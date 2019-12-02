EV Company News For The Month Of November 2019

China's electric vehicle market to see sales rebound next year as automakers roll out more new products to lure buyers, but more supportive government policies are needed, auto executives said.

EV market news - Germany to hike electric car subsidies by 50% starting 2020 until 2025. NASA's unveils its first electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell.

Global electric car sales were down 28% YoY in October, reaching 2.2% market share. The fall was due to a large fall in sales in China.

Welcome to the November 2019 edition of Electric Vehicle company news. November saw October global electric car sales fall again as the China sales contraction pulled down global sales. Again Europe was the bright spot with sales up 46% in October.

The big news this month is the big ICE manufacturers are making some significant moves with more affordable electric cars - including the Volkswagen ID.3 starting production, the Ford Mustang Mach-E due out late 2020, and even Honda is working on a second EV, quit diesel, and put hydrogen on hold. Meanwhile the incumbent leader Tesla goes from strength to strength with the China factory commencing some production of Model 3 and a Gigafactory 4 announcement for Berlin, Germany. It all means 2020 is looking to be a much better year for electric car sales.

Global electric car sales as of end October 2019

Global electric car sales finished October 2019 with 150,000 sales for the month, down 28% on October 2018, with market share at 1.9% in October, and 2.2% YTD. The drop was caused by China, as EV Sales state "if we remove China from the equation, plugins actually grew 3% YoY last month."

Of note 76% (not updated since August) of all global electric car sales were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were ~65,000 in October 2019 (down from 77,000 last month), down 46% on October 2018. Electric car market share in China for October was 3.5%, and 5.5% YTD.

Subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and were reduced again in on June 25, 2019, and are to be reduced 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] credit system was announced on September 28, 2017, and has now begun in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. That translates to ~4-5% of EV sales as market share for 2019. It is currently under consideration to be increased (14% in 2021, 16% in 2022 and 18% in 2023). As to when China will ban ICE vehicles a report says proposed targets could be (subject to change): 20% e-cars by 2025, 40% by 2030: 60% by 2035 and China may announce this by end 2019.

Europe electric car sales were 48,000 in October 2019, 46% higher than in October 2018. Europe electric car market share was 4.0% in October, and 3.2% YTD. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 59% market share.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV Sales in October 2019, however a Clean Technica estimate has October sales at ~16,000 for the month. If correct this would be about 50% down on October 2018.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for October 2019

Source: EV-Sales Blogspot

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take-off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car price parity.

Source

Bloomberg's forecast annual electric vehicle sales - 10m by 2025, 28m by 2030, and 56m by 2040

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

EV market news for October 2019

An interesting chart I came across last month shows a nice brief summary of EV country and corporate targets.

Source: Company presentation of Nickel Creek Platinum [TSXV:NCP] (OTCQB:NCPCF)

On November 4 Reuters reported:

Germany to hike electric car subsidies as VW launches car....Germany plans to increase by half the grants available to buyers of electric cars over the five years from 2020. According to the document, due to be discussed at a meeting of high-level government and car-company officials on Monday evening, grants for plug-in hybrids will rise from 3,000 to 4,500 euros. For vehicles priced over 40,000 euros the grants will rise to 5,000 euros......Merkel said the government would invest 3.5 billion euros ($3.90 billion) to 2035 in building charging stations for electric cars.

On November 5 Reuters reported:

OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view. Electric cars, while still a very small share of the global fleet, are “gaining momentum,” OPEC said. They will account for nearly half of all new passenger cars in OECD countries by 2040, almost a quarter of those in China and more than 26% globally.

On November 8 Bloomberg reported:

$28,000 electric SUV to lead China's charge into European market. A $28,000 sport utility vehicle looks set to become the first Chinese entrant in Europe's electric-car market, betting its competitive price will help draw customers away from the likes of Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc.

On November 9 Reuters reported:

NASA unveils its first electric airplane - a work in progress. (NASA) showcased an early version of its first all-electric experimental aircraft, the X-57 “Maxwell.” “We’re focusing on things that can help the whole industry, not just one company,” he told Reuters in an interview at the research center. “Our target right now is to fly this airplane in late 2020.” Range is expected to be 100 miles. You can view a video here or here.

