Solid Read From Retailers Strengthens EPAM Systems' Story For 2020

As we closely watched retailers report earnings over the last several weeks, there are several core takeaways for companies in our coverage. Below, after summarizing the company's business and reiterating the valuation, we discuss key implications for Epam Systems, where retail space makes up approximately 20% of total business.

Company Description

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is a company that offers software engineering and product development solutions in the IT services space, being one of the leaders in the industry. The company occupies a niche space in consulting and outsourcing fields, focusing on lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, managed services, and cross-platform migration, among other tasks. EPAM’s main competitors are Accenture (NYSE:ACN), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), and Infosys (NYSE:INFY), though its core differentiating factor is the labor sourcing platform, since the vast majority of the company’s employees come from Eastern Europe, largely Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. EPAM serves technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, as well as healthcare. It derives about 50% of revenue from the United States, 40% from Western Europe, and approximately 10% from CIS and the emerging markets.

Valuation

Per our industry-wide analysis and EPAM’s strong fundamentals, as well as in light of the recent favorable guidance, we believe that EPAM shares merit ~22x P/E multiple on 2020 earnings. We note that this multiple comes at an ~1.5-2x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space. When we apply it to our 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $9.81, we reach a target price of $216.

Key Implications from Retailer Earnings:

Consumer Remains Strong, Despite Visible Macro Softness: Despite a slowdown in business investment across the board and softness in the manufacturing sector, the consumption sector remains strong in the United States. This is certainly good news for the economy, where consumer spending makes up about 65-70% of total spending. These strong consumer trends were solidly materializing in September-October government data; however, by late November reports from companies, like Target, Best Buy, and even Macy's, confirmed strong retailer traction.

Expect In-Store Sales to Grow Upper Single Digits in 2020: Brick-and-mortar IT services projects should remain solid for EPAM's clients, like Adidas. These projects traditionally represent less than 30% of total revenue streams, but they are more stable and more recurring. Furthermore, initial indicators from Black Friday signal sales that could be as high as 15% Y/Y at some stores: this could be partly due to the fact that Thanksgiving 2018 took place amidst a much softer economic environment, hence, there were easy comps.

Digital Traction is a Strong Read for SMAC: Most retailers have indicated continued strong demand for digital initiatives. We estimate that, on average, digital demand at retail stores has increased at 12-14% Y/Y in September-November, creating a strong set up for Cyber Monday and the entire month of December overall. If in-store offline sales are currently running above expectations, online sales are fairly in line, but they are strong enough to spell out enough demand for next-gen services.

Website Work on the Rise: Of the twenty three retail companies we surveyed, more than half indicate upgrades to their websites, which is core to EPAM's offerings. We estimate that for EPAM this deliverable represents as much as 12% of total top line in 2019.

Consulting Engagements Dominate: It is our understanding that new consulting workstreams in the retail space are outpacing new outsourcing engagements by a ratio of 4 to 1. This should come as no surprise since consulting work is usually stronger during good economic times, while outsourcing becomes a necessity during economic downturns. For EPAM, where consulting retail engagements are stronger, this is yet another tailwind.

Risks to Our Thesis

1. Geopolitical Factors

Given that EPAM Systems sources labor force from the relatively volatile region of Eastern Europe, such as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we believe that political turmoil or destabilization could be harmful to the company’s operations. We saw how in 2014 EPAM shares plummeted 10-15% on the news of political upheaval in Ukraine. Further, continued sanctions levied on Russia could have a negative top-line impact on EPAM, albeit the company derives only 3-4% of total revenue from Russia.

2. Pricing Wars

While EPAM strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT), EPAM’s main competitor, potentially (and selectively) lowering prices as well. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for both parties.

3. Concentrated Revenue

With top 10 clients constituting about 45% of total revenue, we see any defection of a client or a reduction in the scope of the project as an inherent threat.

4. OPEX Pressures

The company faces incremental operating pressures, as it opens new markets not only to attract new clients but also to find new sources of labor. We believe that mismanagement of new OPEX investments may lead to higher-than-expected margins and thus threaten the company’s valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.