Acadia Achieves Successful Late-Stage Study, But Narrow Beat Highlights One Big Potential Change Moving Forward
Acadia Pharmaceuticals achieves primary endpoint in phase 3 ADVANCE study using Nuplazid to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
Narrow beat of the primary endpoint with a p-value of p=0.043 was because of the study using two doses; next late-stage study will only use the higher 34 mg dose.
Another near-term catalyst is expected in the next few days on December 4, 2019 when the company will present results from the phase 3 HARMONY trial at a medical conference.
Acadia will meet with the FDA in 2020 to possibly prepare a supplemental new drug application for Nuplazid to treat patients with dementia-related psychosis.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) announced that it had achieved positive results from a pivotal study known as ADVANCE using its drug pimavanserin to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia. The initial market reaction was mixed,