NASA's first electric plane - The X-57 Maxwell

Source

On November 12 New Atlas reported:

Ultra-dense lithium-sulfur battery doubles range of electric planes. British company Oxis Energy believes its high capacity lithium-sulfur batteries, which hold up to five times more energy per weight than lithium-ion cells, are ready to vastly increase the range of electric aircraft. Or perhaps, in this case, something older. Lithium-sulfur batteries have been around since the 1960s, and have long been known for their relatively high energy density and low cost. The letdown has been cycle life; lithium polysulfides are quite soluble in the electrolytes used in batteries, meaning that the cathode eventually melts away over time.

On November 13 Airline Ratings reported:

Airbus takes leadership position in electric aircraft. Airbus and SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) have taken a leadership position to research and develop electric and hybrid-electric aircraft operations ecosystems and related infrastructure requirements. The two organizations have signed an MOU to establish the requirements for the next generation of electric aircraft and to develop a framework on how to best introduce hybrid-electric aircraft for large-scale commercial use over the next 10 to 15 years.

On November 19 Reuters reported:

California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight. California said on Monday it will halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and other automakers backing U.S. President Donald Trump in a battle to strip the state of authority to regulate tailpipe emissions.

On November 21 ABC News reported:

Manufacturers pushing latest developments in electric cars at Los Angeles Auto Show. The Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public this weekend and the prevalence of electric vehicles is one overarching theme among the announcements coming from the biggest names in the industry. Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Ford and others, including extremely high-end names like Karma, are wading deep into the electric vehicle market, unveiling new products at this year’s show.

Volkswagen's VW I.D. Space Vizzion concept EV wagon

The Karma SC2 (origins from Fisker)

The Lexus LF-30 Electrified

Source: ABC

On November 25 Reuters reported:

China's electric vehicle market to see sales rebound next year, executives say. China’s new energy vehicle [NEV] market is likely to see a sales rebound next year as automakers roll out more new products to lure buyers, but more supportive government policies are needed, auto executives said.....A key part of the revival is linked to more big automakers launching NEV models, he said, as it help NEVs become more mainstream......“In about two years time, from my perspectives, electric vehicles will be significantly cheaper than ICEs (internal combustion engine cars), as battery costs come down very rapidly and volumes will drag down cost.”

Note: Europe will also see a surge of new electric cars as emission standards are tightened from January 2020.

New electric car models in Europe to surge from 2020-2025

Source

On November 26 Reuters reported: "Eight electric pickup truck manufacturers to load up U.S. market by 2021." The 8 US manufacturers are Rivian, Tesla, Ford, GM, Lordstown Motors Corp., Bollinger Motors, Hercules Electric Vehicles, and Atlis Motor Vehicles.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 16% global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US, with 57% (not updated) market share, and number 1 in Europe with 18% market share.

On November 6 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla reaches preliminary battery-supply deal with CATL. China partnership could lead to broader global cooperation. After long reliance on Panasonic, Tesla broadening sourcing.

On November 8 Inside EVs reported:

2020 Tesla Model 3 SR+ is the most efficient EV ever [Beats IONIQ]. The 2020 Tesla Model 3 is the most efficient electric car ever, according to officially released EPA ratings. The Model 3 now beats the previous leader Hyundai IONIQ Electric (2017-2019) and its upcoming 2020 model year version, which actually has slightly higher energy consumption.

Tesla Model 3 - Rated the most efficient electric car ever

On November 11 Teslarati reported:

Tesla’s competitors are realizing that making good electric cars is not so easy. For years, Tesla critics have argued that the electric car maker is nothing special, incompetent even, to the point where any other company, veteran or newcomer, could easily beat the Silicon Valley-based carmaker in their own game. Fast forward to November 2019, and it is starting to become evident that perhaps Tesla is not so easy to overtake after all.

On November 12 Teslarati reported:

Tesla’s European Gigafactory will be in Berlin and it’s starting with Model Y production." CEO Elon Musk also tweeted: "Will build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with Model Y."

On November 21 Bloomberg reported: "Tesla aims to deliver made-in-China cars before late January."

The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai

Source

On November 21 The Verge reported:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just unveiled the Cybertruck, the company’s first electric pickup truck. There will be three versions of the truck — 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles of range — with a variety of towing capacities and 0-60 mph capabilities. Musk unveiled the truck at a cyberpunk-inspired event with many, many lasers, and even a surprise ATV.......(Starting price is US$ 39,900).

