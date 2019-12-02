Hole-In-Your-Pocket Investments: IBM And Tanger

A broader way to measure this is to compare the dividends paid by a company over time to its respective change in market cap.

For most investors there is little more unsettling than having to ditch a good dividend payer that is heading south; “Do I really want to give up that income when the underlying stock will surely recover?” In answering this question, let’s first stop to compare two “hole-in-your-pocket” investments, IBM (IBM) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT); yes, really, it’s possible.

IBM, Big Blues

Except for a nice dividend yield of 4.8%, IBM has gone nowhere. Fortunately, my wife and I don’t carry an unrealized loss. Unfortunately, neither can we boast an unrealized gain. Many other people are hole-in-your-pocket investors when it comes to IBM. This can be demonstrated by simply adding the common dividends paid by IBM since, say, January 1, 2015 and comparing that total to the respective change in the stock’s market cap. Here’s the math showing $17 billion in shareholder value destroyed:

01/01/2015 through 09/30/2019 or 4¾ years of common dividends paid = +$25 billion

01/01/2015: $160 price per share x 1 billion shares outstanding = $160 billion market cap

09/30/2019: $134 price per share x 880 million shares outstanding = $118 billion market cap

Change in market cap: $160 billion - $118 billion = -$42 billion (Yes, that’s a minus sign)

Net shareholder value destroyed = -$17 billion (Hole-in-your-pocket investing)

Tanger, Ugh

With a wink under a furrowed brow to the perennial Tanger bulls out there, here too we have an example of a hole-in-your-pocket investment. Marking the same time period – use another, if you prefer – let's compare the total dividends paid by this REIT to the corresponding change in its market cap. Pfft, 43% of shareholder value obliterated:

01/01/2015 through 09/30/2019 or 4¾ years of common dividends paid = +$607 million

01/01/2015: $37 price per share x 95 million shares outstanding = $3.5 billion market cap

09/30/2019: $15.5 price per share x 93 million shares outstanding = $1.4 billion market cap

Change in market cap: $3.5 billion - $1.4 billion = -$2.1 billion (Yes, that too is a minus sign)

Net shareholder value destroyed = -$1.5 billion (Also, hole-in-your-pocket investing)

On the one hand, if you are a rare one who bought your shares in IBM or SKT at the right price – “on the dips”; double ugh – you may have not have lost in value what you’re received in divi's. On the other hand, the law of large numbers confirms that most investors in these stocks are total-return losers; they’re walking around with holes-in-their-pockets. To reiterate:

“Hole-in-the-pocket" investment = Common dividends received / or paid - unrealized loss / or decline in market cap.

Strategic Promise

So now, having demonstrated that none other than IBM and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers share the pathetic distinction of being hole-in-your-pocket investments, the job falls on me to address why IBM but not SKT. The answer is found in strategy where I believe that IBM holds significant promise but Tanger does not.

Put aside the fact that IBM is the #1 patent machine in the world, its production I/T and methods serve a vast clientele of major transnational companies. By building on this bedrock, I believe that Big Blue will go alpha one of these days:

Commercial Blockchain – That promises to capture significant multilateral processing efficiencies in such areas as container shipping, food handling, trade finance, the whole list is well outside the scope of this article.

GRAF – Standing for “Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting”, that positions IBM at the very center of weather data collection, analytics, and reporting essential: a) to keep people out of harm’s way, and b) to guide us all in understanding, anticipating, planning, and managing for climate change.

Cloud Pak – “Securely access IBM and third-party tools to search for threats across any cloud or on-premises location. Quickly orchestrate actions and responses to those threats – all while leaving your data where it is.” Remember the criticality of cybersecurity.

Quantum Computing – As pursued by IBM and Germany's leading applied research institute, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, “has the promise to untangle the complexity of molecular and chemical interactions, address complex optimization problems, and make artificial intelligence much more powerful. Such advances could open the door to new scientific discoveries, life-saving drugs, and improvements in supply chains, logistics and the modelling of financial data.”

Red Hat – That some believe may ultimately have less to do with open source cloud technology than it does transforming IBM’s uninspired culture including by monetizing that in which it unquestionably leads (above).

