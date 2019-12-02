Box: Regaining Lost Ground

Box also released a new advanced security module called Box Shield, cementing its place as the most enterprise-ready and secure file sharing platform in the market.

Shares of Box have lifted ~10% since reporting earnings (a rare circumstance for a company that usually disappoints on the print), with billings growth accelerating and returning to double-digit levels.

For the first time in what seems like many quarters, the original file sync-and-share company Box (BOX) has impressed investors with its quarterly results. After a string of poor quarters caused by a push-out in billings timing that had investors concerned that Box would start showing decaying revenues, Box has pulled out ahead of a challenging first half of FY20 and is on the path to normalization. With billings growth hitting double-digits again this quarter, and with revenue growth still solidly in the mid-teens, shares of Box have rallied broadly since the third-quarter earnings report:

In my view, the Box rally still has plenty of steam left to go. While Box - as an "older" SaaS company with only middling growth prospects - isn't exactly a great candidate for a huge breakout rally like some of its newer IPO counterparts, the stock still has plenty of catching up to do in order to hit a more normalized valuation. As such, just as sentiment is beginning to turn around for this stock, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish case for Box. To me, that bullish case rests on a few key drivers:

Product differentiation. While the file storage market is often described as having been reduced to a utility (with Dropbox (DBX) and Google Drive both seemingly racing to the bottom in terms of prices), Box stands out for its enterprise-grade features, which have long distinguished it from its more consumer-oriented cousins. The release of Box Shield this quarter is a prime example of how Box caters to organizations that may be too sensitive about their data to use a more freemium service like Dropbox. Though Dropbox certainly wins in the consumer space, Box is the original market mover for enterprise.

Continued innovation. The success of add-on sales has really been the major driver of Box's revenue growth over the past several quarters. Box continuously releases new modules (such as Shield) throughout the year, and its investments into AI via Box skills is another key differentiator against competitors.

Sticky product. Once installed, Box is incredibly difficult to rip out. Who wants to move thousands of files onto a separate infrastructure? Box is currently operating at a lower level of profitability because it's expending plenty of sales dollars to chase new business. But once that business is installed, it delivers revenues at an incredibly high gross margin that will last for years and years.

Value stock. As seen in the chart below, Box still trades at a ~10% relative discount to Dropbox (which we can attribute to the latter's slightly higher growth rates). However, I still believe Box should be able to hit a long-term price of $25, representing 5x EV/forward revenues and ~40% upside from current levels (a multiple that would still put Box below most SaaS companies).

Investors would be wise to keep riding out the Box recovery rally, especially with most other tech stocks lingering at dangerous all-time highs. Stay long here and use any near-term dips to buy.

Q3 highlights

Here's a look at how Box performed in the third quarter:

Figure 1. Box 3Q20 results Source: Box 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 14% y/y to $177.2 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $174.7 million (+12% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin, and the same beat spread at which Box beat last quarter's results.

Of course, the biggest and most important result from Box's quarter is missing from the income statement, and that's Box's billings performance. Box grew billings at 10% y/y this quarter to $172 million, accelerating four points over last quarter's 6% y/y billings growth rate and fulfilling CFO Dylan Smith's earlier promise that Billings growth rates would recover in the back half of FY20, after grinding to a surprising halt (+1% y/y) in Q1:

Figure 2. Box 3Q20 billings Source: Box 3Q20 earnings deck

Box's CEO, Aaron Levie, also noted an important shift in Box's sales strategy going forward on the Q3 earnings call. Consistent with how Box has been driving a lot of revenue growth from attach-on products, the company will turn its focus to driving expansion deals within the existing installed base. While Box will still certainly go for new business, this shift makes it less susceptible to losing deals against competitors. Per Levie's remarks:

While we continue to drive new logo growth, we are prioritizing our sales efforts to support existing customers and maturing their use of Box's full platform. This will result in stronger customer economics with lower customer acquisition costs. To accelerate the sales motion, we are adjusting our sales focus toward renewals and expansion, targeting the sale of suites and add-on products to existing customers. In FY '21, with a simplified and repeatable sales motion in place, we will be able to drive greater sales productivity as well as conduct sales performance management with more rigor. We plan to keep overall sales head count roughly flat and invest resources in higher performing regions such as the US and Japan, while reducing expense in underperforming international regions. To drive greater profitability, we are focused on three initiatives. The first is optimizing our workforce expenses by focusing on our most impactful initiatives and further optimizing our location strategy, improving gross margin through our public cloud strategy and improved infrastructure utilization efforts and taking on an ongoing rigorous ROI-based approach to all areas of spend, including greater cost discipline across the business."

Box's focus on expansions has already started turning strides for the company's profitability. Pro forma operating margins rose nearly five points y/y to end the quarter at approximately flat:

Figure 3. Box pro forma operating margins Source: Box 3Q20 earnings deck

Note that operating margins lifted in spite of a temporary headwind to gross margins, due to a planned data center migration. Pro forma operating expenses actually fell seven points as a percentage of revenues. When Box's migration headwind fades, operating margins can tick even higher.

Key takeaways

Box may never be an exciting, high-growth SaaS company again - but these results as well as Box's future sales direction shows that the company transitioning to a steady, sticky subscription product with lower customer acquisition costs and a relatable stream of high-margin revenues. Box is gradually shifting into its maturity phase, and soon the company's growing free cash flows can support its stagnant valuation. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.