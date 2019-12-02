W. P. Carey: A SWAN With Reduced Total Return Potential

Between the 5.0% yield, 3-4% AFFO growth, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of W. P. Carey offer 6.4-7.4% annual total return potential over the next decade.

W. P. Carey's solid operating results have done little to maintain the stock price because of the fact W. P. Carey was, and still is to an extent, priced for perfect results.

W. P. Carey has continued to deliver decent operating results because of its strong business model and capable management team.

Since W. P. Carey reported Q3 results earlier this month, the company's stock has fallen over 10% while the S&P 500 has edged 2% higher.

When a stock delivers decent quarterly results as W. P. Carey (WPC) did in its latest earnings report and it drops 10% since that time while the S&P 500 has increased 2% since that time, I believe that is a strong indicator that there are one of two factors that are occurring in both the retail and institutional investor community.

The first possibility is that the stock delivered satisfactory results and the market is simply overreacting as it tends to do.

The second possibility is that the stock was already valued for perfect results and the market realizes this fact.

Today, we'll be revisiting W. P. Carey since we initiated coverage in the company in May to discuss why I believe this situation fits more into the latter category than the former.

We'll be reexamining the dividend safety and growth potential of W. P. Carey, discussing developments in its operating fundamentals since we last covered them, and revisiting the valuation aspect of an investment in W. P. Carey.

We'll then conclude with my estimates of annual total return potential from both the current price and from my fair value.

W. P. Carey's Dividend Remains Safe

While W. P. Carey's dividend safety score has remained stable, I believe it would be useful to rehash the company's project AFFO payout ratio for this year.

In its Q3 2019 earnings call transcript, W. P. Carey lowered and narrowed its AFFO guidance from $4.95-5.05/share to $4.95-5.01/share.

While this may sound concerning on the surface, this is due in large part to W. P. Carey's plans to exit Investment Management and, eventually, focus solely on the real estate component of its business.

When we exclude the Investment Management business and focus on W. P. Carey's real estate AFFO, the company's real estate AFFO is projected to increase YOY by about 7.5%.

When we take into account that Realty Income (O) is trading at an AFFO multiple of 21.9 against W. P. Carey's AFFO multiple of 16.5, I believe it's entirely reasonable for W. P. Carey to conclude that the confusing nature of its mixed business model has resulted in lower AFFO multiples against comparable peers.

The rationale for this decision to exit the Investment Management business is that W. P. Carey believes by doing so, it could lower its cost of equity so that the company could fund future growth by issuing shares at more favorable multiples.

When we compare the $4.98 midpoint AFFO figure that W. P. Carey is guiding for this fiscal year against the $4.14 in dividends per share slated to be paid out this fiscal year (assuming W. P. Carey continues its trend of quarterly $0.002 raises in its dividend), we arrive at an AFFO payout ratio of 83.1%.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that W. P. Carey's operating fundamentals remain relatively strong (more on that in the section below) and that the AFFO payout ratio is still below the 90% figure that Simply Safe Dividends considers to be ideal, it should come as no surprise that W. P. Carey's dividend safety score has slightly increased compared to the last time we examined the company (from a 71 to a 73 since I last wrote about the company).

Having reiterated the safety of W. P. Carey's dividend, we'll now revisit my expectations for dividend growth going forward.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that CFO Toni Sanzone stated that W. P. Carey expects to stay in the low to mid 80% AFFO payout ratio range going forward, it's a pretty safe bet that dividend growth will closely approximate whatever AFFO growth W. P. Carey is able to deliver over the long term.

When we consider that I am expecting 3-4% AFFO growth over the long term, it's entirely reasonable to conclude that AFFO growth will fall somewhere in this range.

However, annual dividend growth could remain around the 1% range for the next year or two while W. P. Carey transitions away from its Investment Management business because of the company's penchant toward fiscal conservatism.

