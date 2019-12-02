Danaher Remains Overvalued

Source: Fortune

I have been bearish on Danaher (DHR) for a while now. It is known as a growth company, yet its revenue growth is slowing. In Q3 2019, Danaher reported revenue of $5.0 billion, up 4% Y/Y.

Revenue growth excluding the Dental segment was around 5%. Revenue from Life Sciences grew 6% Y/Y. At 34% of total revenue, it represents Danaher's largest operating segment. Life Sciences was spurred by core sales of microscopy, flow cytometry, and particle counting product lines. The days of double-digit growth for Life Sciences appear to be over. The segment's revenue on a sequential basis actually fell 1%.

The Diagnostics segment showed strength, growing 7% Y/Y. Core sales of the clinical lab business benefited from continued demand in high growth markets mainly in China and the U.S. On a product basis, Immunoassay and chemistry products drove growth. Of note is that the company spun off its Dental segment via an IPO. In September 2019, the newly named Envista (NVST) completed an IPO of 30.8 million shares, which represented 19.4% of its outstanding shares. Envista transferred $2.0 billion in net proceeds from the IPO to Danaher and $1.3 billion from Envista's debt financing.

The company reports Envista's revenue and earnings on a consolidated basis. The Dental segment reported a 3% decline in revenue, representing a drag on Danaher's revenue growth. If the company liquidates a majority stake in Envista, then it (1) could potentially avoid consolidating Envista's financial results and (2) reflect less revenue, but at a higher growth rate. Eliminating any noise from Envista's results could potentially improve DHR's trading multiple.

Flat EBITDA Growth

Gross margin of 56% rose 40 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit was $2.8 billion, up 4% Y/Y. SG&A expense and R&D costs were a combined $2.0 billion and rose 6% Y/Y. The fact that growth in R&D and SG&A expense outstripped growth in gross profit caused operating income growth to remain flat. On a segment basis, operating profit at Dental fell 9% Y/Y, while operating profit at Environmental, Applied Solutions rose only 1%. This likely explains why Danaher spun off Dental into a separate company.

EBITDA was $1.2 billion, up 1% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 23%, down 70 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Not only is Danaher's top-line growth slowing, but it also appears to be working harder to generate that growth. Margin erosion could become more of an issue going forward. If management decides to cut costs in order to maintain margins, then investors could question if Danaher is still a growth company and whether it should still trade as such.

Is GE Biopharma The Next Catalyst?

Earlier this year, the company announced a blockbuster deal for GE Biopharma for $21.4 billion. The deal could put a dent in General Electric's (GE) $93 billion debt load. It could also goose growth for Danaher. The company's last 12-month ("LTM") EBITDA was $4.7 billion. The estimated EBITDA of GE Biopharma is about $1.3 billion. The deal would increase Danaher's EBITDA by over 25% to $6.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close in early 2020:

During the quarter, we achieved several important milestones related to the GE Biopharma. Earlier this week, we announced that we signed an agreement to sell certain businesses to Sartorius for a purchase price of $750 million ... While the sale to Sartorius remains subject to certain regulatory approval, it represents a significant step in the GE Biopharma regulatory process. Timing around meeting certain closing conditions such as regulatory approvals can, of course, be uncertain. However, we remain very encouraged by the progress we're making and expect to close the GE Biopharma transaction in the first quarter of 2020.

Danaher would need another $7.0 billion in cash to fund the $21.3 billion acquisition, bringing its debt load to about $24.6 billion. Debt to proforma EBITDA would be around 4.1x. Danaher would be highly-indebted, yet would not likely be considered below investment grade. The deal would substantially increase EBITDA but would the market put a premium on growth through acquisitions? DHR trades at 22.9x LTM EBITDA. In my opinion, this is way too robust for a company whose earnings growth rate appears to have stalled.

Conclusion

At over 22x EBITDA, DHR is overvalued. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.