Washington Prime Is A Sell: Analyzing A Critical Debt Covenant

The ground lease should not be viewed as anything other than a very high cost of capital.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) remains a battleground stock, as evidenced by its high double-digit short interest and surprising universal love on this site. The typical bull thesis falls back on hefty dividend payments helping to reduce the risk. On the conference call, analysts appeared to be razor-focused on the future of their dividend. Some shareholders might have thought that this is too short term minded - I, however, believe that there is a very important reason why analysts are focusing on the dividend, namely, the dividend appears to be adding significant balance sheet risk. I explain why a certain debt covenant may impact WPG’s access to capital in the coming years, as well as impairing the above bull thesis in the process. I reiterate my strong sell rating.

Financial Results Give Reason For Optimism

While this past quarter saw continued financial stress, there were indeed significant reasons to warrant optimism that a turnaround may be starting (though I am skeptical as I discuss later).

Tier 1 same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) decreased 8.8%, and Open-Air increased by 2.6%, resulting in a combined 5.5% decrease in SS NOI, at $6.4 million. Management, however, pointed out that $4.3 million was a negative impact as a result of co-tenancy and rental income loss from 2018 anchor bankruptcies in Bon Ton, Sears, Toys, with the remaining $2.1 million attributable to 2019 bankruptcies in Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, and Payless. Bulls may find this reason to believe that future SS NOI results should be stronger as WPG works through retail bankruptcies from weak retail tenants, which should not reflect their entire tenant base.

As for the recent Forever 21 bankruptcy, out of 6 Forever 21 locations, WPG expects to lose 2 or 3 locations, which is hardly the end of the world.

Management on the conference call mentioned that they expect Tier 1 occupancy to improve sequentially by 150 to 200 basis points by year-end. It is unclear if this is including temporary leases (which usually don’t even reach 50% of full-term rent), but regardless, such progress would only benefit the bottom line.

Balance Sheet Progress

WPG addressed a $47.6 million secured debt maturity with a 7.5% interest rate by issuing $117 million in 10-year notes at a 3.67% interest rate secured by the same four properties. This resulted in interest cost savings as well as providing a source of additional capital. The $68.1 million in net loan proceeds from the above transaction plus $180 million from a previously executed secured loan are enough to address the upcoming April 2020 unsecured maturity, meaning that they do not have any other unsecured debt maturity through 2022. As I discuss later, however, WPG likely will need to address their unsecured issues much earlier than 2022.

If there were one obvious knock on their balance sheet, it would be the fact that their total indebtedness to total assets continues to rise dangerously close to the 60% covenant requirement:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

There are at least two ways to look at this. On the one hand, bears might point out that the covenant limits their access to capital so long as the unsecured debt issue is not redeemed. Further, if WPG decides to refinance unsecured debt with a longer-dated alternative, the definition of total assets might not be the same. Currently, total assets are defined using a 7% cap rate, but this might not be so reasonable if WPG’s financial issues are proven to be secular instead of cyclical. If this cap rate were to be lifted even slightly, that would further reduce WPG’s wiggle room and might require more aggressive debt pay downs. This fact alone appears to suggest that WPG will need to pay down the unsecured issues with either free cash flow or secured debt issuance.

On the other hand, bulls might point out that secured debt would not have such covenants and would conceivably give WPG more breathing room. I don’t foresee any issue with WPG issuing secured debt and using an equal amount of cash to pay off unsecured debt. This covenant is very important to the bear thesis, as I explain later.

Redevelopment Project Update

WPG pointed out that out of 29 department store locations, they have signed leases for 17, with 6 of the locations still having an operational tenant. This means that 74% of their empty department store space has been addressed. Management also guided for around $350 million of additional capital spend over the next 3 to 5 years to transition all 29 locations.