The Tesla pickup truck reveal - Not all went to plan

Source: The Verge (video)

On November 22 Teslarati reported: "Tesla adds solar panels to Cybertruck for daily range boosts."

On November 27 Inside EVs reported:

Number of Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders: 250,000 in 5 days......Taking into consideration previous estimations, the total potential revenue stream from 250,000 Cybertruck sales (mix of Single motor: 17%, Dual motor: 42% and Tri motor: 41%) increased to over $14 billion.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the No, 2 globally with 11% global market share, and is ranked No. 1 in China with 18% market share.

On November 7 CNBC reported:

Buffett-backed BYD announces electric car partnership with Toyota. The two companies want to design and build all-electric battery cars.

On November 15 4-traders reported:

Samsung SDI : Li-ion Power Battery Market to enjoy 'explosive growth' to 2025 | Samsung, BYD, Panasonic, Sony, LG.

On November 22 4-traders reported:

BYD: Issue of the domestic corporate bonds. The Board resolved on 22 November 2019 to approve the issue of the Domestic Corporate Bonds with an issue size of an aggregate principal amount of not more than RMB10 billion (including RMB10 billion) by the Company.

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 3 with 7% market share. BAIC is number 2 in China with 12% market share.

SAIC is global number 4 with 6% market share, and number 3 in China with 11% market share.

On November 25 The New York Times reported: "China's BAIC willing to increase Daimler holding after 5% stake buy-sources."

On November 28 Automotive News Europe reported:

MG plug-in hybrid will be exported to UK from China. SAIC Motor plans to deliver the plug-in version of the MG HS compact crossover to international markets.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the No. 5 global electric car manufacturer with 6% global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 14% market share.

On November 5 Style reported:

BMW’s all-electric 2020 Mini Cooper makes city driving fun – and you can charge it while you get a manicure. Mini is targeting urban performance with its new battery-powered Cooper, which has a range of between 146 and 168 miles and can charge up to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with 50-kilowatt DC charging. The new 2020 Mini Cooper SE is an all-electric version of the iconic Mini, which comes with a starting price of US$29,900, and will be ready for delivery from March next year.

The new electric Mini Cooper SE

Source

On November 14 Road/Show reported:

2021 BMW i4 details revealed: 80-kWh battery, 530 hp, 373-mile range. BMW's new electric sedan will take on Tesla with different range and power levels, and a unique approach to manufacturing.

The BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept will provide the design inspiration for the new i4

Source

On November 29 Reuters reported:

BMW, Great Wall to build new China plant for electric cars.....with a capacity of 160,000 cars per year, and which will produce BMW’s electric MINI brand and Great Wall Motor models. The 650 million euro ($716 million) plant is due for completion in 2022.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 6 for global electric car sales with 4% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 14 with 2% market share.

On November 12 Inside EVs reported:

Everything we know about the new dual motor Nissan BEVs. Next-generation Nissan's all-electric platform will be dual-motor all-wheel-drive. A few weeks ago, Nissan revealed and demonstrated its new all-electric prototype, used as a testbed for a twin-motor all-wheel control technology.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article: "The Era Of The Truly Affordable Electric Car Is Finally Arriving Soon Helped By Renault."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Geely is currently ranked number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On November 14 Electrek reported:

Buying a Polestar EV happens in gallery spaces with fixed prices and a giant tabletop screen. It’s been three weeks since the opening of the world’s first so-called Polestar Space, where the Swedish brand will sell electric performance vehicles.....The main features are fixed pricing and a table-like kiosk for ordering. Product specialists guide you through the process but do not work on commission.

On November 25 CleanTechnica reported: "2000 HP Electric Lotus Evija makes its racetrack debut (Video)."

All-electric Lotus Evija racetrack debut

Source

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 8 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share.

A story (video) I missed from September "Audi AI: Trail concept: Release the drones!" The vehicle is electric, with Level 4 on road AI, and can use drones to do area surveillance or light the road ahead. You can watch the video here.

The Audi AI:Trail concept with drones

Source: Roadshow

On November 1, Road/Show reported:

Volkswagen ID 4 photos provide best look yet at the electric SUV. Volkswagen showed the EV off in China, though it's still officially the ID Next.