In passing, I’d point out that our portfolio consists of 41 positions (too many) of which we are carrying unrealized losses on 5 of those (I didn’t buy them right). Nevertheless, in every one of these cases I can articulate a reason why I believe they will pay off longer term either because of: a) dramatically increasing demand for their product(s), or b) progress with M&A integration resulting in a position as a global oligopolist.

As for Tanger, no. We see nothing remotely approaching strategic promise for this insufficiently differentiated landlord, overseeing drive-by strip centers, selling yesterday’s merchandise, against an ever-rising threat of the majors, Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and online shopping networks including now what I refer to as “the portal into China”, Alibaba (BABA). By the way, did you know that you can buy a real locomotive through Alibaba (toy ones, too)? Comb through Tanger’s website and ask yourself realistically, “What in here will revitalize this company?” – coupon promotions, “TangerClub”, festivals, I don't think so.

Data by YCharts

Parenthetically, there is no end to my curiosity as to why the REIT contributors on SA continue to push SKT through that hole-in-your-pocket – with almost infomercials – when, all one needs is a little common sense to know that Tanger is a financial and strategic loser. Somewhere along the line, these authors seem to have lost sight of the fact that buildings, in and of themselves, are little more than hollow, inanimate objects. Except for what’s in them – that neither Tanger nor most other REIT's own – there is nothing really unique about buildings or the land on which they're built. (That said, I’ve never met a real estate developer who didn’t think that his/her project wasn’t the best thing since sliced bread.)

Fraying Fabric

As we know, it takes time for hole-in-your-pocket investments to develop. One full year of data is not enough to know that you’re losing more in price than you’re gaining in dividends. Neither for companies undergoing strategic transformation, is it enough time to know if they will be successful. Analysis covering longer time frames is warranted, 2 years of lookback at a minimum.

As I scan industries and look ahead, I believe that the next major concentration of hole-in-your-pocket investments will come out of oil; big, small, on-shore, off-shore, frackers, not, pipelines, you name it. The price curves for even the giants have flattened and are bending toward the x-axis. Accordingly, I’ve begun to work down our positions including a few weeks ago completely selling out of BP (BP) and half a significant holding in ExxonMobil (XOM) on an account for which I’m trustee. The industry simply can’t afford to lose end-consumers to renewable power, or to ignore the demands of shareholder activists who are sick of business-as-usual, or the call on policymakers who are under increasing pressure to do something, now, about cleaning up the planet.

Data by YCharts

And, of course, codependent with big oil are automobile manufacturers. The conversion of even one product-line to BEV’s requires a lot of capital and liquidity not to mention other resources. Only a handful of companies have what it takes meaning that the industry is heading for massive consolidation. The manufacturer best positioned financially is Toyota (TM). The one best positioned technologically is Tesla (TSLA). And, a car company with perhaps the most unique market niche is Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) with their alliance in India via Maruti. I am not drawn to any other auto makers, not General Motors (GM), not Ford (F). Look at these suspect charts.

Data by YCharts

Schumpeter

During the depths of World War II, Austrian political economist Joseph Schumpeter first described “creative destruction” as the, "process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one.” It stands to reason that a phenomenon that exists in manufacturing, is also found in services industries and, indeed, the equities surrounding all of it.

Unfortunately, in reading many articles and comments on this site, I gather that a lot of investors are fixated on dividends. It follows that they resist creative destruction of their own portfolios even when their investments are demonstrably of the hole-in-your-pocket variety. They seem inherently confirmation-biased against moving on to high-potential growth stocks, the dividend payers of tomorrow, companies like First Solar (FSLR), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Nevertheless, as we approach New Year’s, it’s worth running the scratch pad algorithms above to assess your situation. For those who can confront troubling realities, this is the time of year to take tax losses on hole-in-your-pocket positions and move into equities of high strategic promise.

Embrace Schumpeter. And, if you’re looking for a few places on where to redeploy those hole-in-you-pocket investments, might I suggest that you peruse this article for thoughts about renewable energy and other ideas including on crop-based agribusiness, freshwater management, robotics/AI, and 5G.

Oh, and before I forget it, IBM, you need a “Chief Monetization Officer”; a shooter out of Red Hat, I suggest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, BABA, RDS.B, TOT, XOM, TM, SZKMY, FSLR, GOOGL, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.