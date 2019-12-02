Ayala Land: Residential Segment Continues To Be A Drag

Ayala Land's future growth could slow due to high base effect, as the company's current size means it is difficult to grow as fast as in the past.

Ayala Land's pre-sales were flat YoY at PHP108.5 billion in 9M2019, but the good news is that project launches have accelerated since October 2019.

Ayala Land's residential property development segment continued to be a drag for the company in 3Q2019; residential property development revenue was down -4% YoY in 3Q2019, or -9% YoY in 9M2019.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM] is the largest residential property developer in the Philippines, and it generated approximately 71.4%, 23.1% and 5.5% of its 1H2019 real estate revenue from property development, commercial leasing and services (including construction, property management and other services), respectively. Specifically, residential property development revenue (part of the property development segment) of PHP67.9 billion in 9M2019 accounted for 56.4% of the company's total real estate revenue.

Ayala Land trades at 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 23 times. But it trades at a premium to its smaller property developer peers. Ayala Land offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.6%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Ayala Land published on September 30, 2019. Ayala Land's share price has declined by -9% from PHP49.20 as of September 25, 2019 to PHP44.70 as of November 28, 2019. I lower my rating for Ayala Land from "Bullish" to "Neutral" as it could possibly take a few more quarters for a recovery in the company's residential revenue, depending on construction progress. Furthermore, Ayala Land's future growth could slow due to high base effect, as the company's current size means it is difficult to grow as fast as in the past.

Readers are advised to trade in Ayala Land shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker [ALI:PM] where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million and market capitalization is above $12 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Residential Property Development Revenue Continued To Decline In Most Recent Quarter

In my initiation article on the stock referred to in the preceding section, I had highlighted Ayala Land's -11% YoY decline in residential property development revenue from PHP50.1 billion in 1H2018 to PHP44.5 billion in 1H2019 as the key reason for the company's share price weakness.

Unfortunately, Ayala Land's residential property development segment continued to be a drag for the company in 3Q2019. The company's residential property development revenue was down -4% YoY in 3Q2019, or -9% YoY for 9M2019. This is primarily because a significant number of Ayala Land's residential projects launched in 2018 and 2019, are still in the initial phases of construction, which led to slower-than-expected revenue recognition.

On the flip side, Ayala Land's yet-to-be recognized property development revenue is at a record high of approximately PHP151 billion, which is more than twice the company's 9M2019 residential property development revenue. In other words, Ayala Land's residential revenue recognition should pick up in FY2020 and beyond, as construction of the company's residential projects progresses over time. However, it could possibly take a few more quarters for a recovery in the company's residential revenue, depending on construction progress.

Future Residential Property Development Revenue Is Also A Concern As Pre-Sales Slow

Another negative for Ayala Land is that its reservation sales or pre-sales, a forward-looking indicator of future residential property development revenue, are not growing year-to-date.

Ayala Land's pre-sales were flat YoY at PHP108.5 billion in 9M2019. This is because Ayala Land's 9M2019 project launches with a value of PHP57.3 billion were significantly behind its full-year FY2019 target of PHP130 billion in launches, and also lower than 9M2018 project launches with a value of PHP81.8 billion. Mid-term elections in the Philippines earlier in the year had caused a delay in the issuance of permits, which in turn resulted in Ayala Land's project launches being below expectations.

Another factor that led to Ayala Land's lackluster pre-sales growth was a decline in residential sales to foreign buyers, more specifically Chinese nationals. Ayala Land's 9M2019 pre-sales for foreign buyers were PHP17.4 billion, representing a YoY decline of -18%. Pre-sales for Chinese buyers decreased -24% YoY to PHP7.1 billion for the first nine months of FY2019. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019, Ayala Land attributed the decline in sales to Chinese buyers to a lack of ready-to-occupy inventory. As Ayala Land was still trying to ramp up launches in 9M2019, most of its available-for-sale inventory are uncompleted and at the pre-sale stage. Chinese property buyers in the Philippines typically either buy property units that are ready for occupation or near construction completion.

The good news for Ayala Land is that the company is catching up with its FY2019 full-year project launch target of PHP130 billion. In October 2019, it launched additional projects worth PHP44 billion, bringing up the value of its 10M2019 project launches to PHP101.3 billion or 77.9% of the company's full-year target. As of end-October 2019, Ayala Land has approximately 13 months worth of unsold inventories.

Other positive factors for Ayala Land's pre-sales going forward include higher average selling prices and a favorable interest rate environment. Ayala Land has managed to partially mitigate a decline in sales volumes with a 5%-7% increase in average selling price for its property projects in 9M2019. A low interest rate environment continues to have a positive impact on the purchasing power of property buyers in the Philippines. Ayala Land highlighted at its recent 3Q2019 results briefing in early November 2019 that it has noticed certain mortgage banks pricing five-year fixed-rate mortgages at 6%, which is close to a two-year historical low. Apart from a low interest rate environment in most parts of the world, price competition between Philippines banks in the mortgage market has also helped keep mortgage rates low.

Commercial Leasing Segment Fills The Earnings Gap

Notwithstanding YoY residential property development revenue declines of -4% YoY and -9% YoY in 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively, Ayala Land still managed to grow its overall earnings. The company's net income increased +11% YoY to PHP8.1 billion in 3Q2019 and +12% YoY to PHP23.2 billion for 9M2019.