Once W. P. Carey is able to completely divest itself of Investment Management and simplify its business, I believe the company will be able to issue shares at a multiple more in line with that of Realty Income or National Retail Properties (NNN), lowering its cost of equity in the process, and opening up additional investment opportunities, as a result, to drive AFFO growth without sacrificing on the quality of such investment properties.

W. P. Carey Continues To Deliver Decent Operating Results

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

W. P. Carey reported another decent quarter from an operational standpoint.

The company reported $1.30 in AFFO/share for the quarter, which was a 12.2% decline compared to Q3 2018.

Given that W. P. Carey is planning on completely phasing out the Investment Management segment in the near future, it will be the real estate segment that drives AFFO growth going forward.

While the quarterly results appear discouraging, it is important for us to reiterate that AFFO from the real estate segment increased YOY.

Another positive sign for W. P. Carey is that astute readers of my previous article on the company will recall that the company's occupancy rate after Q1 2019 was at 98.2%. W. P. Carey's occupancy rate since that time has increased 0.2% to 98.4%.

What's more, W. P. Carey's YTD occupancy rate of 98.5% is slightly higher than 2018's 98.3%.

Due to longer term lease renewals since my last article on the company, W. P. Carey's weighted average lease term or WALT has increased from 10.2 years to 10.3 years.

This is encouraging because the longer lease terms that W. P. Carey is able to negotiate, the less lease expirations the company will have from year to year in terms of ABR, which ensures more stable financial results.

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

As illustrated above, W. P. Carey was also able to post its strongest same-store ABR growth in a number of quarters. W. P. Carey's same-store rent grew by 2.2% on a constant currency basis. When excluding the impact of the periodic 7.6% rent increase on U-Haul (one of W. P. Carey's largest tenants), W. P. Carey still managed to deliver a same-store rent increase of 1.8%, marking its strongest same-store rent increase in recent quarters.

Image Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

In addition to W. P. Carey's ability to generate AFFO growth from a combination of renewing leases at more favorable terms than the previous terms and through contractual rent increases (99% of leases have contractual rent increases, with 62% linked to CPI), the third tool for W. P. Carey to generate AFFO growth is through additional capital investment.

W. P. Carey has completed $83 million on balance sheet capital investment projects YTD, with an additional $407 million in development projects at the time of the earnings call and $282 million at the end of Q3 2019 (about 2% and 3% of the company's market cap, respectively) that are currently in progress.

W. P. Carey expects $114 million of these projects to be completed in the fourth quarter, at an estimated weighted average cap rate of 8%.

The remainder of W. P. Carey's projects is expected to be completed in 2020 or 2021.

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Another continued strength of W. P. Carey is that it maintains a conservative capital structure.

This is evidenced by the fact that W. P. Carey was able to issue $325 million in bonds in June 2019 at a rate of 3.85% due in 10 years. This allows the company to enjoy a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% and a low cost of capital, which opens up quite a few investment opportunities for the company to pursue going forward to drive AFFO growth.

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

And if anyone is skeptical of W. P. Carey's investment-grade credit ratings and stable outlooks from Moody's and S&P, that skepticism is alleviated by the fact that W. P. Carey is at no risk of breaching its debt covenant, risking a credit downgrade.

W. P. Carey's total leverage ratio of 39% is well below the 60% outlined in the covenant to its senior unsecured notes and its secured debt leverage ratio and is well above the 1.5 fixed coverage charge and maintenance of unencumbered asset value ratio of 150%.

When we take into consideration W. P. Carey's decent operating results, strong balance sheet, and capable management team producing the decent operating results, I believe it's fair to say that W. P. Carey could prove to be a solid investment at the right price over the long term.

Risks To Consider:

While W. P. Carey is among the best in the triple net lease REIT industry, that doesn't mean the company is without its fair share of risks, which we'll be briefly reiterating.

Because there don't appear to be any new risks on the company's horizon since we last covered W. P. Carey as indicated by its most recent 10-Q, we'll only be rehashing the key risks from my previous article on the company using the most recent 10-Q and 10-K.

