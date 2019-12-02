Netflix - Debt Increasing, Subscriber Growth Decelerating And Competition Intensifying

Based on a global TAM of 265bn, NFLX is worth $248 per share, inline with our previous valuation range of $232 to $286.

Source: AWN.com

In May, I wrote an article suggesting that the fair value of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is between $232 and $286 per share. After dipping to $263 at the end of September, the stock has recovered part of the lost terrain and is trading at $315 right now. In this article, I will provide updates regarding the operation and competition. Finally, I will refresh the valuation (heads-up nothing changes) and also I will value NFLX based on another global top-down approach.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Operational & Financial Update

By 3Q19, NFLX added 19m subscribers in the first nine months of the year. NFLX has 158m subscribers. Also, NFLX increased subscription prices by 9%.

Source: Company 10-Q

However, when you double-click on prices, the 9% increase was driven by the domestic segment as prices increased 11% to $12.57 while prices in the international segment declined 1% to $9.50. The decline in international prices is due to the introduction of cheaper plans in countries such as India.

Gross margins in 3Q19 were 40.9% compared to 36.7% in 3Q18. Keep in mind that the fourth quarter has the lowest margin of the year, approximately by 1000bps.

Financial debt increased from 10.45bn to 12.25b through the issuance of two 10-year bonds in April. So far, NFLX has burnt 1.6b of that debt and I think by end of the year, it will use the remaining 600m.

Source: Company 10-Q

Competition

Since our last article, Disney+ has been launched and the platform has been averaging almost 1 million subscribers per day. While some analysts believe Disney (DIS) is no threat to NFLX, I beg to differ. My detailed view on why DIS will win this war can be found here.

NFLX subscriber growth has been decelerating, one factor is due to the larger base but the other is that competition is intensifying. NFLX share price has been moving in tandem with revenue growth, but the CEO of NFLX is trying to change that. Lately, he has been telling the market that subscriber totals aren’t the best way of measuring who is winning “The Streaming Wars” and rather total viewing time. That may be right, but for investors of growth-companies, subscriber growth is the metric to follow. His comment reminded me of the “eyeballs” math utilized to value internet companies in the 2000s. That math failed because eyeballs did not translate well to revenues. In the case of NFLX, watching time does not translate well into revenues, you can watch 720 hours of NFLX a month or 1 minute and you still pay the same subscription fee.

Another result of the competition is that costs will increase. Competition has caused studios to hire the same talents. For example, Ryan Murphy, a TV producer in lots of business with Disney, has done various shows for NFLX. NFLX paid 300m to Murphy just last year (source). That is why I believe the streaming war will be costly and the margin for the entire industry will compress as talent will gain negotiation power.

Updated Valuation

Since nothing fundamentally has changed, the value of existing subscribers should be $401 as we calculated in the previous article. However, let’s update the acquisition cost with the performance in 2019 so far.

By 3Q19, NFLX spent $1.77bn in marketing. Assuming a current churn of 5% (note that the 3.5% churn is the long-term churn), the company gained 26MM new subscribers. This implies that NFLX spent $68 per new subscriber acquired. That number could be as low as $54 (for a 10% churn) or as high as $76 (for a 3% churn).

Source: Author estimates

Note that the acquisition cost did not change that much ($68 vs. $69 in May’19).

As nothing materially has changed, I will use the same acquisition cost as before of $80 per acquired subscriber. I believe that the acquisition cost will increase as companies need to invest more in acquiring subscribers as competition intensifies. So the value of new subscribers does not change as well and is $321 per subscriber.

Source: Author estimates

The implied subscriber base in the stock price has declined 12% from 465m-600m to 415m-520m. This makes sense as the value per subscribers has not changed and the stock price has dropped 9%.

Source: Author estimates

That represents more than half of global subscribers. I estimated there to be 800m potential subscribers globally. This is an excerpt from my previous article on how I came up with that figure.

I mapped all 229 countries, their population, the population per household, and GDP/capital. Then, I estimated the penetration of streaming per country. Mainly I assumed that the higher GDP/capita, the higher the penetration. Then, I assumed a 50% market share for Netflix with certain exceptions where the service is not available such as in China.

The 50% market share assumption includes the assumption that some people will have more than one service (e.g. NFLX and Disney+). But even in the extreme scenario that Netflix is in EVERY household (i.e. 100%), that would translate to 796MM subscribers.

Some people argue that there are 4 billion cellphones and each one could be a subscriber. But if that happens, ARPU should decline (will you pay a $10-subscription for each member of your family?). Others argue that TAM of OTT and cable globally is big at 265bn, I agree. But even using a top-down approach the fair share price would be $248.

Source: Autor estimates, industry from broadbandtvnews.com

Here are my arguments as to why I used the above assumptions:

The cable operators are trading in the 7x-9x range. I think that as an industry, it's hard to justify a multiple higher than 10x, but in our base case, let’s assume 10x.

Source: Seeking Alpha, peer comparison

Here is a sensitivity of the multiple EV/EBITDA.

Source: Author estimates

EBITDA margin is around 30% for the competition, but I think as competition intensifies, more money is invested in content and talent becomes costlier (as we explained in The Competition section), margins for the industry should decline to the 20%-area.

Source: Seeking Alpha, peer comparison

Here is a sensitivity for different margin scenarios.

Source: Author estimates

As for market share, I calculate an implied market share of 27.7%, based on the stock price. Below are different scenarios.

Source: Author estimates

One good point about the current price of NFLX is that the value of current subscribers as a percentage of enterprise value has declined. In May, existing subscribers justified 36% of the enterprise value (56bn of 161 bn) but the slight drop in the stock price and the subscriber growth caused that figure to increase to 44% (64 bn / 147 bn).

Conclusion

Our target value per share has not changed, staying in the $232-$286 range. The past six months have confirmed our initial thesis, debt is still increasing, subscriber growth is decelerating and competition is intensifying. International ARPU started to decline and the next step would be for domestic ARPU to decline more inline with the competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.