This was primarily attributable to a +16% YoY increase in commercial leasing revenue to PHP27.6 billion for 9M2019, mainly driven by a +11% increase in revenue from shopping malls and +26% increase in revenue from offices year-to-date.

For Ayala Land's retail malls segment, same mall rental growth was +10% for 9M2019, while average occupancy rate for all of its malls and mature malls (malls launched prior to 2017) specifically were 89% and 94% respectively. Mall GLA (Gross Leasable Area) has increased by +9.5% from 1.9 million sq m at end-2018 to 2.08 million sq m as at end-September 2019.

Ayala Land's office revenue grew by +29% YoY in 3Q2019 and +26% YoY in 9M2019, primarily due to new office space added in the past three years. The company's office GLA had increased by +37% from 0.84 million sq m at the end of 2016 to 1.15 million sq m at the end of 3Q2019. Average occupancy rate for all of its offices and stabilized offices specifically were 95% and 96% respectively.

There are two headwinds in the Philippines office sector. The first relates to whether Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, or POGOs, which have been a significant driver of new office space demand in the Philippines, will be allowed to continue operating in the country. The Chinese government has earlier raised concerns about POGOs hiring illegal Chinese workers. The second factor is that there could possibly be changes to the current tax incentives that Information Technology-Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPO) companies (another significant driver of office demand in the country) enjoy while operating in the economic zones in Metro Manila.

Ayala Land responded to both issues at the company's recent 3Q2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019. POGOs exposure is capped at 10% for Ayala Land, and Ayala Land has rejected POGOs as tenants for certain of its buildings. Ayala Land also continues to sign new leasing deals with IT-BPO companies, despite the ongoing uncertainty over tax incentives. Ayala Land thinks that tax is just one of many factors that IT-BPO companies consider when setting up their offices here. As of now, uncertainty over tax incentives has yet to affect leasing interest from IT-BPO companies.

Ayala Land has set a FY2020 net income target of PHP40 billion, versus its 9M2019 net income of PHP23.2 billion. This would imply a FY2018-FY2020 earnings CAGR of 17%, compared with the company's historical net income CAGR of 20% in the FY2013-FY2018 period. The growth in recurring income from commercial leasing is key to Ayala Land achieving its FY2020 earnings target. As of end-September 2019, Ayala has malls GLA under construction of 558,000 sq m (26.8% of current malls GLA of 2.08 million sq m) and offices GLA under construction of 388,000 sq m (29.4% of current offices GLA of 1.15 million sq m).

Potential REIT Listing In 1Q2020

I had highlighted in my initiation article on the stock on September 30, 2019 that Ayala Land plans to spin-off its mature office properties in Makati as a REIT in 2H2019. The latest update from Ayala Land Management in early November 2019 is that the Securities and Exchange Commission is currently gathering comments for its proposed amendments (mainly relating to reducing free float requirements) to implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 9856 or the Real Estate Investment Trust Act of 2009. Ayala Land expects the REIT listing to happen in 1Q2020, as it thinks that the Securities and Exchange Commission can finalize the amendments to implementing rules and regulations of the Real Estate Investment Trust Act by end-2019.

This could be a catalyst for Ayala Land, as current and future REIT listings could raise significant growth capital for the company, and unlock the value of its recurring income property portfolio.

Future Growth Could Slow Due To High Base Effect

Ayala Land is viewed as a proxy for the Philippines property sector, particularly the residential property segment, having generated residential property development revenue of PHP67.9 billion in 9M2019. That has enabled the stock to be valued at high-teens P/E multiples, while most of Ayala Land's smaller residential property development peers are trading at between high single-digit and low double-digit P/E multiples.

While size has worked in Ayala Land's favor in the past, it could work against the company in the future, as the company might not be able to sustain its high earnings growth rate indefinitely.

At the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 5, 2019, Ayala Land mentioned that its size could limit its future growth trajectory:

On the outlook in terms of the next couple of years, as I have said, we continue to go flat out. We are trying to push really hard to be able to achieve the PHP40 billion target next year. Obviously, given our size and our scale, it gets a little bit more and more challenging as we get to a higher base. But nevertheless, my sense is we will be able to continue to deliver fairly good growth rates moving forward, maybe not the 20% YoY growth that you have seen over the last 10 years. But my sense is we will probably still be in the double-digit range moving forward.

The key question is whether the market will accord a lower valuation multiple, if Ayala Land's future earnings growth do not meet expectations.

Valuation

Ayala Land trades at 19.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP44.70 as of November 28, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 23 times.

Ayala Land trades at a discount to the country's largest mall operator, SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], which is valued at 26.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E. But Ayala Land still trades at a premium to other Philippines-listed property companies such as Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] and Megaworld Corporation (OTCPK:MGAWY) (OTC:MGAWF) [MEG:PM], which are valued at 13.5 times and 7.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E respectively.

Ayala Land offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.4% and 1.6% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Ayala Land are a further delay in the recognition of residential property development revenue due to construction issues, weaker-than-expected pre-sales growth, a lower-than-expected level of new property project launches, a spike in mortgage rates, and a longer-than-expected time for its REIT listing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.