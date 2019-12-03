Devon Energy Is A Cheap Stock That Faces Adversity

On Friday, November 29, the oil and natural gas futures markets hit the skids. The nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract settled $2.94 per barrel lower on the session, and January natural gas futures plunged 22 cents per MMBtu. The price action in natural gas at the very beginning of the peak season of demand during the winter months looked a lot more like spring was on the horizon in the coming weeks. January natural gas futures dropped to the lowest level since October on the continuous futures contract and new record low on the specific peak winter contract. The decline in energy prices was bad news for the companies that produce oil and gas as share prices declined.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the United States and Canada. DVN shares are trading not far above its 52-week low, which came in late October and was the lowest price for the stock since early 2016.

A bearish trading pattern since July 2008 - DVN holds the 2016 low

Devon Energy shares have done little but make lower highs and lower lows for more than a decade.

Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart shows, DVN rallied steadily from 1992 through 2008 when the shares hit a peak of $127.43. Since then, its been mostly downhill for the stock. In 2016, when energy and most commodities prices fell to multiyear bottoms, DVN traded to a low at

$18.07 per share. While prices of oil, gas, and other commodities have recovered, the company's shares were only slightly above the 2016 low at $22 on Monday, December 2. The trend in the stock continues to be lower.

A weak market for oil and gas producers

DVN is not the only energy company suffering these days. While the stock market reached all-time highs over the past week, the shares of most members of the energy sector have not participated in the rally.

Source: Barchart

The S&P 500 Energy Select SPDR that holds shares in the leading oil and gas producers has moved lower since the 2014 high. Oil services companies have done even worse.

Source: Barchart

The Oil Services ETF (OIH) was trading at just above its all-time low on December 2. DVN is another company that continues to experience selling pressure in the current environment. The weakness in the sector is a macrotrend as the world moves away from fossil fuels towards alternative energy sources. However, oil and gas continue to be the energy commodities that power the world.

The 2020 U.S. election could impact the stock

The coming year could be a volatile time for energy stocks, and DVN is no exception. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shares amount to quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas. Technological advances in hydraulic fracking and the regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration in the United States have made the nation the world's leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. The 2020 election is likely to be a referendum on the futures of US energy policy. The Democrats have embraced the "Green New Deal" that will move the nation away from hydrocarbons and gas in favor of cleaner energy sources. President Trump will run on a platform that continues policies for US energy independence that include drilling and fracking.

One of the leading candidates from the opposition party, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has pledged she would ban fracking on day one of her administration. Even if she could only impose restrictions on Federal lands, New York States has set a precedent when it comes to banning hydraulic fracturing. Moreover, even if Senator Warren does not receive her party's nomination, the Democrats will likely adopt a strict regulatory platform when it comes to US energy production. Any shift in policy that puts roadblocks in front of energy companies like DVN will reduce output and earnings.

Lots of upside in DVN - the company beats earnings estimates for three straight quarters

While DVN shares have been under pressure, the company continues to beat analyst expectations when it comes to quarterly earnings. Over the first three quarters of 2019, the company has exceeded consensus profit estimates. In Q1, the street expected 28 cents per share, and the company delivered 36 cents. In Q2, analysts lifted their expectations to 34 cents, and DVN earned 43 cents per share. In the latest quarter, the company beat by 13 cents, delivering 29 cents per share earnings.

Devon Energy had a market capitalization of $8.471 billion at a share price of $22 on Monday, December 2. The company pays shareholders a dividend of 1.64%, and the average analyst price target for the stock is $31.64 as of the end of November, which is almost $10 per share higher than the most recent closing price. There is lots of upside potential for DVN these days.

I prefer call options to limit the risk

A long-overdue sector rotation that causes a rebound in the prices of energy-related shares would lift the price of DVN shares. In the current environment, I prefer call options than an outright purchase of the company's stock. We could see lots of volatility in the stock market in 2020, which is a reason to limit downside risk via call options.

The January 2021 $23.00 call option on DVN was at $3.60/$3.70 per share on Monday, December 2. The purchase of this option would limit the risk to only $3.70 per share. At the same time, an owner of the call option will have a 100% participation in any move above $26.70 in the stock, which is the strike price plus the premium for the option. Purchasing a call option limits the potential loss to the premium for the instrument. Meanwhile, if the stock moves to the average analyst estimate at $31.64 before expiration in January 2021, the profit on the option would be $4.94 per share. The target is $8.64 above the strike price of the call option. The premium of $3.70 will result in a greater than 133% profit if DVN shares recover.

DVN is a cheap stock that trades at a price to earnings multiple of only 6.65 times earnings at around $22 per share. The company could continue to face adversity over the coming weeks and months. A call option could be the best way to limit risk in the current environment for those looking to take advantage of the value proposition in the energy sector and Devon's future.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through the month of December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.