On November 4, CleanTechnica reported:

Production of Volkswagen ID.3 begins in Zwickau on November 4, 2019. First Edition models featuring a 200 horsepower electric motor mounted in the rear and tons of premium interior features — including a sophisticated heads-up display — will sell for around €40,000 (~$45,500)......Later, a standard version of the ID.3 with the 62 kWh battery will be offered starting at around €32,000 (~$35,600). It is believed the version of the car with the smallest battery (48 kWh) will be priced closer to €22,000 (~$24,400)......The company expects to build 100,000 cars at the Zwickau factory in 2020 and reach full capacity of 330,000 cars a year by the end of 2021.

Source (includes a video showing the factory etc)

On November 7 Motor1 reported:

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept teased as future electric wagon. The company says a production version is coming to some markets in late 2021. The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion is the oddly named latest entry in the brand's family of electric vehicle concepts. It debuts at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19.

Volkswagen I.D. Space Vizzion Concept

Source

On November 8 Volkswagen reported:

Volkswagen's Shanghai EV plant with SAIC has started trial production: VW CEO. Volkswagen is trying to leapfrog peers by readying two Chinese EV factories by next year, Reuters reported last month. Volkswagen’s ID series EVs will be the first to roll off the Shanghai production line....The plant will also produce other models such as from VW’s premium Audi AG brand. Diess also said Volkswagen plans to make 22 million electric vehicles by 2028, half of them in China. In July, Diess said that by 2035, half of Volkswagen’s annual sales in China will be NEVs.

On November 18 Reuters reported: "VW CEO says new ID.3 car 40% cheaper to build than electric Golf."

On November 19 The Irish Times reported:

VW promises electric motoring for the masses - starting at €40,000. Big plans for car giant’s new all-electric ID.3 and future moves into the electricity market. VW is making a bold pitch with its new fully-electric ID.3: emobility for the masses, that means electric mobility for the millions, not only for the millionaires.

On November 23 Green Car Reports reported: "Audi E-Tron electric SUV earns 5-star safety rating."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 9 for global electric car sales with 4% market share. Kia is ranked global number 10 and has 3% market share.

On November 6 Electrek reported: "Kia unveils sleek-looking electric SUV concept that you’ll never see on the road."

Kia’s Futuron Concept proposes an illuminating new design for an electric SUV coupe

Source

On November 8 Green Car Reports reported:

Hyundai will expand electrified propulsion variety in the US—but will it meet demand?. Hyundai wants us to know that with EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell passenger vehicles, it’s in it for the long haul. The carmaker said on Thursday that in the U.S. it has 13 “alternatively fueled vehicles” arriving by 2022, including six sedans and seven SUVs.

On November 19 Green Car Reports reported:

Lyft will rent 200 Kia Niro EVs to its drivers by the week, in Colorado.... The Kia Niro EV—a vehicle model that has an EPA-rated 239-mile range and isn’t yet available in Colorado.

On November 21 Green Car Reports reported:

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: 170-mile EV inherits good stuff from Kona Electric. Yes, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric gets a big range boost, to 170 miles, with a bigger (38-kwh vs. 28-kwh) battery pack. And yes, its power rises to 134 hp, from last year’s 118 hp.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric, 2019 LA Auto Show

Source

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On November 5 Road/Show announced:

Chevy E-10 showcases an electric hot rod future with Bolt EV tech. Looks like a hot rod, sounds like a hot rod -- but the E-10 is a zero-emissions pickup.

The Chevy E-10 concept

Source

On November 12 Green Car Reports reported:

GM reveals the Chevy Menlo electric car to China. General Motors officially unveiled its new Menlo EV Friday, giving the Chinese market its first real look at the car that will spearhead the company's local electrification efforts. The Chevrolet Menlo likely would weigh in at 200 miles or less by EPA estimates (410 km NEDC). It will also feature MyLink infotainment with smart-enabled features such as remote entry via virtual key and voice recognition.

2020 Chevrolet Menlo

Source

On November 14 Green Car Reports reported: "With headlight tweak, Chevy Bolt EV is a Top Safety Pick."

On November 22 CNN Business reported:

GM's electric pickup truck to go on sale in 2021. CEO Mary Barra said Thursday that GM would have an electric pickup truck for sale by the fall of 2021. GM plans to have 20 electric vehicles globally by 2023. The automaker is also working with the construction company Bechtel to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations across the United States.