Coming Back To The Ground Lease

I previously explained why the $98.9 million ground lease on 4 Tier 1 properties was being misunderstood and, as a result, was a big warning sign. There, I pointed out that since WPG is only receiving net loan proceeds of $42.4 million, but was paying net interest expenses of $5.1 million, this represented a net interest expense rate of 11.3%, not the 7.4% frequently thrown around. I was surprised by the comments on the article, which appeared to take management’s assessment at face value without focusing on the math behind the transaction. Sure, if the counterparty pre-pays the loan early due to being able to achieve lower interest rates from another lender, then that would make the transaction look more like the originally advertised 7.4% lease with 1.5% annual escalators. However, if the counterparty instead waits the full 5 years to pay off the loan, then this transaction is a 11.3% yield with 3.5% annual escalators on $42.4 million (derived by taking the 1.5% escalators on the $98.9 million principal and dividing by the $42.4 million net proceeds), followed by a 7.9% yield with 1.5% annual escalators on $98.9 million for the next 25 years. This is undeniable, but some readers continued their protest anyway. Some readers pointed out that the ground lease was a great deal because it potentially overvalued the land. The way I see it, this argument plays out if and only if WPG decides to default on the loan because then it would effectively be like selling the properties for $98.9 million. This, however, would be valuing the 3.9 million square feet at just $25 per square foot, which seems unrealistically low considering that these are core Tier 1 properties and WPG charges average rents of $28 per square foot across their entire Tier 1 portfolio. As a result, I don’t buy this argument either - I see this transaction as throwing huge uncertainty into the bull thesis that WPG should be able to raise large amounts of low-cost capital from secured debt.

Looking Back At Management’s Guidance

A critical part of the bull thesis rests on management's guidance for 2% of SS NOI growth in 2020. This might be a good point to note that their affirmation of guidance for 2020 SS NOI gro1wth is an implicit downward revision to guidance. WPG is guiding for 2019 SS NOI to come in at $452.3 million at the midpoint. This is lower than the original guidance of $458 million given in the fourth quarter of 2018. As a result, their guidance of 2% SS NOI growth is lowering their 2020 SS NOI guidance from $467.2 million to $461.3 million, or 1.2%.

Even ignoring this detail, investors would be justified for having a healthy dose of skepticism regarding their guidance. As we can see below, WPG management doesn’t exactly have the best history of meeting their guidance:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from quarterly reports)

These are huge misses that arguably shouldn’t be so quickly glossed over. Before you say that all malls have been hit with unforeseen bankruptcies, I should note that Simon Property Group (SPG) has not been lowering guidance but instead has been, for the most part increasing guidance every year.

While it may very well be possible that WPG does deliver on its guidance for 2% SS NOI growth in 2020, there’s a good reason to be skeptical. If we assume that they miss by around 200 basis points, a rough average of these past three years, then 2020 might be a year of flat SS NOI. This history of missed guidance doesn’t necessarily speak poorly of management - but it may, however, show just how difficult the environment is for lower-tier mall properties.

The Secured Debt “Put Option”

One positive frequently thrown around is WPG’s secured debt at noncore properties. Because these are mortgages, WPG can use them like a “put option” by simply defaulting on these mortgages without recourse to the corporate entity. We can see the secured debt for Tier 2 and noncore properties below (in 000’s):

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Q3 Supplemental)

WPG hasn’t given an update on how much NOI is coming from these properties. Debt from these properties totals $149.6 million, with $8.1 million in annual interest expenses. If we conservatively assume that no NOI is being produced from these properties, then defaulting on these mortgages would lower their debt to EBITDA to 7.7 and increase free cash flow by $8.1 million. While this is something, it isn’t game-changing. As a result, I don’t see the “put option” as being a maneuver to reduce leverage but instead solely as a way to eventually remove the risk from these properties.

Why It’s Secular: Focus On Leasing Spreads

Previously, I mentioned how some bulls might be writing off the financial struggles due to one-time bankruptcies. I don’t share the same feeling. For one, there’s the possibility that there might be more lemons in the portfolio. More importantly, leasing spreads have been particularly weak at Tier 1 properties:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

This suggests that even when the tenants don’t go bankrupt, WPG still has to give significant haircuts on rent.

It may be worth comparing these results with the TTM results from a year ago:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

WPG sees slightly better results on leasing in their enclosed portfolio, but their open-air portfolio is seeing mixed results. At the same time, -8.3% is still nothing to be happy about.

We can see the future timeline of expiring leases below:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

With around 10% of leases expiring in enclosed properties every year, if we assume spreads continue at around -8% with tenant bankruptcies as a worst-case for an average loss of rent of 10%, this results in an approximate 1% annual headwind to rent. That represents an approximate 1.5% annual hit to SS NOI - and that’s without any acceleration in negative renewal spreads. If WPG’s problems are proven to be secular as I believe they are, then this will be the new norm.

