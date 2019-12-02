Continental Fears Headwinds For The Upcoming Years

Because of all the uncertainties I mention in the article, I wouldn't buy shares of the company at the moment.

Continental ended the third quarter quite in the red because the company had to cope with a high depreciation charge and because of the poor automotive economy in many countries.

Since my last neutral rating a few months ago, the price has hardly moved from the spot.

Introduction

Continental's (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY) stock has performed extremely badly in 2018 and 2019. Since my last neutral rating a few months ago, the price has hardly moved from the spot. That's almost a success, because the operative performance at Continental isn't the best. Since my conclusion back in July was that I would buy only one of several small tranches at the most, lets take a second detailed look on the company to assess if the company is heading in the right direction or not.

Analysis

Continental ended the third quarter quite in the red because the company had to cope with a high depreciation charge and because of the poor automotive economy in many countries. In the same way, the realignment towards more electronics and the associated job cuts are likely to be expensive in the coming years. The bottom line in the past quarter was a minus of almost two billion euros. Given that, lets take a closer look at these quarter numbers. After I provided you the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

Given that, here are the "highlights" of the last quarter:

In the current operative business, adjusted operating earnings recently fell significantly by one fifth to just under EUR 615 million

Turnover was up 3 percent in the third quarter to EUR 11.1 billion (down 0.3 percent organically)

Adjusted EBIT of EUR 615 million (margin: 5.6 percent)

Net income in the third quarter of EUR -1.99 billion due to previously announced one-time effects from goodwill impairment and provisions

By segments, the company performed as follows:

(Source: 3Q results)

Continental suffers because of the struggling global automotive industry. Here is what CFO Wolfgang Schäfer said about the actual environment:

There has been a clear slowdown in production volumes. Fewer than 90 million vehicles are expected to be produced worldwide this year. Compared to the market assumptions from two years ago, that is a decrease of over 10 million vehicles [...]. We, like other market participants, do not expect a material improvement in global production in the next five years. [...] At best, we foresee a sideways trend in global automotive production in 2020.

In view of this development, management therefore speaks of a stable quarter. And indeed, the company increased its turnover slightly by 3 percent to 11.1 billion euros. However, this is only the case if one takes into account the effect of acquisitions and exchange rate changes. On its own, revenues fell by 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.

Given that, CEO Dr. Degenhart tries to shift in the right direction:

The current situation requires us to enhance our long-term competitiveness. With our global Transformation 2019–2029 structural program we are taking the necessary steps to achieve this.

With its "Transformation 2019-2029" program, Continentals tries to transform itself from hydraulics and combustion technology to more electronics, software and e-mobility. The core areas are assisted and autonomous driving, networking, services, the stable tire business as well as business with industrial and end customers.

Given that, there are already first signs that this transformation could work. Continental supplies electronic architecture for highly connected Volkswagen ID. In addition, Vitesco Technologies – Continental’s drive systems business – recently announced an agreement to supply the first fully integrated drive system for several mass-production models of Groupe PSA and Hyundai. As it concerns the general position, I am keeping my positive outlook because it is a fact that the company is fundamentally very well positioned. With its two key segments, the company has a broad portfolio. Especially the Automotive Group segment addresses future markets directly. Despite the current weak market environment, demand for electronics in cars is growing steadily, especially driver assistance systems. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. In the last two years, the technology company has received orders worth an average of EUR 3 billion in this area.

Continental's share price has been performing badly lately. The general fundamental development is now likely to be priced in.

Data by YCharts

Conversely, potential upside catalysts are currently limited. For this to occur, the automotive industry in particular would have to pick up again. There are currently no signs of this. It is equally unlikely that the trade conflict will be resolved in the near future without further economic dents.

Furthermore, we may reach a point now where the dividend isn't safe anymore and a cut could occur next year. While the free cash flow in the third quarter was EUR 275.6 million, free cash flow in the first nine months was EUR -749.9 million. EPS in the first nine months was EUR -4.63 and in the third quarter almost EUR -10.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Continental

Continental is a good company but faces a lot of macroeconomic headwinds. Hence, I do not consider it to be a buy right now.

Continental's stock has performed extremely badly lately. Much of it, however, should be priced in.

Fundamentally, the company is extremely well positioned.

A dividend cut next year is not unlikely.

Because of all the uncertainties, I wouldn't buy shares of the company at the moment.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.