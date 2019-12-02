Bad PMI: Great Excuse For A Sell-Off; It's Healthy, And Unsurprising At Least To My Regulars

ROKU got smashed by a downgrade. This is a very high beta name. After the 3-day rule, you may want to get long. I am already in it, so I may be biased, but I don't think the analyst understands this stock. Also, Progyny is reporting for the first time since the IPO. Keep an eye on this one.

Earnings season is winding up, but we have a bunch of very interesting names reporting, what they say will carry weight on the names we follow.

At this point, you should not be selling. In fact, don't be buying either. Our target is December 15. Husband your cash. I am thinking 3% to 5%.

I've been warned about the "Ides" of December for a couple of weeks. I also said 3,150 was the S&P 500 top. I've asked you to generate cash and hedge.

There is no denying that the economic numbers released this morning were less than perfect

Current numbers are tepid for sure; manufacturing activity continued to lag in November amid a lag in inventories and new orders lowest in 10 years. The reading came in at 48.1 vs. an expected 49.4 and below last month’s 48.3 reading. A reading below 50 is a contraction. November was the fourth straight month below the expansion level.

New orders slumped to 47.2, down 1.9 percentage points from October’s 49.1. Inventories, which are a key input for gross domestic product, came in at 45.5, down 3.4 points from the previous month.

My Take: This is a great excuse for the market to sell off. My "top" was 3,150 on the S&P 500. I don't own this level. I bet a lot of market participants had this level in mind, subconsciously or not.

I have a secret for you, I bet we end up going higher into year-end. We have to face facts, though, we went straight up last month and that is not normal, we need to come in a bit. So everyone don't panic.

Hopefully, you have been preparing for a possible sale, as I have been warning you about for the last, what 2 weeks? I know it might be hard to hold two opposing thoughts in mind, yes, we are in a melt-up mode, but also the market has run very hard and we need some consolidation. I had December 15 as my target for obvious reasons.

Is it any wonder that these economic numbers are cause for some market twitchiness? Just remember that these punk manufacturing numbers are not new; we have been below 50 for 4 months in a row. The biggest sell-off is in the Nasdaq 100; there aren't many manufacturers in there. So this is just a healthy pause.

Also, it is VERY interesting that the 10-year is still about 1.8%. We were trading at 1.7 last week and for a while. If there was truly a freak-out on the economy, you would expect a drop in the 10-year.

Keep your wallet on your hip! Don't panic sell either

It took a lot of work generating cash to prepare for December 15. You want to husband that cash. Tail it out very slowly, and that means do nothing today. Look, the market might just rally all week this week and you'll cuss me, but I still think the nadir will be around December 15. The big rally will come if the Trump Admin delays the tariff rise. Be prepared for market commentators to memorialize last year's bear market raid. We have talked about this. Once it gets very shrill, that will be the sign to buy. Just not now. Let your hedges run.

Sometimes things that are uncomfortable are good for you

The market can't go up in a straight line forever. I know I have been calling this a melt-up and it is. But that doesn't mean I am rooting for a real melt-up. At the beginning when I first identified this run, I charted last year's melt-up in December 2019 and then the melt-down in February/March. We DON'T want that again. We need a rest, for the market to shake out the weak hands and give those who are on the sidelines to jump in too and take the market higher. We also need to see the economy fully turn the corner. The market is sniffing out a reacceleration, but not today.

Very interesting earnings calendar this week

It has been my experience that high-beta names do tend to sell-off after the conference call as the forward guidance is often pulled in. I have said this many times in the past, I am cautious around earnings with stocks that have high beta. So you can discount my caution or maybe reduce the position a little bit, or write a call. Or if you are not a fast money trader, hang in there. Up to you.

Monday, December 2:

Coupa Software (COUP)

My take: The first on the docket is Coupa Software. If you are holding COUP, you may want to hedge. If you look at the last time COUP reported, the stock swung wide, and it has been at this elevated level and 20 points lower multiple times. Let's look at the charts:

Source: tradingview.com

Let me say that I love COUP. It's a great company and a great grower. We see a drop of 40 points. We see a triple top, a general rule is that there is no such thing as a triple top, so this is not like a double top. Maybe COUP smashes earnings and they don't pull back on forward guidance, that would be great. Generally, the CFO wants to rein in enthusiastic analyst projections, they just do. Anyway, COUP looks to me that it will back off some, perhaps 20 points? Then it should go higher unless they disappoint. I am operating on the assumption that they beat.

Tuesday, December 3:

Bank of Montreal (BMO), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM), Workday Inc. (WDAY), Zscaler (ZS).

My take: MRVL is going to be very interesting. MRVL has been fingered as a 5G play. I want to see whatever color they provide in that area. As far as ZS, I am backing off of the whole cyber-security space. It is overcrowded. ZS competes with CrowdStrike (CRWD) primarily, but there are all kinds of competitors. So I'm out, but it will be interesting how they perform, who they name as competitors, etc.

WDAY and CRM are great names, and the overall cloud software market depends on their performance to keep the overall space well priced.