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

The first risk to W. P. Carey is that while the company has proven itself to be effective in renewing leases at terms more favorable than the expiring lease agreement, 27.9% or $304.8 million of leases will be expiring by the end of 2024 (page 6 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K and page 58 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-Q).

Although I believe W. P. Carey will be more than capable of renewing these leases at favorable terms, any inability to renew these leases could result in adverse financial results due to the loss of ABR, and the potential need to incur renovation expenses to meet the needs of a new tenant.

Fortunately, as detailed in its Q3 2019 earnings call transcript, W. P. Carey was able to achieve a 107% recapture rate on the 5 lease renewals executed in the third quarter.

Although these lease renewals accounted for less than 1% of ABR and one quarter isn't a huge sample size, W. P. Carey is continuing on its reputation of renewing leases at terms favorable to the company because of its high-quality real estate portfolio. In fact, W. P. Carey was able to negotiate an additional 10 years for these lease terms.

This benefits W. P. Carey tremendously because the longer terms the company is able to negotiate, the better it is able to stagger its lease expirations from year to year so that it can focus on renewing them at the most favorable terms possible and continue to provide stable cash flow for shareholders.

So, while 27.9% of ABR expiring in the next 5 years is a material amount, I believe it's still well within W. P. Carey's ability to negotiate favorable lease renewals as one way of growing its AFFO over time.

Source: W. P. Carey Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

The next risk to W. P. Carey that was also outlined in my previous article on the company is multi-faceted in that the company's international presence leads to a variety of risk factors, including the risk of unfavorable currency translation when the dollar is stronger against foreign currencies and, more importantly, laws relating to the foreign ownership of property, limited contractual rights to protect W. P. Carey, and numerous zoning and environmental laws that vary from one country to the next (pages 7-8 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K).

Any modifications to existing laws that govern W. P. Carey's operations or any introduction of new regulations would require increased allocation to compliance to interpret and abide by such laws, which could adversely impact W. P. Carey's financial results.

It's also worth noting that any downturns in international economies or the US economy could result in lower occupancy rates, which has the potential to materially impact W. P. Carey's financial results at any point.

One final risk to W. P. Carey is that because most of the company's properties are occupied by a single tenant, the company is dependent upon the financial stability of these companies to continue collecting its rent.

While just under a third of W. P. Carey's ABR is derived from tenants that are investment grade, there is a significant amount of ABR that is derived from tenants that fall just below investment grade, which W. P. Carey believes is a sweet spot in lease investing.

It's worth mentioning this because although W. P. Carey held up reasonably well during the Great Recession (the lowest its occupancy rate dipped to during that time was 96.6%), any prolonged or severe recession could lead to these less than investment-grade tenants falling upon tough times.

Although W. P. Carey would undoubtedly be able to fill its unoccupied properties relatively quickly, this would likely require additional investment from the company to design its properties to the needs of the new tenants that would occupy the property, which could weigh on the company's financial results in the short term.

While we have discussed a few of the key risks associated with an investment in W. P. Carey, we certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing W. P. Carey. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in W. P. Carey, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-23 of W. P. Carey's most recent 10-K and my previous article on W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey's Valuation Remains Too Elevated

Now that we've reiterated that W. P. Carey's operating results remain stable, we'll once again be examining W. P. Carey's stock price with regard to what I believe to be its fair value using a variety of valuation metrics.

Source: I Prefer Income

Using the REIT program on I Prefer Income or IPI, the first valuation metric we'll be examining is the 10-year median yield to arrive at a fair value for shares of W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey's current yield of 4.99% is well below its 10-year median yield of 5.82%.

Assuming a reversion in W. P. Carey's yield to 5.82% and a fair value of $71.20 a share, W. P. Carey is trading at a 16.6% premium to fair value and poses 14.2% downside from the current price of $83.00 a share (as of November 30, 2019).

As a side note to W. P. Carey's valuation, I wanted to share with readers what I believe is a great resource in assisting income and dividend growth investors research and select their investments, which is IPI.

