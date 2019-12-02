Amphastar's Sales Grow Again And Profit Does Not

Specialty generics company Amphastar (AMPH) once again posted positive sales growth that resulted in no profit growth. Although the company may look tempting as it is one of the few generic companies posting consistent top-line growth and a solid gross margin, I believe the firm’s lack of ability to generate profits caps the company’s value at roughly $14-16 per share. Let’s take a look at recent quarterly developments and why I am not interested in the company at its current price, even after a pull back in its share price.

Another Quarter of Revenue Growth With Nothing to Show

Building on its solid second quarter of 11% revenue growth, Amphastar’s third quarter saw revenue jump 6% y/y to $80.1 million. A number of the company’s products experienced robust double-digit growth, with lidocaine (+18%), phytonadione (+22%), and naloxone (+13%) pacing the way. However, this broad based strength was somewhat tempered by a 50% decline in enoxaparin, which is no longer a product on shortage.

Interestingly, Primatene Mist, which is an OTC asthma product that was once relatively successful before being pulled from the market over safety concerns, saw another quarter of acceleration, with sales growing to $3.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million over the second quarter. Management remains excited about the opportunity, with the product launching in Walmart (WMT) during Q4. Walmart historically drove ~35% of Primatene Mist’s sales, thus getting into the giant retailer is an attractive opportunity that should lead to more growth. Management maintains confidence in the ability for this product to grow to $65 million in annual sales in 2-3 years. Unlike its generic portfolio, OTC sales from Primatene Mist should be stable once sales ramp, creating some downside protection for the total portfolio.

With the mix shift to Primatene Mist and multiple product shortages, gross margin jumped 530 basis points y/y to 44%. This was an even sharper jump that Q2’s increase to 41%, and although I suspect some of the margin increase is a function of shortages in several of Amphastar’s key molecules, I think much of the gross margin transformation will be sustainable.

Moving down the P&L, I think the company performed adequately with respect to selling, distribution, and marketing and G&A. Sales expenses grew by about $1.3 million to $3.2 million driven by increased advertising for Primatene Mist. Management noted that spending is this category will continue to grow as Primatene Mist ramps at Walmart. I think this is the correct strategy to drive penetration, and I believe advertising Primatene Mist will create significant value.

Importantly, G&A spending declined by $2.4 million as the company reduced its legal spending. I am excited that the company executed upon the reduction in G&A spends as previously communicated.

While two out of three cost buckets where well managed, I continue to be perplexed by Amphastar’s consistent increase in R&D spending. An increase in clinical trial expense makes sense due to the company’s ongoing trials for its inhalation products. However, I am struggling to understand why personnel expenses jumped by $2.7 million and also why “other expenses” grew by $1.2 million. This is especially disappointing because we have seen little in the way of results from the development pipeline.

In total, operating income was about flat y/y at $2.4 million. I find this highly disappointing, and I am generally skeptical that the company will ever manage its P&L to optimize for profitability. YTD, free cash flow sits at an anemic $3 million, with that number falling negative once accounting for stock-based compensation.

Strong Balance Sheet Creates a Floor

Overall, I continue to be relatively unimpressed with Amphastar’s ability to generate cash. Shares have fallen about 11% since my last publication, but I continue to believe the company has yet to prove that it can run a profitable business.

After the enoxaparin settlement, Amphastar’s balance sheet looks strong with roughly $60 million in net unrestricted cash and business that has demonstrated the ability to roughly breakeven over time. However, I would peg the value of the business at $14-16, meaning shares continue to look somewhat expensive. If the

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.