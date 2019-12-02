KAR Auction Services: Spinoff, Margin Improvement, And Technology Platform Means Buy

Thesis

KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) is not a well-known stock to most investors. But it is the No. 2 player in the wholesale used vehicle market. The company recently completed a spin-off of the insurance salvage auto business making it a more focused business on the wholesale used vehicle market. Spinoffs generally unlock value for shareholders. But with that said, this is a company in transition as it adapts its business model. Currently, the company’s cost structure and thus operating expenses are too high compared to before the spinoff. Second, gross margins are also under pressure since KAR added to the top line through a series of bolt-on acquisitions before the spinoff. Furthermore, KAR is investing to grow the TradeRev technology platform, but this is also pressuring margins as TradeRev is operating at a loss. But if KAR is successful in improving margins and TradeRev takes off then there is likely significant upside for the stock. With that said, this stock is probably best suited for special situation parts of a stock portfolio. I view KAR as a buy.

Source: KAR Global

Overview of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services recently completed the spinoff of the IAA Salvage business, which is now known as IAA Inc (IAA). The remaining company was rebranded as KAR Global. The company provides services to connect sellers and buyers in the wholesale used vehicle market. The sellers are often car dealers, commercial fleets, financial institutions, manufacturers, and rental car companies. The cars being sold are generally trade-ins (50% of volume), ones coming off leases (25% of volume) repossessions (15% of volume), and fleet sales (10% of volume). Buyers are often independent dealers in the used car market. KAR operates globally in 70+ countries in North America, Europe, and Mexico. The company has 17 brands that provide online and physical auctions, vehicle data, financing, shipping, protection plans, software services, locksmith services, logistics management, and repair services. In 2018, KAR sold over 3.5 million vehicles valued at $40B+ giving the company about 30% market share. In 2018, there were roughly 11.5 million cars in the wholecar auction industry. Roughly 45% of revenue is from auctions and about 55% of revenue is from ancillary & related services. For reporting purposes, the company reports two business segments: ADESA (87% of revenue) and AFC (13% of revenue).

Source: KAR Corporate Update, November 2019

KAR’s Spinoff and Low Margins

KAR is in transition at the moment due to the recent spinoff and focus on growing the TradeRev technology platform. KAR spun off the IAA salvage business in June 2019. KAR is now a smaller business but more focused on the wholesale used car business. But the spin off likely left KAR with higher cost structure than desired compressing operating margins. The following table illustrates the revenue and cost structure before the spinoff in Q1 2019 and after the spinoff in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019. The key point here is that the sum of cost of services and selling, general and administrative costs are high as a percentage of revenue after the spinoff. This table shows that cost of services was roughly 58.5% of total operating revenue before and after the spinoff as expected so gross margins are roughly similar pre- and post-spinoff. But selling, general and administrative costs exhibits a significant difference. This cost was about 19.8% of total operating revenue before the spinoff, whereas it was 22.7% after the spinoff in Q2 2019 and 22.6% in Q3 2019. This does not seem like much but reducing SG&A costs to the same level as before the spinoff would have increased operating profit by about $20M in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019, which is a decent sum for KAR.

Comparison of Revenue, Costs, and Margins Before and After The Spinoff (in millions)

Category Q1 2019 (pre-spinoff) Q2 2019 (post spinoff) Q3 2019 (post spinoff) Total Operating Revenue $1,046.8 $719.1 $701.9 Cost of Services (Goods) ($612.3) ($417.4) ($410.9) Gross Profit $434.5 $301.7 $291 Gross Margin 41.5% 42.0% 41.5% Selling, General and Administrative ($207.6) ($163.2) ($158.9) Depreciation and Amortization ($66.1) ($47.9) ($46.4) Operating Profit $160.8 $90.6 $85.7 Operating Margins 15.4% 12.6% 12.2%

Source: KAR Q1 2019, Q2 2019, and Q3 2019 earnings releases.

