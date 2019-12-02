Cencosud S.A. (ADS) (CNCO) CEO Matías Videla on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:ADS) (NYSE:CNCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 2, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Marisol Fernández - Investor Relations Officer

Matías Videla - Chief Executive Officer

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS

Nicolas Larrain - JPMorgan

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me today is Matías Videla, CEO, who will be available for questions. First, I would like to start by addressing the recent changes in our organizational structure. As you can see on Slide 4, we announced that Matías Videla has been appointed CEO effective December 1. Most of you know him, as he has been our CFO for one year.

He joined Cencosud as a trainee in Supermarkets Argentina in 1997 and subsequently was promoted several times until 2003, the year in which he became Controller of Cencosud. After that between 2009 and 2018 he was the Head of the Supermarket Operation in Argentina.

Additionally, as of November 21, we announced changes to the organizational structure, appointing a country manager for all countries, except Chile. The purpose of this new structure is to make faster decisions with respect to organic growth, have a deeper understanding of the daily operations, and internal market, and implement efficiencies in the country across both business units.

Turning now to our financial strengthening study on Slide 5. On the table on the right, we have reached where our total debt positions stood at year-end 2018. Actions we have taken this year, including the issue of the Cencosud Shopping bond, the recent tender offer of over 2023, 2025, and 2027 bonds and other debt repayments to show where our growth on net debt positions are today.

Now, please turn to Slide 6 for a discussion of our debt structure. Total net debt as shown on this chart was higher and reflects the adoption of IFRS16 [indiscernible]. Excluding this impact, net debt was down year-over-year. Net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA was 3.8 times down from 4.3 times at the end of third quarter 2018. This [indiscernible] response of the IPO of Cencosud Shopping and the negative effective of IFRS16 since 12-month year-on-year recent deduction of lease accounting in first quarter 2019.

On November 22, Fitch Ratings updated the rating of the company, including a negative watch due to the uncertainties in Chile and challenges in Argentina. This was offset by a mid-leverage ratio of 3.8 times adequate liquidity, good access to capital markets, and manageable debt maturities.

Lastly, please turn to Slide 7. We increased the U.S. dollar cash position to 71% in comparison to 7.3% the previous year. This also have an effect in our exposure to the U.S. dollar, due to the payments of international bonds, and natural hedge to increase cash in the U.S. dollar. In addition, our exposure to other LATAM currencies decreased due to the payment of the Brazilian debt. The company holds a positive position in most derivative and have no need to use asset as additional collateral due to the Chilean peso devaluation.

Moving on to the advantages in our strategic pillar, please turn to Slide number 9. On the consumer facing side, we’ve continued to add categories and services [such as the] one day they can collect improving the website layout and enhancing the Jumbo. And in the case of Argentina, working with financial institutions to enable instalments phase. While in the backend, we have made improvements to the sneaking process and implementing systems to improve back office process.

Importantly, we are seeing positive results with E-commerce Sales up 33.9% in the third quarter in constant currency and accounting for 3.4% of our total sales, up 115 basis points from the same period in the prior year.

Now, please turn to Slide 10 for a quick overview of our advances in our sustainability study. We improved our ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, compared to 2018 by 10 points, gaining mostly in the environmental and social areas. We also moved up three places in the supermarket category ranking plus international. This year, the focus has been on the standardizing and leveling the environmental requirements across the region in order to have a greater impact with our [RSE initiative].

In Supermarkets, our regional procurement on private label teams have been given training to boost eco packaging across our brands. Also, one of the main focuses this year has been [on certifying] our supplier of animal-based and agricultural project, promoting the best practices of [indiscernible].

Before I get into the results, I want to briefly discuss some recent events. Subsequent to quarter end, Chile began experiencing some civil unrest which has an impact on our business and consumers and reached lowest and we reduced operating hours in some stores. Additionally, we experienced inventory losses and damage to standard stores. We are in the process of [indiscernible] which is covered by insurance.

We also carried business [indiscernible]. To-date, we have more than 97% of our stores open in order to support our suppliers and tenants. Some additional measures have been taken where our micro and small partners, the company decided to pay bills in advancing the number. Additionally, we implemented a reduction in – of the monthly minimum value charged to our tenant equivalent to the days our shopping centers remained closed.

