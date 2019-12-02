Global Blood: Beware Of This Key Investment Risk As Voxelotor Enters Commercialization

Image Source: The Economic Times

Company Thesis

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a mid-cap biotech company currently investigating potential drug candidates in hematology. The company's flagship product, Voxelotor, is an oral, once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen, which is hypothesized to inhibit hemoglobin polymerization in patients with sickle cell disease and has recently been approved by the FDA.

Despite demonstrating statistical significance in Phase 3, critics have argued the drug does not possess clinical significance as its is unclear whether patients treated with Voxelotor demonstrated reductions in number of vaso-occlusive crises.

After an evaluation of all relevant clinical data; investor presentations, FDA standards, and medical journals, the author comes to the conclusion Voxelotor may have a severely constrained total addressable market and is unlikely to recoup the cost of its sunk R&D. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why I rate GBT as neutral.

The Main Problem With Voxelotor

Voxelotor’s (potent inhibitor of HbS polymerization) therapeutic investigation was inspired by the natural activity of fetal hemoglobin, or HbF. HbF is present during fetal development and in early infancy until it is replaced with adult hemoglobin, and has an inherently increased oxygen affinity that allows a fetus to extract oxygen from the mother’s blood. In its Phase 3 clinical trial, patients treated with Voxelotor saw 25.5% to 44.6% positive treatment responses across the 900-1500mg dosages, with mean hemoglobin increases of 0.7-1.2g/dL vs.placebo (p<0.001). The drug was also able to achieve statistically significant reductions in the destruction of red blood cells.

However, a key concern surrounding SCD is whether or not newly approved drugs can reduce the number of annual vaso-occlusive crises requiring patients to be placed in emergency care. This medical emergency occurs when the circulation of blood vessels is obstructed by sickled red blood cells, causing severe injuries due to restrictions in patients' blood supply. In Voxelotor's clinical trial, however, endpoints evaluating vaso-occlusive crises and improvements in patients' quality of life were terminated early as per an agreement with the FDA, as it would require a year long clinical study to investigate these endpoints.

Instead, the company argued its primary endpoints of hemoglobin increase and hemolysis reduction (which can be evaluated within 12-24 weeks) would acts as surrogate endpoints for the terminated variables. However, research indicates such associative relationship simply does not exist. In one medical study, improvements in hemolysis and indicators of erythrocyte survival were found to have no correlation with reduction of acute vaso‐occlusive crises in patients with sickle cell disease. Luckily, the FDA was extraordinarily lenient with its standards during the company's investigations.

For indications with large unmet medical needs and serious symptoms, the FDA has historically been lax on the use of surrogacy endpoints during clinical trials. In fact, the FDA has approved drugs based on such precedents even if the surrogacy endpoints were debunked by independent research to be ineffective. Post-commercialization, however, is where problems will begin.

Currently, there is no cure for SCD, with treatment methods such antibiotics, vitamins, blood transfusions, and analgesics only providing relief of symptoms. At the time of GBT's study, the only approved therapy for SCD is Droxia (hydroxyurea) from over 20 years ago, which is indicated to directly reduce the frequency of painful crises and the need for blood transfusions in patients with recurrent moderate to severe sickle cell disease. The drug has seen its patent protection long gone and cost merely $30 for a 400mg bottle. Unlike Voxelotor, Droxia has demonstrated astonishing efficacy in VOC crises reduction. In its clinical trial, SDC patients saw median yearly rate of painful crises reduce by 46-60% against placebo. Median time to first painful crisis increased by 104% vs.placebo, while number of patients requiring blood transfusions were reduced by 30%.

While Voxelotor did beat placebo in terms of increase in hemoglobin (51%) and reducing the rate of hemolysis, it is unclear how the drug can stand a chance against generic Droxia when it has been proven such surrogate metrics are not predictive of the number of crisis reductions. Furthermore, it turns out Voxelotor completely failed to achieve VOC reduction in follow-up studies. The annualized incidence rate of VOC in SCD patients was found be 2.76 and 2.77 after dosage with 900mg and 1500mg Voxelotor respectively. This is rather abysmal considering the rate of annualized VOC occurrences was 3.19 in the placebo arm, and having no statistically significant differences between the 2 groups.

At this point, the investor may point out Voxelotor is safer compared to Droxia as the latter has been shown to be carcinogenic and cause severe myelosuppression while patients taking the former have only witnessed minor AEs such as diarrhea (10% of occurrences). Unfortunately, it is difficult to see how physicians can prescribe a drug which is safe but has a questionable clinical profile to treat a condition which frequently leads to medical emergencies.

Takeaway

GBT's Voxelotor is likely to disappoint investors after commercialization begins in FY2020. The total addressable market for treating VOC in SCD can be derived via dividing Droxia's retail pricing by 400mg; multiplying this number by the daily dosage of 15-35mg, multiplying by 365 for to obtain annual revenues/patients, and finally multiplying this number by the 100,000 estimated SCD patients in the United States. In other words, Voxelotor is competing with generics in a TAM of merely $65 million.

In fact, the company's enterprise valuation has skyrocketed to $3.4 billion despite the existence of a decades old, robust generic. Hence, shares of GBT will be assigned a neutral rating until management can prove it is able to grow organic prescriptions of Voxelotor against a generic which has a consistent track record of success in treating SCD patients with VOC.