KAR will likely improve margins in Q4 2019 and 2020. The company CEO has indicated that KAR is seeking to cut costs straightaway as suggested in the Q3 2019 earnings call:

In the third quarter, consolidated SG&A was 22.6% of the total operating revenue. This is too high. I have set two specific goals for our leadership team. First, we must immediately reduce the percent of revenues spent on SG&A. I want this to begin immediately. And second, I want us to reduce SG&A and achieve a target of less than 20% of total revenue in 2020. And last, I don't believe that getting SG&A to less than 20% is good enough. This is just the first milestone that I want this team to achieve. Most importantly, the challenges that we're facing today are consistent with challenges that we've faced in the past.

There are probably some immediate cost cuts that can be implemented in corporate overhead. The company is smaller now than before the spinoff. But KAR seemingly retained a higher cost structure than IAA, which had operating margins ranging from about 22% - 23% in the past two quarters. Hence, KAR likely could have done a better job splitting overhead costs between the two companies before the spinoff. But corporate cost cuts alone likely will not allow KAR to attain operating margins the same as before the spinoff. The company will need to rationalize its labor costs. From this perspective, more of the company’s business is moving online, especially as it focuses on the TradeRev technology platform, as discussed below. This will likely require a lower headcount, particularly employees that are not directly involved in handling physical transactions between buyers and sellers. As the business moves away from physical auctions and migrates increasingly to online auctions it will require less people since items like payments, car reports, and title transactions can likely be handled rapidly through a technology platform.

In addition to low operating margins after the spinoff, KAR is faced with declining gross margins in the ADESA segment relative to 2018 and 2017. In Q3 2019, companywide gross margins were 41.5% but in Q3 2018 gross margins were 46.0%, a 450 bps decline. The table below shows the downward trend in gross margins for the ADESA segment, which are now about 38% in 2019. This is likely occurring due to a change in the business mix after the company completed a series of bolt-on acquisitions from 2017 to 2019. The acquisitions included DRIVIN (data analytics), DAS (transportation), TradeRev (online sales), STRATIM (mobility), Clearplan (repossessions), Dentology (mobile ancillary services), and CarsOnTheWeb (Europe online auctions). With the exception of TradeRev, these all added to ancillary services, which have lower gross margins than auctions. TradeRev is part of auctions. If KAR desires to return gross margins to historical levels, then it will need to reduce cost of services for some of these acquired companies or alternatively increase revenue at faster rate. Most of these bolt-on acquisitions are adding to the top line. But with that said, the faster path to higher gross margins is to cut costs of services. I expect that KAR will reduce labor costs associated with ancillary services to drive gross margins higher. I also expect that this will start showing up in operating results in Q4 2019 through 2020.

KAR’s ADESA Segment Select Financial Data

Source: KAR Q3 2019 Earnings Slides

KAR’s TradeRev May Drive Growth but it is Losing Money

KAR is investing heavily in the TradeRev Technology Platform to drive growth. TradeRev powers dealer-to-dealer transactions that occurs completely online except delivery. In general, cars auctions are online now. Physical auctions occur if an online auction car is unsold. TradeRev is somewhat different than conventional online auctions in that dealers can launch auctions and participate real-time with other dealers in a local area. Second, the important thing is that the price points of cars going through physical and conventional online auctions are higher than is anticipated for TradeRev. Hence, this is a somewhat different part of the wholesale used car market for KAR. KAR had only about 18% of the dealer consignment business at physical auction so this represents a growth market for KAR.

There are likely some advantages to TradeRev as dealers can sell wholesale used cars faster, obtain better price discovery, limit used car inventory on their lots, and receive payments faster. KAR is expecting gross margins of 75% as the TradeRev business matures. This is much higher than the 58% to 60% gross margins in physical auctions due to the lower headcount that is required and costs for physical transactions. In addition, there is still significant growth possible as the addressable market is roughly 9 million vehicles. If TradeRev is successful, it should drive KAR’s growth and profitability for some time.

