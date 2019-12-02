Apple: True Wireless Boost

My updated FY21 EPS estimate is $15.25, placing the stock at an EV of 15.9x those estimates.

The projections for selling 60 million units this year and close to 100 million units next year suddenly has AirPods as a $20 billion business.

While Apple (AAPL) analysts focus on the surprise success of the iPhone 11, the market has generally ignored the massive success of the AirPods Pro. The tech giant continues to turn the wearables segment into a huge business, building another major growth avenue where competitors constantly fail. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock's path to $300 and beyond.

Image Source: Apple website

Surging Wearables

Only a few years ago, the wearables sector appeared dead as fitness trackers failed to gain major traction beyond the initial success and smart watches had a meager start. Now, Apple has both the Apple Watch and AirPods wearables hitting grand slams.

In FQ4, the category that includes wearables grew 54% to $6.5 billion. This divisions revenues surged even before the new AirPod Pros were released to great fanfare in October.

Source: Apple FQ4 '19 earnings release

The key part to the AirPod Pros story is the substantial increase in the price per unit to $249. The original AirPods released in 2016 cost $160 with the upgraded version released back in March costing $199. The demand for the Pro version - which offers noise cancellation and water resistance - has far surpassed expectations. The key here is the increased value of a product costing 56% more in comparison to a unit only costing $160 and unable to move the needle with iPhone ASPs topping $700 and smart watches costing $400.

Counterpoint Research has the true wireless market reaching 120 million units this year with Apple claiming 50% of the market share. At 60 million units costing an ASP of $205, the tech giant would generate an incredible $12.3 billion revenues from the earphone category alone.

The wearable category appeared nearly maxed out last year, but now Apple has a two pronged product category monster. Future releases of the AirPods are projected to include health monitoring devices, further increasing the utility of a previous perceived after-thought product.

According to research, Apple is the future preferred brand in the true wireless segment by a wide margin. Even the Beats brand is fifth on the list with a 26% preference from consumers showing the dominance of Apple products.

The recent success of these wearables categories from Apple had both Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) in a bidding war for acquiring Fitbit (FIT). Google won the bidding war by only agreeing to pay $2.1 billion for Fitbit, but the companies were clearly eager to snap up the independent maker of wearables focused on health and wellness.

Impact - Revenue Upside

The key here is that the incredible surge in wearables demand from AirPods Pro adds another level of growth along with our detailed benefits of the Services category with higher margins. Apple now appears set to grow the Products category where the general consensus of flat revenues was the goal.

Analysts are boosting revenue estimates for the next three fiscal years at a rampant rate. FY22 sales estimates have grown from $272 billion back in January to over $308 billion now, with the majority of the boosts coming since the release of the iPhone 11 in September.

Data by YCharts

My previous work on the FY21 EPS estimates had the numbers hitting $14.65 based on revenues of $297 billion with product revenues only barely topping the peak level of $228 billion from FY18. The clear case now is Apple soars past these numbers with the 2020 AirPods sales approaching 100 million units or over $20 billion in sales.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has Apple achieving AirPod sales in the 90 million unit range next year. The company has reportedly requested suppliers double the monthly production of AirPod Pros to 2 million units. As Ives points out, the tech giant has 900 million iPhones and over 1.4 billion active devices on the market suggesting demand could eventually reach these levels.

While I'm not ready to fully update my model, $10 billion in additional product revenue adds over $3 billion in additional gross profits. At a projected 4.06 billion shares outstanding in FY21, Apple would boost my EPS target by ~$0.60 to $15.25.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple has created a category expander in the true wireless market with the AirPods. The company has done the unthinkable of turning the category into a potential $20 billion business next year.

Based on the updated $15.25 EPS target for FY21, Apple trades at 15.9x EV/21 EPS. The stock remains exceptionally cheap for the tech giant space considering the shift to Services and the sudden success of wearables.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.