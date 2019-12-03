Northfield Bancorp's Earnings Likely To Remain Stable

Current market price is close to the one-year ahead target price, hence it is not advisable to invest in the stock at current level.

Quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.11 per share in 2020, leading to a modest dividend yield of 2.6%.

Earnings are expected to change very little in 2020 compared to 2019 as higher loans are likely to negate the impact of lower non-interest income on the bottom-line.

Northfield Bancorp's (NASDAQ: NFBK) earnings spiked in the third quarter due to a one-off large reversal of provisions and one-time proceeds from bank owned life insurance. Normalization of these items will lead to lower earnings in the fourth quarter compared to 3QFY19. In 2020 earnings are expected to be at roughly the same level as 2019 because higher net interest income is expected to counter lower non-interest income. Like earnings, I'm expecting dividends to also remain unchanged in 2020.

Rent Regulations Unlikely to Have a Significant Impact on Asset Quality

The State of New York enacted legislation in the mid of 2019 to increase restrictions on rent increases in a rent-regulated apartment building. At September 30, 2019, the company had approximately $398 million, or 12% of total loans, in multifamily loans in New York City with tenants that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control. Due to the relatively small size of the affected portfolio, the rent regulations are unlikely to have an impact on provisions for loan losses.

I'm expecting provisions charge to be at a normal level of $300,000 in the fourth quarter after a large one-off reversal that resulted in net provision charge of negative $1.3 million in 3QFY19. I'm expecting provisions charge to be at a normal level of $2 million in 2020.

The new rent regulations coupled with economic slowdown may have a slight dampening effect on demand for credit, therefore, I'm expecting NFBK's loan growth to decline to 2% next year. The table below shows my estimates for loans and allowances for loan losses. Other key balance sheet items, including other earning assets, deposits, and borrowings are estimated to rise in tandem with loans.

Re-pricing Gap to Impact Margin in Late 2020

NFBK's assets have on average higher duration than liabilities, meaning that assets will re-price later than liabilities. As a result, net interest margin is expected to be mostly stable in the short-term following the recent rate cuts, but the margin is expected to decline significantly once asset re-pricing overtakes liability re-pricing.

According to a simulation conducted by the management, an instantaneous and sustained 100bps downward interest rate movement can reduce net interest income by 0.47% in the first year of the rate cut. After a year the rate cut can reduce net interest income by 4.88%. The results of this simulation, taken from the 3QFY19 10-Q filing, are given in the following table.

Based on the re-pricing gap I'm expecting NFBK's net interest margin, NIM, to increase by a basis point each in 4QFY19 and 1QFY20 on linked quarter basis. In both 2QFY20 and 3QFY20 I'm expecting NIM to contract by 3bps each. In the last quarter of 2020 I'm expecting the fall in yields to be unaccompanied by a corresponding decline in funding cost, thereby leading to NIM compression of 12bps quarter over quarter. My full year estimates are shown in table below.

Earnings Likely to be Little Changed

The loan growth is expected to offset the impact of lower NIM; thereby driving up net interest income by 2% next year. The benefit from higher net interest income is expected to get cancelled out by lower non-interest income. NFBK reported high non-interest income in the third quarter due to one-time BOLI (bank owned life insurance) proceeds of $2.4 million. As this income will not recur in the future, non-interest income will decline on a year over year basis in 2020.

High taxation rate is also expected to curtail earnings. Due to new taxation laws in New Jersey related to combined groups, NFBK's effective tax rate was high in the third quarter. I expect the effective tax rate to remain high at 24% in 2020.

On the other hand, earnings are expected to receive some relief from controlled expenses next year. In the first half of 2019 the expenses were unusually high with the efficiency ratio surging to 63% from 56% in 2018. In addition, NFBK's non-interest expense is expected to surge again in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a one-time charge of $1.2 million related to the planned consolidation of three branches. Non-interest expense is expected to normalize next year and decline by 4%, resulting in average efficiency ratio of 55%.

Based on the above factors I'm expecting NFBK's earnings to change only slightly in 2020 compared with 2019. As shown in the following table, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $0.87 per share.

Offering Modest Dividend Yield of 2.59%

I'm expecting NFBK to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share in 2020. I believe there is very little threat of a dividend cut because the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50.5% for 2020, which is below NFBK's 5-year average. Further, NFBK had a tier I capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 16.62% at the end of September 2019, which is far above the minimum requirement of 8.0%. The dividend estimate of $0.11 per quarter translates to full year dividend of $0.44 and dividend yield of 2.59%.

Target Price Implies No Potential for Capital Appreciation

NFBK has traded at an average price to book value ratio, P/B, of 1.11 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15.3 gives a target price of $16.9 for December 2020. The price target implies a 0.2% downside from NFBK's November 27, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Rating

Due to the slight price downside I'm maintaining a neutral rating on the stock. NFBK is not attractive at the current market price, but it can turn into a feasible investment if the stock price dips in the coming months to around $15.3, which is 10% below the target price. It is advisable to wait for a dip in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.