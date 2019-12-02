Discover: Potential Revolut Partnership Could Add As Much As 0.7% To Annual Revenue Growth

Discover is currently on the verge of becoming connected to open-loop prepaid wallets, tapping into more than 30 networks around the world.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Discover Financial Services (DFS) provides banking and payment services by offering customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, and home equity loans, among other products. As of year-end 2018, the company had $90.5 billion in loan receivables and $44.7 billion in deposits issued through direct-to-consumer channels and affinity relationships. DFS operates Discover Network, the PULSE network (“PULSE”) and Diners Club International (“Diners Club”), which are core drivers of the payments business. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, providing payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees.

Valuation:

While the comps analysis from the networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, gives Discover an upside to its multiple, there are a number of banking-driven factors that push the comparative multiple downward, particularly when one takes into account potential slowing down in loan and spending, as well as the prospective worsening of credit performance in next 1-3 years. Consequently, we believe that a fair P/E multiple for Discover on 2020 earnings is 10.2x. When we apply it to our 2020 EPS estimate of $10.01, we get the target price of $102.

What is Revolut and Why It Matters for Discover:

Revolut is a 100% digital "neo-bank", founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom. Revolut has a customer base that stands at 8MM+ users who operate exclusively with their mobile applications. We note that the vast majority of Revolut's customers come from Western and Central Europe. The company has a unique partnership with Visa, as well as a limited partnership with MasterCard, which we believe Discover could also substantially leverage.

Revolut first offered Visa prepaid cards in 2017, after which the company began to offer other types of Visa payment cards, such as debit and credit. There is also an extensive partnership for banking services supported by Visa APIs, which makes for another strong opportunity for Discover in terms of market share capture.

In terms of actual geographical markets, Revolut is currently licensed to be the Visa issuer in Europe and Asia, but is also exploring processing partnerships with the Metropolitan Commercial Bank in the US and Agillitas in Brazil, something that could also be in line for DFS.

Discover's positioning of targeting unbanked customers (currently stands at slightly over one billion worldwide, in terms of total addressable market) should be in line with Revolut's value proposition of providing virtual card payments via migration in the card networks ecosystem, facilitating such functions as payroll, disbursements, and accounts payable.

Further, Discover is currently on the verge of becoming connected to open-loop prepaid wallets, tapping into more than 30 networks around the world. We note that Visa and MasterCard have access to nearly a hundred of such networks, but that is to be expected, given the size of its payments volume. Recall that, in addition to Revolut, digital wallets that started as single-use payment instruments for ride sharing, delivery, and other use cases can expand to open-loop prepaid wallets. There are more than 200 of them worldwide. Visa is working with approximately 50. Other use cases include installment credit and cross-border remittances.

While not all Visa partnerships are suitable for Discover (such as Remitly and Currencycloud), nevertheless Revolut is a significant opportunity, in our opinion. We estimate that as much as 0.7% could be added to Discover's total annual revenue growth via incremental payments volume traction.

Business Risks:

We see the following structural risks for Discover:

Since DFS is a network, technology outages or cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much consumer spends.

Competitive risks (e.g., pricing), particularly from other networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, are relevant.

Regulatory risks, especially on the banking side from Dodd-Frank, could lead to meaningful increases in compliance and legal costs for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.