SKM is interesting to me insofar as their contract with Arista Networks (ANET) for their 5G implementation.

Wednesday, December 4:

Banco Santander SA (SAN), Campbell Soup (CPB), Centrais Eletricas (EBR), Enel Americas SA (ENIA), Progyny (PGNY), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Slack (WORK), Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS).

My take: I like SNPS as an out of the box play on the chip sector. SNPS designs chips and they have a duopoly with Cadence Design (CDN).

As far as WORK, I am a huge fan. Microsoft (MSFT) is trying to crush WORK with their free TEAM service. Still, WORK's Slack service is holding up very well in my estimation. If you are an enterprise that has standardized on MSFT software and Azure cloud only, then maybe you go for the TEAM option. Most environments in the enterprise are mixed, and there is also a network affect. If you are collaborating with other organizations, they will likely be using WORK's Slack product. I will be very interested in how it holds up.

Progyny (PGNY) is the most interesting. This is the first time they are reporting earnings since their IPO. Very often the CFO is new, the CEO is certainly new, and the analysts bring their expectations that may be disappointed because of miscommunication. There is an adjustment that goes on. If PGNY does fall, it is a Pound-the-Table buy! This is a mover, and as long as the headline numbers aren't too out of whack, it should be bought after the 3-day rule. 3 days will give us enough time to figure out where the analysts got it wrong.

Thursday, December 5:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Dollar General Corp. (DG), Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), Kroger Co. (KR), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG), Okta Inc. (OKTA), Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM).

My take: The more interesting names that I think should perform is DOCU, OKTA, and ZM. By the time these names come up, we will have more data to work with. I am long DOCU right now.

Analyst Corner

AeroVironment (AVAV): Robert W. Baird raised guidance from neutral to outperform.

My take: AVAV is one of the few defense/aerospace companies I follow. I appreciate the drone opportunity, and I like their JV with Kratos (KTOS)

Altria (MO): Citibank analyst Adam Spielman upgrades from Neutral to Buy.

My take: I recently spoke positively of MO. Yes, you should not smoke cigarettes, they are addictive and you will likely die horribly of lung cancer or other illness. Who doesn't know that by now? MO's business model is to migrate to less harmful ways to ingest nicotine, through their ownership of JUUL. JUUL has ruined its brand by enticing minors to vape, but it has been unfairly smeared by the illnesses and death which were nearly 100% caused by counterfeit cartridges and cannabis vaping. Both types were cut with oils like vitamin E and caused harm. They also are in the wine business and own a big piece of Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). I see this as a good dividend payer, so it is a long-term investment opportunity. I tend to like to buy long-term investments when everyone hates them. In 10 years, MO will likely be a very different company.

Splunk (SPLK) upgraded by Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy.

My take: I have been behind SPLK ever since they have gone public. It has gone up a big bunch recently. I think I recommended it again last week. Just wondering how much more it is going to go up in the next few weeks. Maybe it needs to rest. I respect Goldman, but this feels like a late call. Okay, let's see what the chart says...

Source: tradingview.com

Woah! You don't have to be a wizened chartist to see a set up for a fall to a lower level. The up-gaps work the same way as down-gaps, but the opposite. Look, if you have a speculative orientation, where you want to hold a name for 6 months, then you may have a different calculation. If you don't know what I mean by speculation in this sense, look at my Thanksgiving Edition II from yesterday. If you are looking to be a fast money trader, you should be prepared to be more aggressive. I still want to be prepared for some more downside volatility leading in to December 15th.

Nike (NKE): Lauren Cassel of Morgan Stanley raised PT to $118 for a 26.2% upside.

Peloton (PTON): KeyCorp raised PT to $45 for a 27.7% upside.

My take: Two sports-related consumer names. PTON has very good upside momentum and perhaps it continues. It will be constructive to see how it behaves in a down market today. NKE has been chopping around at just under $100. At some point, it is going to break above so this $118 level is interesting.

Roku (ROKU): Morgan Stanley is taking ROKU to a sell, well they call it an "Equal" to a "Weight" which the market is taking for a sell.

Interestingly, the analyst uprated the PT to $110. That means this guy missed out on more than 50% rise in this name. I am long in this name, thankfully I have a calendar spread so my downside is not terrible. I will close out the short side tomorrow perhaps. A fast money trader might consider the other side of this call. Don't take my word for it, since I have rose-colored glasses. I am thinking of getting longer.

Insider Corner

Uber Technologies (UBER): Garrett Camp, a co-founder of Travis Kalanick, who like Kalanick remains a company director, has sold 1.27 million Uber shares in November for $35.2 million, an average selling price of $27.75 each.

U.S. Concrete (USCR): Theodore P. Rossi, Director, buys $200K+ in shares.

My take: This is the 3rd insider buy in the last 10 days at USCR. I find this very interesting. I am disappointed to see that it does not offer a dividend. Still, it is another confirmation that construction and industry must be bottoming.

My trading corner: I am doing nothing today. As I have said above, I am long DOCU and ROKU. I have expressed my bullish view in call spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via CALL spreads in DOCU and ROCU