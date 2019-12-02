Dollar Tree: Fairly Balanced Story Supports Our Neutral Thesis

Company Description:

Dollar Tree operates $1 stores across the United States and Canada, giving customers an opportunity to purchase various items of merchandise at a substantial discount, albeit of inferior quality. We note that the core brands for the company are Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

Valuation:

Despite tariff pressures and some organizational missteps, we see the PE multiple of 17x on 2020 earnings as justified. When applied to our 2020 EPS estimate of $4.91, we get the target price of $84, which largely supports our Neutral thesis.

Why We Are Neutral:

We have the following core six takeaways from the recent earnings report that overall roll up into a fairly balanced story and support our Neutral thesis. We will be watching future earnings very closely to see if our thesis changes into one direction or another.

1. Family Dollar Continues to Shine: Consumables business continues to drive growth across same store sales, with each quarter leading to outperformance. From the zoning standpoint, we continue to expect strongest traction in the West, Southwest and Southeast regions.

2. Tariffs Pressure Guidance: At the same time, the trade war has a direct impact on Dollar Tree's business, with the company estimating an incremental $19 MM revenue hit and $0.06 EPS hit during the fourth quarter, under the base assumption that tariffs will be fully implemented and remain in place. While we believe that the Phase 1 deal will actually lead to elimination or abatement of tariffs, the negative impact on 4Q and 1Q20 has already been made. We do believe that there is a case for a stock upgrade, should tariffs get eliminated.

3. Transition to H2 sales should boost revenue in 2020: H2 store format continues to generate solid mid-single-digit top-line growth. In our view, this model of renovating stores is key to driving repeat business and strengthening business loyalty. For 2020, the company plans to renovate more than 1,000 Family Dollar stores to the H2 format. However, should the performance remain as strong as it has been, we believe that the convergence may be in the 1,500-2,000 store range.

4. Dollar Tree Plus Remains in Focus: The company largely remains in a testing phase for Dollar Tree Plus, even though we expected it to be completed at least several months ago. During the last management update, management noted that they were "conducting a test of multi-price points at select Dollar Tree stores and multi-price assortment is in increment of $2, $3, $4 and $5 that’s been tested in 115 stores." However, at this stage (end of Q3) we already expected to have both the revenue and the margin spread for Dollar Tree Plus, as well as the relevant impact to traffic. If not much traction is made by early 2020, we would have to revise our estimates downward, although specific impact is not clear at present.

5. Share buybacks on track: In 3Q, the company bought back about 11.6 MM shares and we expect such traction during at least two of the four quarters in 2020.

6. Helium shortage remains a headwind: Lost balloon sales due to helium shortage created a top-line headwind of approximately 20 bps during the quarter. While originally we expected the helium shortage to be a limited phenomenon, it is now our understanding that this problem will persist throughout the fourth quarter and will possibly spill over into early 2020. We estimate 15-20 bps headwind impact in 4Q and about 7-16 bps impact in 1Q20.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: Dollar Tree cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: Dollar Tree needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in Dollar Tree's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect the company's business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.