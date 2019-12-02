The Bear Case On Duke Energy Is Falling Apart

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) remains a compelling pick in the regulated utility stock. Now looks to be a great opportunity to add shares as the price has plummeted.

Duke has seen its share price collapse after its recently announced $2.5B new equity issuance to fund construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The equity issuance ensures that Duke retains its investment-grade credit rating, which is a prudent move for the company and its shareholders. The bear case on Duke Energy, aside from some recent environmental concerns, has always been its debt.

Bear Case Risks Regarding Debt Are Subsiding

With this most recent issuance, the bear case on Duke becomes much less compelling. Duke will maintain its IG rating with this equity infusion and will have ample capital to provide for flexibility in its capital structure. There appears to be no more share dilution in the near-term.

Meanwhile, Duke is continuing to execute on its $37 billion growth capital plan. With guaranteed ROEs provided by regulators which Duke can add to its rate base, the company will easily be able to maintain its 4% to 6% earnings growth rate and IG rating. This remains one of the best benefits of investing in the regulated utility space.

After the Atlantic Coast Pipeline comes online, Duke Energy expects to moderate its current assumptions of $500 million per year in DRIP and ATM issuance. This will be a large benefit to shareholders who will no longer need to worry about automatic dilution of their shares and will benefit income investors disproportionately, because they are more likely to take their distributions instead of reinvesting back into the company.

As Duke laid out in its recent earnings call, it is preparing for a worst-case scenario with its equity needs. While existing shareholders were likely disappointed, new buyers of the equity should feel confident that their investment is protected from further dilution.

The effect of the most recent equity infusion is effectively "ripping the band-aid off," causing Duke's share price to fall, but removing the pain of continued dilution into the future. Investors would be smart to take advantage of this technical fall in the stock price.

Downside Risk is Priced In

Furthermore, aside from just the lower debt, I've written about Duke's coal ash more extensively. The market is still concerned on the regulatory front about environmental issues, fearing Duke could be forced to pay for coal ash cleanup out of the equity holders' pocket and unrecoverable from the rate base. However, it seems more likely that Duke Energy still has potential upside from greater coal ash recovery and higher allowed ROEs by state regulators, especially because this downside is well known and priced into the market. These potential catalysts protect much of the downside in the stock, especially when looking at Duke's already depressed valuation due to coal ash and regulatory concerns.

Duke is still relatively cheap compared to peers on an EV/EBITDA basis, which is the preferred metric for institutional power investors. This 12.2x forward multiple seems to imply that the market is pricing in the downside risk. Because of this, now appears to be a great time to add exposure, as the potential price movement appears skewed to the upside as the risks subside.

The current price is largely a result of technical factors due to an influx of shares from the stock offering, as Duke continues to execute on its growth plan, shares will likely appreciate, barring any severe detrimental regulatory changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.