Turning now to our financial performance in the quarter on Slide 13. The promotional environment was unchanged in the quarter. As a result, we’re focused on driving profitability growth by working more closely with vendors and implementing cost efficiency programs across the company. As a result, we delivered a 61-basis points improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of IAS29. This good performance was partially offset by severance expenses.

During the quarter, total revenues increased 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This was an acceleration from the prior quarter and mainly driven by solid performance in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

On Slide 14, we have presented the consolidated results for the third quarter and nine-month periods. Results were also impacted by IFRS29 under the option of IFRS16.

Now, turn to Slide 15 for a discussion of our individual business units. Supermarket constant currency revenues were up 7% year-on-year, with good performances in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, partially offset by weaker revenues in Brazil and Peru.

Adjusted EBITDA in constant currency increased nearly 22% benefiting from the adoption of IFRS16 offset by severance in Argentina [indiscernible] of maintenance expenses in Peru. Importantly, Brazil delivered the fourth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA.

Moving on Home Improvement on Slide 16, constant currency revenues were up 20% supported by positive same-store sales in our three markets of operation. Although our Argentina operation continued to reflect adverse market conditions, topline growth reflects higher inflation and the positive effects from the government's housing financial initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 53% in constant currency, benefitting from the adoption of IFRS16. This was further supported by higher gross profit in Chile and Argentina.

Now, please turn to Department Store on Slide 17. Revenues and adjusted EBITDDA were down year-on-year, driven by softer sales in Chile as operations remain impacted by higher promotional environment and severance charges from efficiency plan.

Now, turn to Shopping Centers on Slide 18. Constant currency revenues increased nearly 11% year-on-year, driven by growth across the region. All the four countries achieved an increased insight. We also achieved improved profitability in Shopping Centers with adjusted EBITDA up 15% year-on-year and margin expansion of over 300 basis points. This performance was mainly driven by IFRS adoption in Chile and Peru, along with higher gross profit, reflecting increased liquidation of common cost in Argentina and Chile.

Finally, moving on to Financial Services on Slide 19. Revenues were down nearly 8% in constant currencies reflecting a deconsolidation of our Peru Financial Services operations, while adjusted EBITDDA expanded 14% year-on-year reflecting income from the JVs in Chile and Peru along with lower risk in Colombia and Brazil. Loan growth remained weak in Argentina and Brazil as we maintained a prudent approach to go.

Now, Slide Number 20, our closing comments. Although we're facing some difficult times in Chile right now, we are able to restore operation in affected stores [in regular time]. Thanks to the commitment of all our employees. To-date, we are operating with restricted hours as safety of our customers and employees is utmost important to us.

We're still in the process of measuring the financial impact and working with our insurance carriers that provides coverage for inventory and property losses. We also carry business interruption insurer. Less, the recent organization of our corporate structure will make us a leaner and more agile organization and commitment with investment-grade continues.

Hello, first of all congratulations Matias, in the new role. I have two questions, if I may. During 2Q19, underlying results, these ex-IFRS16 and sovereign expenses were quite positive in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. Are those margin expansions sustainable going forward? And what were the drivers for these results? That will be my first question please.

Marisol Fernández

Hi [Andres] this is Marisol answering you. Basically, what we are expecting is to continue or even go farther in terms of profitability. We have been working on changing processes in order to be or to also modify some of them. Also, we have been focusing on the food area unperishable in order to be able to provide bigger products and service to our customers. We have a review of revisiting the headcount in each of the countries and also review the back-office area and that was – that's why we think that all of those increases are sustainable and even we can go further.

Okay, thank you. And my second question is about the sovereign expenses that you posted this quarter. Could we expect additional impacts going forward or this was the only one that we should see? Thank you.

Marisol Fernández

Yes, we review the process, as I said before, and we do not expect to have additional one-off charges going forward unless obviously the situation in the market or in the countries may change. And obviously when we review GLA, it could cost farther changes in terms of processes, and therefore, we can grow with one-offs, but as far as of today, we think we have been done everything that we need.

Very clear. Congratulations on the results. Thank you.

Thank you.

We'll go next to Rodrigo Alcantara at UBS.

