Summary

Acadia Pharmaceuticals achieves primary endpoint in phase 3 ADVANCE study using Nuplazid to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Narrow beat of the primary endpoint with a p-value of p=0.043 was because of the study using two doses; next late-stage study will only use the higher 34 mg dose.

Another near-term catalyst is expected in the next few days on December 4, 2019 when the company will present results from the phase 3 HARMONY trial at a medical conference.

Acadia will meet with the FDA in 2020 to possibly prepare a supplemental new drug application for Nuplazid to treat patients with dementia-related psychosis.