However, according to the data from Trade Alert, the calls were sold. This is a sign that traders are betting the stock will not rise above $91 in the future.

Risks

There are, of course, risks to this outlook. Should Qualcomm's stock hold on to support at $82, the stock could rebound to around $86. Additionally, options betting is never easy to tell if the betting is part of a hedge or a real bet on the direction of the stock.

Overall, it would seem that the direction and trend in the stock have turned bearish over the short term. The next few days and how the stock trades at $82 will be telling.

