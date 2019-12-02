Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/27/19

|
Includes: AMEH, FET, GIFI, GTE, MTEM, MYOV, ORGO
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/27/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Organogenesis (ORGO);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Molecular Templates (MTEM);
  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE);
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI);
  • Forum Energy (FET); and
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Biglari (BH.A);
  • Charles Schwab (SCHW);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Genpact (G);
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD);
  • Copart (CPRT); and
  • Columbia Sports (COLM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Expedia (EXPE);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX); and
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Roivant Sciences

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

B

$52,500,000

2

Avista Capital Managing Member Iv

DIR, BO

Organogenesis

ORGO

JB*

$30,000,000

3

Longitude Capital Iii

BO

Molecular Templates

MTEM

JB*

$7,496,000

4

Altman Samuel H

DIR

Expedia

EXPE

B

$1,976,604

5

Piton Capital

BO

Gulf Island Fabrication

GIFI

B

$1,126,646

6

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$1,055,259

7

Waite Andrew L

DIR

Forum Energy

FET

B

$750,001

8

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$632,482

9

Biglari Sardar

CB, CEO, BO

Biglari

BH.A

B

$419,008

10

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$225,150

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone II

BO

Invitation Homes

INVH

JS*

$1,730,880,000

2

Humphrey David

DIR

Genpact

G

JS*

$514,896,512

3

Adair A Jayson

CEO, DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$63,503,476

4

Schwab Charles

CB, DIR, BO

Charles Schwab

SCHW

S

$29,632,560

5

Gertrude Boyle Trust

BO

Columbia Sports

COLM

S

$18,995,774

6

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$15,017,246

7

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$10,483,657

8

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$6,683,471

9

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$6,166,268

10

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

S

$5,841,994

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.