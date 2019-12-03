CONSOL Coal: A U.S. Coal Producer That Makes Money

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. Thermal or steaming coal generates electricity when burned as the steam runs turbines that produce power for public electricity grids of industries that power their processes. Metallurgical or coking coal has a higher energy content and lower moisture making it a critical element in iron, steel, and other metal production.

Environmental reforms around the world have reduced the demand for coal as nations move to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and the carbon footprint coal leaves behind. Coal production has declined, and many producers have gone out of business. Meanwhile, CCR continues to operate with a profit, and the company pays an enormous dividend to its brave shareholders.

Coal remains a four-letter word when it comes to the environment

Over the past years, coal production has been a dying business in the United States and many other parts of the world. Coal used to be the primary ingredient in the production of electricity, but natural gas has replaced it to power the grids.

While President Trump has supported the coal industry with regulatory reforms, coal remains a four-letter word for advocates of the "Green New Deal" in the US. The upcoming 2020 Presidential election is likely to stand as a referendum on the future of US energy policy. A victory by the Democrats could sign the death warrant for the coal business.

Things could get challenging for CCR in 2021

The progressive wing of the Democrats is supporting the "Green New Deal." Even if a progressive candidate fails to get the party's nomination, an environmentally friendly platform will likely challenge the Republicans and President Trump next November. Since CONSOL Coal Resources produces thermal coal, the company could face more than a challenge starting in 2021 if the Democrats unseat President Trump. Therefore, the upcoming election will be a referendum on the futures of the coal business and CCR shares.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, CCR has traded in a range from $5.98 to $22.30 per share since 2015. At $8.69 on Monday, December 2, the stock was not far above its lows.

CCR is a profitable company with an amazing dividend

CCR has a market capitalization of $341.3485 million at $8.69. An average of 50,355 shares trade each day. Over the past four quarters, CCR has turned a profit. In Q4 2018, the company earned 59 cents per share. In Q1 2019, the earnings came in at 54 cents per share. After beating analyst estimates for two consecutive quarters, the company missed in Q2 when it reported a profit of 51 cents versus market expectations for 56 cents per share. In Q3, earnings dropped to 25 cents as it missed consensus estimates, which were at 35 cents per share.

During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Jimmy Brock said that the "third quarter is typically our weakest quarter of the year; however, I am pleased to announce that PAMC delivered record third-quarter production this year. Furthermore, we were above to grow our total revenue by 3% this quarter compared to the year-ago period, despite major coal price indices suffering double-digit declines."

At the share price on December 2, the company was trading at a price to earnings multiple of only 4.56 times earnings. The $2.05 dividend translates to an incredible yield of over 23% on the shares.

Five years will pay for the investment at the current share price

On October 30, the board of directors of CCR announced a cash distribution of $0.5125 per share to all limited partner unitholders on November 15 to holders of record at the close of business on November 11. At that dividend level, a long-term investment for five years would cover the cost of the stock.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, on October 29, CCR shares closed at $10.38. After the announcement of the distribution, the stock spiked to a high of $13.25 on November 5. Since then, the price melted to a low at $8.05 on November 20 and 21 and was at $8.69 on December 2. The price action was a sign of concern that the dividend level is unsustainable. Meanwhile, the top institutional holder of CCR shares is no dummy.

Greenlight Capital is smart money

Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds 5,488,438 CCR shares as of the end of September. Insiders own almost 14% of the company's shares.

David Einhorn runs Greenlight Capital, a hedge fund he founded in 1996. Greenlight invests primarily in publicly traded North American corporate debt offerings and equities. Einhorn is most notable for his short position in Lehman stock before its 2008 collapse. Greenlight owned CCR shares since Q3 2015 at an average price of $11.25 per share. The holding represented approximately 5.33% of Greenlight's portfolio.

If CCR can continue to earn profits and stay around for the next five years, at under $9 per share, the stock is a raging buy. However, that is a big if. When stocks pay enormous dividends, it is often a sign of a significant problem with a business model or industry. In the case of CONSOL Coal Resources LP, the future of the business is as uncertain as the prospects for the company. While dividends have reduced Greenlight's investment over the past years, coal remains a four-letter word when it comes to investments. The prospects for coal mining in the United States could get a lot worse after the 2020 Presidential election if the Democrats unseat President Trump.

