Macy's: Soft 3Q Results Continue To Keep Us On The Sidelines

More store closures likely in 2020, though we expect more information after the cautious 4Q.

About the Company:

Macy's Inc. has one of the most recognizable retailer brands, focused on apparel and accessories, as well as home furnishings. The company sells under the following brands: Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury, among others. It has a strong presence online, as well as in its brick-and-mortar stores.

Valuation:

We see EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.8x as appropriate for valuing M shares, which at our EBITDA estimate of $2,359 MM for 2020 yields the target price of $16. We note that revenue acceleration and margin expansion are key to taking this multiple closer to the 4.5-5x range, at which point we would seriously consider an upgrade to M shares.

Why We Remain Neutral:

1. Cut in 3Q EPS Guidance Reflects Bleaker Holiday Outlook: Macy's delivered one of the most significant decreases to its 4Q bottom line outlook, positioning itself approximately 10% below the Street's consensus. While much has been advertised about the company's cost savings program, which could run into as much as $450 MM, we are not seeing the positive impact to the bottom line. At the same time, we remain convinced that the EPS pressures are nearly entirely revenue-driven and fixing costs will not relieve much pressure. The reform needs to come from the top.

2. Late Arrival of Cold Weather: Since one of M's positioning points is the department store for cold weather clothing, late arrival of such weather was impactful on 3Q sales and spells out softness for the fourth quarter as well. As management noted on the earnings call, "Given Macy's status as a destination for cold weather apparel, we saw an impact in both cold weather merchandise and in the same trip purchases that our customers typically attend."

3. Tourism on the decline: We anticipate ~3-4% decline in international tourism in December, which should contribute to softness in New York sales, as well as at other flagship stores.

4. Lack of differentiating strategies for Black Friday: During the last earnings call, Macy's failed to unveil any unique strategies for the Black Friday (or Cyber Monday, for that matter), which signals another mid-single-digit decline, relative to last year. This is particularly troubling, since in November 2018 the markets had much stronger recessionary expectations than they have in November 2019. With Macy's planning to host an Analyst Day in February 2020, we look forward to learning of new differentiating strategies for 2020; as for this year, we are compelled to remain on the sidelines.

5. Lower-Tier Malls May Lead to Store Closures in 2020: While management hints to more store closures and much of the analyst community interprets this trend as a problem, we actually believe that the transition from physical stores to online could lead to better margins and thus be healthy for the company overall longer term. We estimate that for every closed department store there is a 1.5-2 cent improvement in the EPS. Therefore, the verdict is still out on future closures and we believe it could actually lead to the multiple expansion for M shares.

6. Website Issues: E-commerce segment somewhat struggled in 3Q, as engineers were preparing it for the update ahead of the 4Q. While we welcome improvements for the holiday season, it is difficult to fathom why it had to come at the expense of 3Q business.

7. Bloomingdale's Remains a Bright Spot Ahead of Holiday Season: Even during the soft third quarter, Bloomingdale's had strongest traction in sales YTD, with solid growth both in outlet and digital stores. Sales were led by fragrances and contemporary items, with the My List launch executing well.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: Macy's cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: Macy's needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in Macy's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect the company's business.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.