GameStop's Stock Looks Like A Value Trap

Investment Overview

Amid a challenging video game retail landscape, GameStop Corp. (GME) unveiled a plan called "GameStop Reboot" focused on cost reduction, optimization of current business, and development of new revenue streams.

While the strategic reset will support profit improvement going forward, GME's major challenge is mostly structural - driven by shifting consumer preference, a decline in value proposition in its pre-owned business, and incremental competition. The significant organizational restructuring has started, resulting in GME reorganizing its field regions and districts to save on operating costs. In the near-term, this could limit its underperformance, but does not necessarily address the issues surrounding its core business, i.e. pre-owned games.

Its management should provide a clear strategic road-map, particularly on its pre-owned value proposition - a critical factor on the company's long-term viability. With the absence of a clear growth runway, GME's depressed valuations will likely persist.

Source: CNBC

Cost Optimization Activities May Support Profit Improvement

There are several articles here in Seeking Alpha that outlined the challenges that GameStop is facing. The reason for the gradual decline in its business is pretty straightforward: More consumers are buying video games through digital channels, while a fewer buy games on physical stores.

Back in March, GameStop's Board of Directors brought in George Sherman as CEO along with the hiring of several senior leadership positions to revitalize the company. In the recent 2Q 2019 conference call, Mr. Sherman outlined the company's strategy:

Our strategic plan is anchored on four key tenets: One, optimizing core business by improving efficiency and effectiveness in everything we do. Two, create a social and cultural hub of gaming within each GameStop store and online. Three, build compelling digital capabilities to reach our customers where ever they want to do business and give them the full spectrum of content and access to the products they are looking for and, four, transform our vendor and partner relationships, unlocking additional high-margin revenue streams and optimizing the lifetime value of every customer.

Over the last few months, the company initiated its transformation plan with an announcement that it has eliminated more than 120 corporate staff positions (~14% of the retailer's headquarter posts) to improve cost structure with SG&A expense as the key focus. On the other hand, it also plans to reduce its capital spending, closure of around 180 to 200 stores, and rationalize its overseas portfolio. Looking ahead, these cost initiatives will buy time for the company and support profit improvement. My estimate is cost savings of c. $100 million from these initiatives, or at least 1% of sales.

While there is a strong upside from cost optimization, weaker sales and incremental investments might offset gains derived from these initiatives. Also, there is a possibility of organizational and customer service disruptions with the ongoing restructuring.

A key question is whether the company can reverse further operating profit margin erosion from 6.7% in 2015 to 3.8% in 2019 in a digital storefront era. One of the main drivers of its operating profits margins erosion is the dwindling core business - selling used games. In the FY 2018 financial results, pre-owned and value video game products declined by 17% YoY to $810 million, negating the hike in other revenue streams such as video game accessories and collectibles. In the recent 2Q 2019 financial results, gross profit dollars also dropped by 15%, with pre-owned down by 19%. Below table shows 2018 Gross Profit Performance by Segment:

Source: GME 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation

In the long run, a strategy focused on cost cuts will be unable to stem profit margin erosion caused by a weak pre-owned gaming business. Management hinted at improving its pre-owned value proposition through more competitive pricing since there is a slim difference between the price of a used game at GME and its digital counterpart. This could be positive for unit volumes, but negative for gross profit margins - a 1% reduction in used sale price will drive a 2.3% decline in gross profit per unit.

Even if GME can reinvigorate its core pre-owned games business, the key issue is structural with the availability of inexpensive channels where customers can acquire older titles through subscription memberships or through digital outlets that offer considerable discounts to customers. Further, few gamers are trading in products, reducing the second-hand games and consoles available for purchase. This is partly attributed to the shift towards digital and changing customer habits.

While the initial focus on reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies could drive margin improvement in the short term, it should find an alternative revenue stream to lessen the impact of digital on the company's profitability.

Capital Allocation Strategy: Focus on Business Transformation

GME's move to eliminate its dividends and pay down its debt is prudent. The company did not provide any strategic direction on how it will deploy the rest of its capital, outside of the new $300 million buyback plan. That said, the implication is that the company's resources will be reallocated to transformation initiatives, which heightens the risk at a time when revenues and net profit margins continue to contract.

Valuation: GME Deserves Lower Multiples

At today's prices, the market is pricing that the company will go out of business by assigning little value on its ongoing business where its share price is trading at 5.21X FY 2020 consensus per-share earnings of $1.21 - substantially lower than the average P/E of specialty retail sector of 12.33X. Although to be fair, the company is not going anywhere since the next generation of game consoles is coming next year and will likely last for at least several years.

While current multiple levels appear attractive, shares look risky as sustainable growth is challenged in the long term. The demand environment that propelled the company's business is slowly fading away, thanks to the accelerated shift of digital competitors. Also, it continues to struggle with profitability even with the additional revenue stream. Further, its decision to transition to digital requires substantial investment and feels like a bit late in the game.

Conclusion

GameStop's current financial performance tells the story about its ongoing struggles to keep up with a changing gaming industry environment. Despite management's efforts to combat declining revenues, the company faces structural issues rather than cyclical headwinds. In this current demand environment, the company's growth prospects are murky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.