Eni: Assessing The Viability Of Its Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) came across our desk from a screen we ran where strong financials and a keen valuation were the main items sought. Once we were happy with the valuation and balance sheet, we turned to the 20-year chart to get a read on how this oil and natural gas company has been trading.

As we can see from the chart below, shares of Eni S.p.A. have pretty much been trading in a range-bound manner over the past decade. In fact, one could make the case that a symmetrical pattern is being currently played out at present. These patterns usually play themselves out as a continuation pattern, which means it would be a resumption of the long-term bullish trend.

As we can see though from the chart above, the bottom multi-year trend-line does not have much of a gradient to it. This heightens the risk that a descending triangle may be playing, which would be a bearish pattern.

Many times, the strength and viability of the company's dividend are a good read on whether higher prices are ahead or not. Long-term investors will be aware of the importance of dividends. Over the past century for example, they have accounted for close to half of the total return of the S&P 500.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's delve into Eni's dividend and see how its key financial metrics have been trending of late.

Presently, Eni has a dividend yield of 6.16%. The high yield really tells us nothing in itself other than only that it is above average. Furthermore, the company's yield is approaching its three-year high, which is encouraging. Many dividend investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the stock is cheap or not. So we definitely have a good sign here initially.

However, many investors have found out the hard way that many high-yielding companies in fact have high yields due to poor fundamentals. This is why dividend growth is important, as sustained growth usually means that both the top line and bottom line are growing also. Dividend growth is important because:

It protects the purchasing power.

It means an increase of income for the respective shareholders.

It fosters confidence with respect to future earnings growth.

Dividend growth has actually been negative over the past at Eni, but it is trending in the right direction. The growth rate over the past 12 months is actually positive (4.58%).

To see if Eni can afford this dividend increase, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, the company has paid just over EUR3 billion from a free cash flow purse of EUR4.1 billion. This gives us a payout ratio of 74%. Again the trend here is probably more important than the actual numbers. Although Eni's cash flow numbers have been quite volatile in recent times, and the trend is positive at this moment in time. The issue with the cash flow statement is that it is cash which pays dividends and not net profits. In fact, Eni's net income has fallen by just over 4% per year on average over the past five years. This has not been detrimental though, as Eni has shown it can generate solid free cash flow to keep on supporting that dividend.

What we have discussed up to now is backward looking, which means the discussed trends above only bring us up to the present. To get a read on how sustainable the dividend is going forward, we look at trends with respect to projected earnings growth, the interest coverage ratio, and also the debt-to-equity ratio.

With respect to bottom-line earnings, EPS is expected to grow by over 40% next year. Free cash flow growth stems from earnings growth. This looks really encouraging for further growth of the dividend.

With respect to the balance sheet, the equity as a percentage of its debt has been improving in recent times. Although the firm has been getting smaller, its debt-to-equity ratio came in at 1.37 in its recent quarter. This very same metric came in at 1.62 in 2015 so we definitely have an encouraging trend also here.

The interest coverage ratio of 2.98 (trailing 12-month average) is also well up from its lows of 0.60 over the past few years. A growing interest coverage ratio enables dividend growth come about more easily. Growing operating profit alongside reducing interest-bearing debt is elevating this key ratio at present which is positive.

To sum up, there is nothing in Eni's dividend metrics to suggest that the payout is unstable at present. The most promising metric at present is the earnings profile. A convincing move above 50 on the RSI on the monthly chart would go a long way in declaring that the multi-year lows are indeed in.