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler and Geely)

On November 11 CarAdvise reported:

Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV: Daimler confirms iconic off-roader is going electric. The electrification of Mercedes-Benz's model range continues, as the brand plans a plug-in version of its off-roading icon. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed an electric G-Class is on the horizon, and says there’s a long future ahead for the long-running off-road. Pallenberg quoted Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, who said “there will be a zero-emission #EV version of the #MercedesBenz G-Class”.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV

Source

On November 20 The Verge reported:

Mercedes-Benz’s electric SUV will start at $67,900.....The new SUV, which was announced more than a year ago, arrives in the United States in early 2020.

Peugeot [PA:PEUP] (OTCPK:PEUGF)

On November 28 Automotive News Europe reported:

Peugeot looks to leap over rivals with high-tech 208. The battery-electric e-208 will be available in early 2020.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) Lexus

On November 8 Green Car Reports reported:

Toyota and BYD join forces for EV development in China. Toyota and BYD will partner to develop BEVs for the Chinese market, the two companies announced Thursday. The automakers will invest 50-50 in a new company, the primary mission of which will be to design and develop BEVs from the ground up. Staffing of the new company's engineering and R&D departments will come from the pool of existing Toyota and BYD talent. The new JV will be formed in 2020.

On November 22 Automotive News Europe reported:

Lexus makes first EV a battery-powered UX crossover for Europe and China. The first Lexus full-electric vehicle is a battery powered version of the UX compact crossover that will go on sale in Europe and China next year and in Japan in early 2021, The UX 300e has brisk acceleration and a 400-km (248-mile) range, Lexus said. Lexus said there were no immediate plans to sell the vehicle in the U.S.

Lexus UX 300e

Source

Ford (NYSE:F)

On November 6 Green Car Reports reported:

Electric Ford F-150, hybrid pickup will both be made in Michigan. The fully electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup is potentially due as soon as 2021. However Ford hasn’t yet confirmed exactly where the electric F-150 would be produced.

Ford Atlas Concept

Source

On November 17 CNBC reported:

Ford unveils Mustang Mach-E starting at roughly $44,000. Pricing, performance and EV range for the Mach-E are expected to be comparable to Tesla’s upcoming Model Y. The 2021 Mach-E, which was unveiled Sunday night in Los Angeles, is the first vehicle based on the company’s new EV architecture as part of an $11 billion plan to develop 40 new all-electric and hybrid models by 2022.....Top performance models of the Mach-E will achieve 0-60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range....The Mach-E will be available with a standard 75.7 kWh battery or extended-range 98.8 kWh battery..... is expected to achieve between 210 miles and at least 300 miles (of range). (It is expected to hit dealerships in late 2020, video here)

Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV due out late 2020 from US$44,000

Source

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On November 4 Top Gear reported:

The Lister SUV-E is a lighter, faster Jaguar I-Pace. Lister’s getting busy. Not content with turning F-Types into possibly the loudest objects in all of history, they’re now working on something that sits at the opposite end of the volume knob. Lister’s gone electric.

Jaguar I-Pace by Lister

Source

On November 13 ArsThechnica reported:

Living with range anxiety: Two weeks with the Jaguar I-Pace. The Jaguar I-Pace is a brilliant car. The first battery electric vehicle from Jaguar-Land Rover, the I-Pace starts at about $70,000 and goes up from there.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On November 27 Green Car Reports reported: "Rivian-based Lincoln electric SUV will result from Ford partnership, according to report."

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On November 10 Electrek reported:

Honda works on second EV, quits diesel, and puts hydrogen on hold.....In addition to introducing the small Honda E in Europe next year, Honda is working on a second EV for about 2022. The retro all-electric Honda E city car will arrive on European roads in summer 2020. Unfortunately, the $33,000 small EV with a 35.5-kWh pack (offering about 125 miles of range) is not coming to the United States.

The Honda E City car

Source: Electrek

Byton (private)

On November 25 Green Car Reports reported:

Byton forms charging partnership with Electrify America. Chinese EV startup Byton has taken steps to establish its foothold in the United States, entering into a partnership with the Volkswagen-backed Electrify America charging network ahead of the global launch of its M-Byte crossover.