But with that said, TradeRev is not yet a mature business. KAR acquired TradeRev in 2017 and is still growing the platform. In Q3 2019, volumes increased ~34% to 47,000 from 35,000 in the prior year. In 2018, TradeRev sold 117,000 cars and the number will be higher in 2019 but the breakeven point is roughly 350,000 to 400,000 cars. This is a large jump and the company has indicated that TradeRev will breakeven sometime in 2021. Currently TradeRev has an expected operating loss of about $60M in 2019 due to a combination of too low volumes and incentives to grow the business. But costs to grow the business should subside as TradeRev gains scale and volume in different local markets and ultimately attains an operating profit.

KAR’s Valuation

Now let’s examine KAR’s valuation. It is difficult to value a company after a major restructuring such as a spinoff and a series of bolt-on acquisitions due to the related uncertainties and higher associated costs. Let’s examine KAR’s fair value based on revenue multiples since it is restructuring. The closest competitor for KAR is privately held Manheim in the U.S. so there is not an existing easily available multiple for comparison purposes. But two other companies that are peers are Copart Inc (CPRT) and IAA. Copart, which operates predominantly online, has a trailing EV/Revenue multiple of about 10X while IAA has a trailing EV/Revenue multiple of about 5.6X. Currently, KAR has a trailing EV/Revenue multiple of about 1.5X. This is a wide range but to build a conservative valuation model let’s use an EV/Revenue multiple of 3.0X for KAR. We use an estimated revenue range for 2019 of $2,300M to $2,500M to develop a bearish, base, and bullish case.

Revenue Valuation Estimate Based On Revenue Multiple Comps (in millions)

Bearish Base Bullish 2019E Revenue $2,300 $2,400 $2,500 Applicable EV/Revenue Multiple 3.0 3.0 3.0 EV $6,900 $7,200 $7,500 Less: Net Debt $1,517 $1,517 $1,517 Equity Value $5,383 $5,683 $5,983 Shares Outstanding 132.4 132.4 132.4 Value Per Share $40.66 $42.92 $45.19 Upside from Current Price 90% 100% 111%

Source: Dividend Power calculations based on data from KAR Q3 2019 Earnings Slides

KAR is clearly undervalued from this perspective. Volumes should continue to increase driving revenue growth through TradeRev, physical auctions, conventional online auctions, and ancillary services. In addition, margin improvement should make KAR more profitable. The market is currently discounting both of these items as TradeRev does not have scale yet and the company must still rationalize its cost structure after the spinoff and bolt-on acquisitions.

On the bearish side, it is a possible that KAR does not successfully improve margins or the TradeRev platform does not increase volumes as anticipated and drive growth. The stock price dropped after mixed Q3 2019 results was reported. KAR beat on revenue but missed on EPS due to declining margins and operating losses from TradeRev. If the company does not improve margins, then it is possible that the company will miss on EPS and increase revenue again. But the company is already trading below its historical earnings multiple of 23X. Based on consensus 2019 EPS of $1.15 and the current stock price of $20.82, the forward multiple is ~18.4. Hence, KAR is not only trading at a discount to its historical multiple but also that of the broader market of ~23.0. Furthermore, the dividend yield is 3.0%+, which is certainly attractive for those seeking income and provides some support on the downside even if KAR faces some near-term headwinds in margin improvement.

Final Thoughts in KAR

From the aforesaid numbers KAR is seemingly undervalued based on anticipated operational improvements in 2020. If KAR can return gross and operating margins to historical levels, then 2020 EPS will increase. KAR also has the potential of gaining volume and market share leveraging the TradeRev technology. But with that said, KAR is work in progress and the next several quarters will be challenging as the company cuts costs and improves margins and drives growth for TradeRev. However, one is paid to wait with the 3.0%+ yield. Due to the combination of potential upside and yield I view KAR as a buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.