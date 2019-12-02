Comtech Telecommunications To Acquire UHP Networks For Ground Station Tech

With the deal, CMTL is broadening its offerings in the space, although I'm concerned about potential stock upside catalysts from here.

Comtech Telecommunications has agreed to acquire UHP Networks for up to $50 million in total potential consideration.

Quick Take

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) announced it has agreed to acquire UHP Networks for up to a total of $50 million in up front and contingent consideration.

UHP Networks operates as a satellite ground station technology solutions provider.

CMTL is pursuing growth opportunities with deals like this one, but I’m concerned about the stock’s near-term upside potential.

Target Company

Montreal, Canada-based UHP Networks was founded in 2005 to develop and provide satellite ground station technology solutions.

Management is headed by President Vagan Shakhgildian, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously President at eLinum Technologies.

UHP’s primary offerings include:

UHP-IFS

UHP-240

UHP-231

UHP-230

The UHP is a universal, high-throughput Internet Protocol [IP] satellite modem that is capable of deploying point-to-point, simplex or duplex SCPC (Single Channel Per Carrier) channels or broadcast point-to-multipoint MCPC (Multiple Channel Per Carrier) networks.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Technavio, the global satellite ground station equipment market is projected to grow by $4.75 billion between 2019 and 2023, as shown by the graphic below:

This represents a forecast CAGR of nearly 6% between 2019 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the benefits of ground station technology, such as their low upfront costs and ability to provide easy access to satellite signals in the absence of traditional ground stations.

Major vendors that provide satellite ground station technology include:

EchoStar (SATS)

Gilat Satellite Networks (TLV:GILT)

NovelSat

Viasat (VSAT)

VT iDirect

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Comtech disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $40 million plus $10 million in earnout consideration based on achieving certain agreed upon sales milestones in the twelve months after transaction close.

As for financial guidance, management said,

The impact of the UHP acquisition with respect to Comtech’s fiscal 2020 financial guidance will be dependent on the timing of the closing of the transaction which is expected to occur late in the second half of fiscal 2020.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of April 30, 2019, Comtech had $45.2 million in cash and equivalents and $378.5 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt totaled $173.5 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended April 30, 2019, was $47.5 million.

In the past 12 months, CMTL’s stock price has risen 46.0% vs. the U.S. Communications industry’s drop of 5.3% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 13.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen markedly from a low earlier in 2019, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $920,900,000 Enterprise Value $1,040,000,000 Price / Sales 1.36 EV / Sales 1.55 EV / EBITDA 13.75 Earnings Per Share $1.03 Total Debt To Equity 30.98% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $57,710,000 Revenue Growth Rate 17.74%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $30.56 versus the current price of $37.79, indicating they are currently potentially overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

Comtech is acquiring UHP for its very small aperture terminal [VSAT] technologies that it believes is best-in-class.

As Comtech stated in the deal announcement, the acquisition,

Expands Comtech’s product line in the satellite ground station market, which has a growing need for reliable, high capacity satellite equipment, particularly in the private and high-performance enterprise VSAT market.

As the satellite business grows with hundreds and potentially thousands of new satellites launched in the coming years, the addition of UHP’s tech into Comtech’s EF Data HEIGHTS platform will enable Comtech to increase its offerings in the processing speed with low TDMA overhead, resulting in up to a ‘20% efficiency advantage over other TDMA implementations at a much lower cost.’

So, the acquisition is first a technology deal, but also promises to bring new customer relationships to Comtech with mobile network operators, Fortune 500 firms and government agencies overseas.

It’s difficult to determine whether the deal will move CMTL’s stock in the near-term. CMTL is already richly valued on a DCF basis, so it is questionable as to if the stock has much more room to grow given its tremendous growth over the past few years.

While management appears to be pursuing growth opportunities where it can find them, such as with this deal, I’m skeptical on further upside catalysts in the immediate future.

