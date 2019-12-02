Loan Growth To Drive Cambridge Bancorp's Earnings

Cambridge Bancorp's (CATC) earnings are expected to rise next year mostly due to the strength of the local credit market. Normalization of provisions charge after a one-off case in the third quarter is also expected to drive earnings in 2020. At the same time, earnings growth is expected to be constrained by a deeper fall in yields than cost of funds towards the second half of 2020. The prospects of earnings increase appear to be already priced-in as the target price implies only a very limited potential for capital appreciation.

Provisions Charge to Decline After One-Time Spike

CATC's provisions for loan losses were unusually high in the third quarter due to a $1.2 million loan charge-off related to a single acquired commercial real estate loan, as mentioned in the earnings release. The reason for the charge-off was misstatement and potential borrower fraud. The management is confident that the bad debt was an isolated incident and that they do not have any additional exposure to the borrower. As a result, I'm expecting CATC's provisions charge to decline to $0.3 million in 4QFY19 from $2.2 million in 3QFY19. Moreover, I'm expecting provisions charge to be reported at around $1.2 million for 2020.

Lower Non-Interest Income Expected Next Year

CATC's Wealth Management division's assets under management increased by $401.3 million, or 14.0%, from December 31, 2018 till the end of September 2019. Due to the higher amount of assets under management an increase in revenue from the wealth management division can be expected in the coming quarters. This will drive non-interest income next year.

However, the possibility of turbulence in the equity market ahead of the presidential elections next year can limit income from the wealth management segment. Moreover, the jump in non-interest income in the third quarter was partly attributable to an increase in gains on sales of securities of $423,000, which is likely to taper off in the coming quarters, thereby leading to lower non-interest income. Overall, I'm expecting CATC's non-interest income to decrease by 6% next year.

Local Dynamics to Buoy Loan Growth

CATC's loans have surged in the first nine months of the year due to both organic growth and acquisition of Optima Bank & Trust Company. The management appears optimistic about the growth prospects in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where it operates. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 investor presentation, the management anticipates good lending opportunities to arise from the region's venture capital base. Moreover, the economic growth of Massachusetts is expected to remain decent in the coming quarters, as suggested by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's leading index of 0.89.

Consequently, I'm expecting CATC's loan portfolio to increase by 1% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and 3% year over year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Margin to Decline in the Latter Part of 2020

CATC's asset and liability re-pricing timelines are positioned in such a manner that the company's net interest margin benefits from an interest rate cut in the first year of the event. However, a year later the margin declines as loan re-pricing outpaces the re-pricing of funds. This behavior is apparent from the management's interest rate sensitivity simulation. As disclosed in the third quarter presentation, a 100bps gradual decline in interest rates is estimated to result in a 1.4% increase in net interest income in the first year, followed by a 4.2% decrease in the second year.

I'm not expecting any further rate cuts in the remainder of 2019 or in 2020; therefore, my income estimates incorporate only the 75bps rate cut that have already taken place this year. I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain unchanged in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis. In 2020 I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 10bps year over year, as shown in the following table.

Earnings per Share of $6.37 Expected for 2020

The expected loan growth and lower provisions charge are expected to drive earnings in 2020. On the other hand, net interest margin compression in the latter part of 2020 and the normalization of non-interest income are expected to restrict earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings growth of 19% year over year in 2020, which will take earnings per share to $6.37.

Dividend to be Maintained at Current Level

To be prudent, I'm expecting CATC to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.51 per share. This dividend estimate results in a payout ratio of only 32%, which leaves room for an increase in dividends next year. The company's Tier I ratio of 10.6% is also at a comfortable level, as it is above the regulatory requirement of 8.5%. The quarterly dividend estimate of $0.51 per share translates to a full-year dividend of $2.04 for 2020 and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Limited Potential for Capital Appreciation

CATC has traded at price to tangible book value per share multiple, or P/TB, of 1.68 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the historical average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $48.5 gives a target price of $81.6 for December 2020. This target price implies price upside of 3.9% from CATC's November 27, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

Due to the single-digit potential price upside, I'm maintaining my neutral rating on the stock. CATC will become attractive if its price dips to $74, which is 10% below the December 2020 target price of $81.6. Therefore, it is advisable to wait for the stock price to dip to $74 or below before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.