Hi, Marisol. Good morning. So, just a follow-up of these efficiency programs, so I was wondering if you could discuss a bit more, so you indeed had a significant reduction in your cost base, right, once you exclude this $40 million severance payments, both my question is on the impact that this headcount reduction or this savings would have on your day-to-day operations, so I was wondering if you could comment a bit more about this? And my second question would be on the performance that you have had on Home Improvement. It seems to me that the wholesale segment has posted solid results in the last couple of quarters, so I was wondering if you can comment about what has driven this performance and how you see this performing in the next year? Thank you.

Marisol Fernández

Yes. Hi, Rodrigo. Basically, what we have been doing is, we’re visiting all the processes in terms of repeating [indiscernible] services. And then, the Argentine service center has provided them. So, it's basically part of this execution a reduction in headcount due to lower needs on back-office people. Then what we are doing also is to replace some of the cashiers with self-checkout and also [indiscernible] in some areas and that is and try not using the service that customers like a lot. Then we have [shrinked] some of the stores and also that implies that we do not need the headcount that was previously involved in all those processes. So, there is, as I've said, many things that we have been doing in order to save SG&A and in some cases, also costs related to our own production of products. And regarding your…

Okay, and…

Sure.

Please go ahead.

Marisol Fernández

And regarding your second question about Home Improvement, the result has been based on the experience or the change in experience that we focused last – in the last two years. Remember that when we said at the same time the whole distribution – the distribution center on the IT system that was not working good two years ago and that was at the same time that we changed the commercial strategy while the commercial strategy is something that now is paying off all the investment that we did. We are more focused on imported products, on seasonable products that also have bigger margins. We have been working very, very hard or reduce the provisions in terms of [indiscernible]. So, we are reducing [indiscernible]. We're doing better in terms of inventory management as well.

Okay, okay. Very clear and a last one perhaps to Matias as well. So, we saw that the changes, right, on the management structure, right, based on the country division, but what changes should we expect about the commercial strategy of Cencosud? That would be my question.

Matías Videla

I may answer that. What we would like is to put more focus on the food area. This is our DNA by the end. This is the – this study of Cencosud was replenishable and so we are – we would like to be the best in each market that we are running our business. The changes in terms of the structure are because of we would like to be closer to the customer as to the new trends. In terms of commercial, we are pulling all the focus on the quality of our products. We are putting focus – we would like to be efficient in terms of structure on cost, but not giving less to our customers. So, we would like to be the best in experience in our stores and we divest quality. This is what you will see in the Supermarket area. We are putting all our energy in that process.

Okay, okay thanks. Well thanks, Matias, and Marisol, and congrats for your new role, Matias.

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We'll move next to Nicolas Larrain at JPMorgan.

Hi, guys, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two actually. First, just if you could comment a bit on Colombia what impact damages or maybe just on lost sales have you guys been experiencing over there given the social unrest? And also, more on the restructuring, let's say process that you guys commented over in the release, would you say this is over as of third quarter or should we still see some impact over fourth quarter and maybe the start of next year? Thank you, guys.

Marisol Fernández

Hi, Nicolas. Thank you for your questions. First, the Colombian impact, we expect to be limited. It has not been as the case of Chile. In the sense that that much on the loss in terms of headcount – sorry in terms of inventories or insurance of shutdown of the stores, so we don't foresee nothing relevant there. In the case of their restructuring, as I said before, we do not expect something going forward, because we either provide a provision or did all the necessary reductions that we want.

I understand. And if I may follow-up super quick, can you guys comment a bit on what you've been seeing you know through October, November, especially in November on how – how are the trends behaving or how things started to normalize, now that you've been able to open most of your stores? If you could add as much color as you can there. Thank you.

Marisol Fernández

Yes. Basically, as of today, we have 96% of our stores opening. In terms of time open that [varies] and has been more limited. In terms of revenues, supermarkets and home improvement in Chile have been flattish in terms of revenues. Obviously, the more impacted one is department stores.

Perfect. Thank you very much for the details.

Marisol Fernández

The situation will start to improve on a daily basis, in the sense of problems on the [social disturb], but also in terms of revenues.

I understand. Thank you very much.

You’re welcome.

Thank you so much everyone for attending this call. Obviously, Alexandra and myself are more going to available for further questions that you may have. Have a nice day. Bye-bye.

