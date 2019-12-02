Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/27/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/27/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Organogenesis (ORGO);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Molecular Templates (MTEM);

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE);

Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI);

Forum Energy (FET); and

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Biglari (BH.A);

Charles Schwab (SCHW);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

Invitation Homes (INVH);

Genpact (G);

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD);

Copart (CPRT); and

Columbia Sports (COLM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Expedia (EXPE);

Cardlytics (CDLX); and

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Roivant Sciences BO Myovant Sciences MYOV B $52,500,000 2 Avista Capital Managing Member Iv DIR, BO Organogenesis ORGO JB* $30,000,000 3 Longitude Capital Iii BO Molecular Templates MTEM JB* $7,496,000 4 Altman Samuel H DIR Expedia EXPE B $1,976,604 5 Piton Capital BO Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI B $1,126,646 6 GMT Capital BO Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $1,055,259 7 Waite Andrew L DIR Forum Energy FET B $750,001 8 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $632,482 9 Biglari Sardar CB, CEO, BO Biglari BH.A B $419,008 10 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $225,150

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Blackstone II BO Invitation Homes INVH JS* $1,730,880,000 2 Humphrey David DIR Genpact G JS* $514,896,512 3 Adair A Jayson CEO, DIR Copart CPRT S $63,503,476 4 Schwab Charles CB, DIR, BO Charles Schwab SCHW S $29,632,560 5 Gertrude Boyle Trust BO Columbia Sports COLM S $18,995,774 6 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $15,017,246 7 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $10,483,657 8 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $6,683,471 9 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $6,166,268 10 Diehl Jeffrey T DIR Paylocity Holding PCTY S $5,841,994

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.