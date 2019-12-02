Interview With Galapagos CEO Onno Van De Stolpe: Partnerships, Pipeline And Potential

The complete interview is available to our subscribers - what follows here is a detailed excerpt.

We have a fantastic pipeline with a number of potentially blockbuster molecules moving towards the market. ~ Mr Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos

I recently interviewed Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos (GLPG). Mr. van de Stolpe founded Galapagos in 1999 and has been its CEO from the beginning. Before that, he had years of hands-on experience in the healthcare market across both sides of the Atlantic. Mr. van de Stolpe has sat on the board of a handful of healthcare concerns.

I have been following Galapagos for a number of years, and I have witnessed their dramatic rise from being just another European biopharma to a global R&D powerhouse. The company's principal drug asset is filgotinib, a selective JAK inhibitor that's in late stage development for a number of diseases. Galapagos has what amounts to biopharma's defining partnership of 2019 with Gilead (GILD), a multi-billion dollar synergy that has made Galapagos a $12bn behemoth with more than $6bn in cash reserves. The company has a long-tailed pipeline, and clearly we are seeing a global R&D behemoth in the making.

There also are certain potential fault lines here. The Gilead partnership itself, the risks inherent in immunomodulation, and in doing only R&D as a business model, the competition, and so on. Any good investor needs to look at a potential investment from all angles before jumping in.

So we emailed Mr. van de Stolpe a set of 10 questions, and he responded to them in detail. We began by asking what he thinks is the market's reason for this tremendous enthusiasm for what is still a clinical stage company. Here's what was said:

Dr. Ashok Dutta: Galapagos has a vast pipeline, but it's still a clinical stage company. On the other hand, with a $12bn-plus market cap, Galapagos is larger than many market stage companies. What do you think accounts for this tremendous market enthusiasm for Galapagos? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: Clearly filgotinib, our drug for inflammatory diseases and currently in registration for rheumatoid arthritis, is a driver for the enthusiasm. The drug is expected to be introduced on the market second half next year, and with the attractive efficacy and safety profile, the expectations for a successful launch are high. But clearly the rest of the pipeline is of great interest as well, especially our drug for IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) that's in Ph 3 clinical testing. Add to this our discovery platform that's at the basis of all our programs, and the hallmark deal with Gilead, and it becomes clear that Galapagos has come a long way over the past couple of years.

We then discussed the terms of the partnership with Gilead. Here's what we asked:

Dr. Ashok Dutta: Your lead drug candidate is filgotinib, which many analysts consider a potential blockbuster drug. However, in 2016, you sold the rights to Filgotinib to Gilead for a 15% (22% now in 2019), $425mn stake in Galapagos, $1.35bn in milestone payments and between 20% and 30% in royalties, in all geographies and for all indications. Is my understanding of the terms of the 2016 Gilead partnership correct? What's the latest partnership terms from 2019 with Gilead? What led you to license Filgotinib to Gilead and partner with them?

The CEO discussed this at some length and clarified certain points - the details are available to our subscribers. Essentially, though, this increasingly comprehensive partnership has allowed Galapagos to leave the hassle of commercialisation to a more expert biopharma major while making very generous revenues in milestones and potential royalties. However, in my next question, I still asked him if the partnership was beneficial to Galapagos all the way. I said

Dr. Ashok Dutta: In hindsight, would you have done this differently from 2016? Would you have liked to retain the rights to filgotinib for yourself, or have made other changes to the terms? I guess what I am trying to ask is, what are some of the positives and negatives of the Gilead partnership as far as Galapagos is concerned? How are those going to affect your plans for future partnerships for the rest of your pipeline? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: At the time, this was the right deal with the right partner. Gilead has done an excellent job of executing phase 3 trials in rheumatoid arthritis and are exploring filgotinib in a whole range of other inflammatory diseases. In the new alliance we were able to increase our commercial footprint for Galapagos, which was something we wanted but were not able to negotiate in 2016. One learns along the way, and the many partnerships that we had over the past 15 years provides us with an excellent framework on what we want and especially what we do not want in an alliance. I believe this has all come very good together in the all-encompassing alliance with Gilead, where we struck the right balance between independence in R&D and dependence on bringing innovative products to the market.

We then moved on to filgotinib, the lead drug candidate.

