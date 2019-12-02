Cloudflare: Patience Required

It was a rocky third quarter for IPOs, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) down 11%, well below the S&P-500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 1% return. Cloudflare (NET), unfortunately had its IPO in this period, but managed to buck the trend of sluggish performance of unprofitable software offerings like Slack (WORK), and Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD).

Cloudflare has so far returned 7% from its IPO opening price and is now up 20% off of its October lows. A strong Q3 report helped this performance, with 48% revenue growth year-over-year as well as exceptional gross margins of 79%, up 80 basis points on a sequential basis. While Cloudflare certainly provides a unique offering to the Software group (IGV), the company's valuation is beginning to get a little ahead of itself. For this reason, I believe the name is one worth keeping a close eye on, but I feel a better entry will present itself for those that are patient.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Cloudflare is one of the newest names to make its debut in the Software IPO arena, and currently carries a market cap just shy of $6.0 billion. The company was founded in 2010, and is an Internet security, performance and reliability software company based out of San Francisco. Cloudflare, like many other service as a software companies, benefits from roughly 100% of its revenue coming from a subscription-based model. The company released its newest product in Q3, Magic Transit, with the ability to protect against DDos attacks, as well as several other virtual network functions. The company's other offering, which has gained substantial traction is Workers. One of Workers's key functionalities is that it gives companies that on-board Cloudflare the ability to write their own custom code for specific-use cases. This allows a company the capability to then route requests between new cloud deployments and their existing legacy infrastructure. Thus far, the company's products are certainly in high-demand. As of the end of Q3, Cloudflare had 10% of the Fortune 1000 as paying customers, and 77% paid customers worldwide, up 26% year-over-year. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Beginning with revenue, Q3 revenue came in at $73.9 million, up 48% year-over-year and just over 9% growth sequentially. This is roughly in line with the past three quarters, where sequential revenue growth has averaged 10.5%. Most impressive was the company's gross margins for Q3, which came in at 79%, an 80-basis point increase sequentially from the 78.2% reported in the most recent quarter. Notably, this is more than 300 basis points above the mid-point of Cloudflare's long-term target of 75-77% gross margins. Finally, net-retention rate came in at 111%, which is pretty much in line with the indsutry average. As the below chart I've built shows, quarterly revenues continue to grow at a steady pace. Based on Q4 estimates of $81.2 million, we should see another quarter of roughly 10% growth sequentially, a new quarterly record the company.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to annual earnings per share [EPS], Cloudflare is not yet profitable, but net losses per share continue to narrow. Annual EPS for FY-2019 is expected to come in at (-) $0.50, with annual EPS for FY-2020 expected to narrow to (-) $0.20. This is a relatively mild loss for the company and is not much of a drag at all, considering the company's nearly $600 million cash balance currently. If we look out further to FY-2021, the company is still not expected to be profitable, but we should see net losses narrow even further to (-) $0.18. In summary, while Cloudflare does not yet have positive EPS, this figure is at least trending in the right direction, and we could potentially see profitability by FY-2022.

The only real negative in the Q3 earnings report was sales and marketing expenses, which grew 68% year-over-year, 2000 basis points above the Q3 revenue growth rate of 48%. It's clear that Cloudflare is ramping up its effort on the sales and marketing side, but it would be ideal to see revenue growth outpacing this or at least seeing a little tighter spread vs. the 2000 basis points seen in the most recent quarter.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to revenue growth rates, the life-blood of any new growth company, we can see that Cloudflare has exceptional growth rates, with average revenue growth of 47% since Q1 2018. While this is extremely impressive, the deceleration expected as we head into 2020 is not ideal. Q4 2019 revenue estimates are forecasting 47% growth year-over-year based on estimates of $81.2 million, but Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 estimates are currently forecasting pretty material deceleration. Revenue estimates for Q1 2020 are for $862 million, which would translate to 40% growth year-over-year, while revenue estimates for Q2 2020 are for $94.2 million, growth of only 39% year-over-year. It's important to note that deceleration is normal for any growth company, but that stocks can run into selling pressure when material deceleration rears its head. I would define material deceleration as a 500 basis point or larger slowdown on a sequential basis.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

If we look at Q1 2020 revenue estimates of $86.2 million, this will mark a 700 basis point deceleration, and this is also expected to affect the two-quarter moving average (white line). The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we see from the below chart, the two-quarter average is expected to drop from 48.5% to 39.5% between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020. This is a bit of a red flag from a deceleration standpoint unless these analyst estimates end up being far too conservative.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While it is important to note that estimates are not set in stone, Cloudflare is going to need to deliver exceptional growth above forecasts to prevent any material deceleration. To avoid this, we are going to want to see a minimum of $87.9 million for Q1 2020 revenue, which would require a beat of $1.7 million vs. current estimates. This is quite reasonable and is certainly doable with a strong Q1 2020 report. It's worth noting that the company beat revenue estimates by $2.0 million in their most recent quarter, so it's possible analyst estimates are erring on the side of conservative.

In summary, Cloudflare has put up robust revenue growth rates, but investors are going to want to see some reasonable beats vs. estimates heading into the next few quarters. We already see sequential revenue growth rates sliding from low double-digits to high single-digits in Q3 2019, and a drop to mid-single-digits would not be ideal if expenses keep up at the pace they are running at currently. While deceleration is not a deal-breaker, it can provide a headwind, especially when Cloudflare is now quite pricey for a sub 50% sales growth company.

As we can see from the below image, Cloudflare is currently trading at 20.0x enterprise value to sales, and just below 23.0x price to sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis. This is based on a current market cap of $5.9 billion and $258.5 million in revenues over the past four quarters. While a revenue multiple of 22.8x is not exorbitantly high, it isn't cheap by any means for a company with the potential for a continued slowdown in its revenue growth rates. As a comparison, Docusign (DOCU) is currently seeing acceleration in its revenue growth rates and also in the 40% revenue growth range, but is trading at a 15.0x revenue multiple. It's also important to note that Docusign benefits from already being profitable, with 50% growth in EPS expected next year.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we move over to a daily chart of Cloudflare, we can see that the stock is currently trying to build a stage-1 base since its IPO debut, with support at $15.50, and resistance near $22.00. Given Cloudflare's already pricey valuation, I would view any rallies towards the $22.00 level as selling opportunities, or at a minimum, a spot to book some partial profits. While Cloudflare can undoubtedly grow into its valuation and shed some of this revenue multiple in the next few quarters based on 40% growth rates, it is expensive at current levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Cloudflare is an emerging new company in the Software space with incredible growth in its customer space, as shown by the metrics in the Q3 call. Still, a combination of deceleration in revenue growth and a lofty valuation make the stock unattractive at current levels. I believe that any further rallies towards the $22.00 level are an opportunity to take some profits, and I would view the stock as quite overvalued if it made new highs before March. While anything is possible and a strong market could keep the relentless bid under Cloudflare we've seen over the past month, I do not believe that it's wise to chase the stock above the $20.00 level. Patience seems like the right move here, and over-paying for any stock rarely ever pays off, especially in an expensive market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.