As demonstrated above, investors are able to select and weight up to 5 of 10 criteria that are most important to them to rank specific stocks within a selected sub-industry. To my knowledge, I am not aware of such a program that is able to focus in on sub-industries as IPI does with such depth.

In this case, I equally weighted payout ratio, debt to EBITDA, dividend growth, and high yield to rank single-tenant/triple net lease REITs.

While I was a bit surprised to learn that W. P. Carey was in the middle of the pack in terms of its peers, I believe the distinguishing feature of companies such as Realty Income and W. P. Carey is that they are large caps with market caps well in excess of $10 billion, whereas most of the other REITs are mid caps and small caps by definition.

As evidenced by the above criteria that are most important to me, W. P. Carey actually edges out Realty Income with a score of 7.00 against Realty Income's score of 8.00 (the lower the better). Though, I believe that due to their size and scale, both are great names for dividend growth investors at the right valuation.

The second valuation metric that we'll be using to determine the fair value of shares of W. P. Carey is the 5-year average forward price to AFFO ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, W. P. Carey's forward price to AFFO ratio of 16.6 is well above its 5-year average of 12.7.

Assuming a reversion to a forward price to AFFO ratio of 14.5 (accounting for a higher multiple than the 5-year average because of W. P. Carey's eventual simplification of its business model) and a fair value of $72.50 a share, W. P. Carey is trading at a 14.5% premium to fair value and poses 12.7% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll use to estimate the extent to which shares of W. P. Carey are overvalued is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share. W. P. Carey's current annualized dividend per share is $4.144.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. While the required rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I prefer to use a 10% rate of return as this has historically beaten the broader market over the long term.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR, which involves taking into consideration numerous factors to accurately estimate. I take into account past dividend growth by examining a company's most recent dividend increase, its 5-year average, and 20-year average, as well as industry fundamentals, balance sheet strength, and a company's payout ratio (and whether that payout ratio is likely to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term).

Reiterating my expectation for W. P. Carey's dividend growth that we discussed in the dividend safety/growth section above, I believe the company is likely to deliver dividend growth in line with whatever AFFO growth it can achieve over the long term, which is how I arrive at a 4% long-term DGR.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $69.07 a share.

This implies that shares of W. P. Carey are trading at a 20.2% premium to fair value and pose 16.8% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values above, we are left with a fair value of $70.92 a share, which indicates that shares of W. P. Carey are trading at a 17.0% premium to fair value and pose 14.6% downside from the current price.

Despite the fact that shares of W. P. Carey have fallen 10% since reporting earnings earlier this month, it appears as though shares are still at least moderately overvalued from a historical standpoint.

Summary: W. P. Carey Offers A Lower Yield Than Normal With Reduced Total Return Potential

In my view, among its largest single-tenant/net lease REIT peers, W. P. Carey is arguably the highest quality REIT. The company has increased its dividend for the duration of my lifetime, which is a testament to its overall quality as a company.

From an operating fundamental standpoint, W. P. Carey is continuing to deliver results that are satisfactory, in my opinion. Occupancy rates remain strong and the company's growth potential appears to be intact.

However, it shouldn't surprise us that W. P. Carey sold off quite considerably following its most recent earnings release at the beginning of this month.

While the company is doing a fine job, it was simply a bit too overvalued, and priced for perfection.

The recent sell-off has been not because of bad results from W. P. Carey but has been an adjustment in the market's expectations for W. P. Carey's results going forward.

Unfortunately, W. P. Carey continues to trade at what I estimate to be a 17% premium to fair value.

Between the 5.0% yield, 3-4% AFFO growth, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of W. P. Carey offer 6.4-7.4% annual total return potential over the next decade.

For investors that concern themselves with locking in a yield in line with historical averages and annual total return potential in the realm of 10%, W. P. Carey remains a hold at this point rather than a buy.

Around its fair value of $71 a share, I would rate W. P. Carey a buy because of its 8.8-9.8% annual total return potential from that price (5.8% yield plus 3-4% AFFO growth, and a static valuation multiple).