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

On November 4 4-traders reported:

NIO Inc. provides October 2019 delivery update. NIO delivered 2,526 vehicles in October, increasing 25.1% from the strong delivery in September.

Xpeng

On November 13 Bloomberg reported:

Electric-car maker Xpeng raises $400 million from Xiaomi, others. Chinese startup emerging as a serious contender in EV market. Company says it also secured billions of yuan in credit lines. Private-equity firms and individual investors including founder He Xiaopeng also took part in the funding round. The startup said in June it has produced 10,000 units of its G3 sport utility vehicle, putting it in competition with local rivals such as NIO Inc.

Fisker (private)

On November 1 Green Car Reports reported:

Fisker Ocean electric crossover due in 2021 with solar roof, vegan interior. Fisker's forthcoming electric crossover now has a name: Ocean. The new model, which Fisker claims will be the most sustainable vehicle in the world, will be officially unveiled in January.

Teaser for Fisker Ocean electric SUV

Source

Faraday Future (private)

On November 19 Electrek reported:

Faraday Future CEO says the company has the best electric powertrain in the industry. A cadre of executives from BMW’s past EV programs has found leading roles in electric-car start-ups.

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On November 11 Green Car Reports reported:

Lucid readies site of Arizona factory for Air electric sedan. The Lucid Air moved one step closer to production last week, as Lucid announced Wednesday via Twitter that preliminary work is underway in the construction of its assembly plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. The EV startup, which is far more reserved about its ambitions compared to other startups, has also begun accepting employment applications for the Arizona production facility. Lucid plans to have it up and running inside a year, ramping up to a 2,000-person staff by 2022.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On November 26 Automotive News Europe reported:

Fiat Chrysler has started 90% of planned investments in Italy.....FCA said last year it would spend 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in Italy up to 2021. The plan includes the launches of electric and hybrid models. It aims to fill capacity utilization at FCA's Italian plants.

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?), Germany (?2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2040), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), Amsterdam, and Brussels (2030). Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India (30% by 2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On November 4 GlobeNewsWire reported:

NIO Inc. announces strategic collaboration with Mobileye to bring Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles to consumers in China and beyond.

Conclusion

October 2019 global electric car sales were down 28% YoY. Both China and US sales were way down in October, suggesting the US-China trade war is having a significant impact. Europe October sales were up 46%. Electric car market share for October reached 3.5% in China, 4.0% in Europe, and no updated figures for the USA.

2020 electric car sales are looking likely to be a lot stronger as Europe and China emissions targets increase, Germany raises subsidies by 50%, and over 20 new quality electric cars hit markets. This assumes the US-China trade war improves significantly.

Highlights for the month were:

Germany to hike electric car subsidies by 50% starting 2020 until 2025.

Merkel said the German government would invest 3.5 billion euros ($3.90 billion) to 2035 in building charging stations for electric cars.

NASA's unveils its first electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell.

California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles for state government fleets over emissions fight.

Manufacturers pushing latest developments in electric cars at Los Angeles Auto Show.

China's electric vehicle market to see sales rebound next year... as automakers roll out more new products to lure buyers, but more supportive government policies are needed, auto executives said. Also say: “In ~2 years electric vehicles will be significantly cheaper than ICE's, as battery costs come down very rapidly and volumes will drag down cost.”

Eight electric pickup truck manufacturers to load up U.S. market by 2021.

Tesla reaches preliminary battery-supply deal with CATL. Model 3 rated the most efficient electric car ever. Tesla’s European Gigafactory will be in Berlin and it’s starting with Model Y production. Tesla unveils their "cyber pickup truck," starting at US$39,900. Refundable deposits have reached 250,000 in the first five days.

BYD announces electric car partnership with Toyota to design and build all-electric battery cars.

2021 BMW i4 details revealed: 80-kWh battery, 530 hp, 373-mile range.

Volkswagen's Shanghai EV plant with SAIC has started trial production. Production of Volkswagen ID.3 begins in Zwickau Germany on November 4, 2019. VW CEO says new ID.3 car 40% cheaper to build than electric Golf.

Ford unveils Mustang Mach-E starting at roughly $44,000.

GM's electric pickup truck to go on sale in 2021.

Electric-car maker Xpeng raises $400 million from Xiaomi and others.

Lucid Motors - Preliminary work is underway in the construction of its assembly plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.

As usual all comments are welcome.