Dividend Sustainability And Calculating Free Cash Flow

The main bull thesis appears to be that investors will receive enough dividend payments to reduce the risk of their investment while banking on a return to growth. I am bearish on the latter part due to what I view to be secular headwinds. The former, namely the dividend, also has some holes in it. WPG saw adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) come in at $193.3 million YTD. Subtracting out $40.6 million for recurring capital expenditures and $6.5 million for deferred leasing costs, we arrive at $146.2 million in free cash flow available to service the dividend and growth capital expenditures. WPG paid out $168.6 million in dividends YTD, suggesting that dividends are not fully covered. On a full-year basis, AFFO is expected to be $1.20 per share at the midpoint, or $269 million. Sustaining capital expenditures and deferred leasing costs are expected to be $60 million at the midpoint, for free cash flow of $209 million. This would come up short of the $224 million in projected dividend payments for 2019. The thing is, we have not yet accounted for debt payments required to maintain leverage ratios, let alone redevelopment expenses. WPG has trailing EBITDA of $457.4 million. Compared with total debt of $3.65 billion, WPG has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8 times. This leverage ratio is already arguably too high, especially considering the low weighted average interest rate on debt of 4.8%. It is arguable that WPG needs to be paying down debt to avoid interest expenses rising from their high leverage. However, even if we assume that leverage can be maintained at eight times, then at 2% annual SS NOI declines, WPG will need to pay down approximately $73 million annually. This brings free cash flow down to $136 million.

But here’s the problem. WPG also spends approximately $100 million annually on redevelopment projects. Between the current $224 million in dividend payments and $100 million in redevelopment projects, it is clear that debt (and leverage) will continue to go up instead of down, compounding the problem. To explain the consequences of this issue as it relates to potential shareholder returns, we should analyze that covenant I mentioned earlier: debt to assets.

It’s The Covenants

I now present a sample financial model showing debt to asset trends over the next several years. I have assumed that WPG spends $100 million annually on redevelopment projects, as while these are not mandatory spending, they, however, are arguably necessary to prevent more accelerated declines in SS NOI. I have assumed 2% SS NOI declines - a stark contrast to the 2% SS NOI growth expected by management. I note that 2% annual SS NOI declines are inherently implying a slowdown in financial declines - a full bearish scenario would see accelerating SS NOI declines. I should emphasize: if one believes that these are only cyclical issues and that WPG will return to secular growth, then they would have a much different outlook for the stock. If this were to be proven true, then I would turn bullish. However, I have high conviction that e-commerce will only continue to become more prevalent in our everyday lives, which may manifest in it taking a greater share of retail sales. As a result, I am forecasting secular headwinds to retail profitability, which in turn leads to secular headwinds to renewal spreads and occupancy rates for lower-tier malls.

I also have assumed a 4.5% interest rate on net new issues of debt, which I view to be conservatively low on account of their recent 11.3% yielding ground lease financing. I have not assumed any change in existing interest expenses which again is conservative as I see interest expenses rising every year due to these properties being of substantially lower quality than when the maturing debt was first issued.

We can see below that just one more year of a $1 payout might lead to WPG violating this covenant (which is debt to assets of less than 60%:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

Clearly, under my assumptions, WPG can not continue paying the $1.00 payout, and if they did, shareholders may see very poor returns as they would stand to receive about $1.00 in dividends before triggering a covenant violation. As I discuss below, it isn’t so simple to just get rid of the covenant.

What if WPG can cut the dividend to $0.50 per share? We can see the results below:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

The dividend cut gives WPG room until 2022, or approximately $1.50 in dividend payments before a covenant violation.

What does this all mean? These models are implying that WPG may need to prematurely redeem or buy back their unsecured issues to avoid triggering a covenant violation. As of the latest quarter, WPG had $1.6 billion in unsecured notes. I anticipate that WPG will need to rely on a combination of secured debt issuance and ground leases to address this rather large amount of debt - it is unclear if they’ll be able to achieve low-interest rate on that new debt or if the interest rates will more resemble the 11.3% rate received on their ground lease. While it is true that WPG doesn’t have any unsecured maturities until 2022, I just don’t see how WPG makes it through the next 18 months without either severely cutting the dividend, issuing tremendous amount of secured debt, or executing a secondary offering to redeem the unsecured debt.

Conclusion

I anticipate that we will see greater clarity about their access to the secured debt and ground lease market in the coming year, as it appears that WPG will need to address their unsecured debt issues very quickly to avoid triggering a violation of the debt covenants. Because my outlook on lower-tier malls is very bearish, I don’t see a return to stable and consistent growth achievable for WPG. Management has proven to be creative in finding sources of capital - but I wonder if their genius will be enough to fight a secular storm. I reiterate my strong sell rating.

(Tipranks: Sell WPG)

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.