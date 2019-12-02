Deloitte's Study Provides Road Map For Core Retailers, Like Best Buy

With retailers reporting better than expected earnings, we would like to highlight the recent Deloitte study that identifies core opportunities for the retail space, as we enter 2020. Specifically, we see these opportunities relevant to our Best Buy (BBY) and Target (NYSE:TGT) theses. After briefly reiterating company descriptions and valuations, we discuss six strategies that could help retailers navigate the brave new world of industry disruptions.

About Target:

Founded in 1902, Target Corporation offers customers a shopping experience supported by supply chain and technology, with numerous loyalty offerings and fulfillment options. Customers can purchase products in stores or online, being able to choose from a wide variety of general merchandise and food. There are perishables, dry grocery, as well as dairy and frozen items, making Target one of strongest competitors to supermarkets. We also note that Target operates mainly in the United States.

Target's Valuation:

When we apply the PE multiple of 22x on our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.45, we get the target price of $142. While we realize that this is only ~10% upside to the current price, we do note that the stock had a fairly strong run lately on the sentiment and some near-term retreat is possible. Our valuation, meanwhile, is based entirely on fundamentals.

About Best Buy:

Best Buy Company, Inc. is a retailer that consists of several brands, both domestic and international. The domestic (US) brands include Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The International business includes brand names of Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad. We note that the international business operates only in Mexico and Canada, making BBY a North American retailer.

Best Buy's Valuation:

Having been bearish on BBY's prospects for quite some time, we recently upgraded BBY shares due to a very strong quarter that spelled out upside in 4Q and 2020. When applying our 2020 PE multiple of 13x to the 2020 EPS estimate of $6.03, we get the target price of $78. Our rating is therefore Neutral.

Core Takeaways from Deloitte's Study:

1. Emerging technologies: Retailers should rethink how they balance architecture, modernization, and enterprise resource planning by finding the right vendors and consistently mining relevant data. In the end, it is not about the trial and error approach, but about outpacing the competition on the cost side.

2. Emotional loyalty is more powerful than transactional loyalty, which means that consumers should optimize loyalty programs and make them more valuable while emphasizing personal connections to the brand. Both convenience and experience are key to building consumer trust and customer retention.

3. Digital and mobile solutions continue to carry the day. It is nearly impossible to succeed without innovative offerings, personalization, authentic engagement, and differentiated fulfillment, the study finds. Target and Best Buy should be able to adroitly navigate their physical locations versus the online world by balancing specific products, real estate dollars, and customer preferences.

4. Compliance roadmaps to empower consumer data. Building on the online and mobile arguments, the study suggests that it is not enough to just take advantage of the vastness of consumer data; rather, every retailer should have specific compliance practices in place to protect it and at the same time leverage it. This is not so much an insurance policy against federal and state regulators but to maintain consumer trust.

5. Supply chain as a differentiator: Making supply chain faster and cheaper is key to differentiated services. It is no longer about investing in automation smart packaging; it is about revenue-driving supply chain results that offer a clear cut value proposition to Amazon-friendly customers.

6. China lessons: The study concludes that "next-gen technologies in the United States are yesterday's technologies in China." This means that retailers need to examine Chinese companies for emergent areas such as online-to-offline, last-mile delivery, supply chain as a service, social commerce, as well as implications of advanced public and private infrastructure. This seems a bit far-fetched amidst an ongoing trade war; yet, it could also be a good juncture to adopt new practices.

Risk Factors:

1. Macro risks are one of the biggest concerns since customers may scale back their purchases in the event of a downturn.

2. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company's bottom line.

3. Digital Competitors: One of the biggest risks for Best Buy and Target is from the online/digital side, from competitors large and small, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.