Dr. Ashok Dutta: Let's discuss filgotinib. Please tell us about the molecule's nature and mechanism of action. How does its JAK1 selectivity influence filgotinib's safety and efficacy profile? In terms of biochemistry and MoA, how would you differentiate filgotinib from other selective JAK inhibitors and other pan-JAK inhibitors? How would you differentiate it from biologics in terms of MoA, efficacy, safety, convenience, and potential pricing? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: Filgotinib is a very selective JAK 1 inhibitor. This means that the molecule does not bind to the other JAK family members JAK 2 and 3. For the effective treatment of inflammatory diseases, only JAK 1 inhibition is necessary, and inhibiting other JAK proteins seems to be causing undesirable side effects. So what we have seen so far in clinical trials is that filgotinib has potentially an unsurpassed safety profile, which is very important for the patients, especially as this is a chronic disease. The JAK inhibitors are a new class of drugs, with the different mode of action than the biologics (TNFa and IL6 inhibitors). The advantage of the class is the ease of use (oral versus injections), rapid onset of action and high efficacy. It will be interesting to see how fast this class will take over the biologics in treatment of inflammatory diseases.

I moved on to discuss a potential risk aspect of filgotinib and Mr. van de Stolpe clarified it for our readers.

Dr. Ashok Dutta: Recently, we have seen the FDA raising concerns about the thrombotic effects of certain JAK inhibitors like tofacitinib, baricitinib, and even AbbVie's recently-approved upadacitinib. Do you think this concern is relevant to filgotinib? Have the various trials of Filgotinib identified any thrombotic safety concerns that could potentially impact the harm-benefit analysis of the drug candidate? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: We believe that the JAK 1 selectivity profile makes the difference here, and we have not seen thrombotic events higher than in the placebo group, to the contrary actually, the levels are lower.

I then asked the CEO about competition. Filgo is entering a rapidly diversifying market, so investors need to understand how the competition stands, and how filgo differentiates itself. So I asked:

Dr. Ashok Dutta: How would you compare filgotinib to AbbVie's upadacitinib, or RINVOQ? What are some of the other key competitors of Filgotinib, and how would you differentiate filgotinib from them?

Mr van de Stolpe responded briefly. We then discussed, in the next two questions, plans for the NDA filing, highlights of the FINCH trials, and the company's plans for the next two years. We also asked the CEO about TOLEDO, which has created a lot of interest among investors. My two questions were:

7. When do you plan to file for the US NDA for filgotinib in Rheumatoid Arthritis? Please briefly discuss the key highlights of the FINCH trials on which this NDA is principally based. 8. What are your plans for the next two years, ie, by end-2021? What label expansions will be possible by then for filgotinib? How about the rest of the pipeline - what will be some of the key milestones achievable by the end of 2021? Could you briefly tell us about Toledo.

Some of the CEO's responses are reserved for TPT subscribers. However, here's what he said about TOLEDO:

Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: Toledo is a new inflammatory program based on a target family discovered by Galapagos. We see exceptional efficacy in animal models and we now have the first 2 molecules in humans. We are planning multiple Ph2 programs with these molecules in 2020.

Let me end this article with the last two questions we asked and their responses from Mr van de Stolpe.

9. Dr. Ashok Dutta: Since your pipeline is really vast and we are limited by time constraints, let me just ask - from your entire pipeline outside of filgotinib in RA, what is the single specific drug/indication combo you are most excited about? Please give a brief overview of the drug/indication and what excites you most about it? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: GLPG1690 in IPF, as this is such a devastating disease and ‘1690 might make a difference to live or die for these patients. We still have to see, the Ph3 is 1/3 recruited, but I truly hope that this drug works for all these patients out there. And then Toledo of course, as this program might revolutionize the way inflammatory diseases are being treated and could potentially replace the existing therapy options. Still early though, so a lot can still go wrong, but very exciting. 10. Dr. Ashok Dutta: I have a lot more to ask. However, since I want to limit this interview to just 10 questions for the ease of readers, let me end with what I ask in all interviews - what are the three main reasons investors would be interested in Galapagos? Mr. Onno van de Stolpe: We have a fantastic pipeline with a number of potentially blockbuster molecules moving towards the market. The true innovation, based on a unrivaled target discovery platform, has already delivered new mode of actions into late stage clinical trials, and has the promise to address further diseases with high unmet medical needs. The $6 billion cash pile enables us to make the right decisions for the projects, nut hindered by funding concerns. This increases the chance of further success. And that combined with the guaranteed 10-year independence as part of the Gilead deal, makes me a strong believer in the potential to grow out into one of the leading biotech companies in the world. This is just the beginning…..

Thanks to Galapagos investors for your interest, and to Mr. Onno van de Stolpe for answering my questions.

~ Dr. Ashok Dutta, Avisol Capital Partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.