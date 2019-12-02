Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) CEO Wenbin Chen on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 2, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Thank you. And welcome to Yintech's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was released earlier today and is now available on our IR website.

On the call today from Yintech are Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Raphael Qian, CFO; and myself, the Investor Relations Director. Mr. Chen will review our business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Qian, who will go over the financials and the guidance. We'll all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. Questions can be asked in English or Chinese. If you ask your question in Chinese, please translate into English yourself afterwards, or I may have to do the translation.

Before beginning, we would like to remind you that discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding potential risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yintech's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Yintech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under the applicable law.

During this call, we will be referring to several non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Wenbin Chen. Mr. Chen will give his remarks in Mandarin. I will translate for him. Mr. Chen, please.

[Foreign Language]

Thank you, Yvonne and everyone. Thanks for joining today's call. We're pleased to see the strategy we adopted to leverage the synergies we have built among our five core product lines continues to yield positive results and the tactics we employed in managing our business under this strategy, in particular maintaining our structural flexibility in terms of personnel and resources deployments and organization agility in accordance with market conditions and demand change from our clients, are proved to work perfectly well.

[Foreign Language]

In the third quarter, we continued to capitalize on positive market dynamics, especially spot gold trading, to make the most for our clients and the company has positioned us to drive strong business and financial growth.

[Foreign Language]

We delivered the strongest quarterly results since our business transformation in the second quarter of 2017 in terms of both top line and bottom line growth. Our revenue reached a two-year historical high of RMB 501.2 million, an increase of 87.2% year-over-year and 73.4% quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by strong demand for our core products. It's 5% higher than our adjusted high-end guidance of RMB 477 million.

Revenues generated from net commissions and fees from our core business, interest income and other revenue reached RMB 418 million, up 90.6% year-over-year and 45.8% on a sequential basis and it's 4.3% higher than our adjusted high-end guidance of RMB 416 million.

[Foreign Language]

While sustaining our incremental growth of our core business, we continue to grow our assets, enhanced our efficiency and ultimately drive our earnings per share growth as we work to create long-term shareholder value. To support this outcome, we actively deployed capital, we invested for organic growth across product upgrades, recruiting and technology and return the capital to shareholders through share repurchases. In the third quarter, we delivered over RMB 100 million in net income, which was translated to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB 1.3, the first time of returning to profitability attributable to our core business growth since two years ago.

[Foreign Language]

Now, I would like to you elaborate in greater details of the progress we made in our core business, breaking down by business segments and provide updates on our technological advancements, product innovation and R&D progress as well as our organizational structure adjustments and how they support the needs of our evolving business initiatives in the face of the new competition environment.

[Foreign Language]

Firstly, our commodity services, as we expected in the second quarter's earnings call, since the beginning of the second quarter of this year, the spot gold price has continued to rise steadily. At the end of August, the price of AUTD reached RMB 369 per gram, an increase of over 30% from the low point in mid-April, the highest in nearly seven years.

Beginning in the second quarter, we anticipated that the current growth of spot market in gold may continue in the short to medium-term. As a result, the company has increased the market analysis of expert consultants and investor education for gold products and has guided our clients to take advantage of the favorable market opportunities to obtain asset appreciation.

Since the second quarter, our trading volumes and customer activity have increased dramatically and the trading activity from both new and existing clients has increased significantly, especially in the third quarter. The trading volume peaked in recent years.

In the third quarter, we added nearly 4,000 new accounts. Active accounts nearly doubled. Our total customer equity increased by 65% from the previous quarter.

[Foreign Language]

Better serving our customers, maximizing customer value and helping customers achieve better relative returns are always our strategic goals. To this end, we adjust the focus of our product lines in different time periods according to market conditions. And the resource allocation will also be shifted accordingly.

In the third quarter, the company's relatively stable development in the futures commodity business is also an important driving force for the company's overall business growth.

[Foreign Language]

Let me introduce another major business segment of our company, the security service business, which mainly includes securities advisory and investor education, overseas brokerage services and asset management business.

In the third quarter, this business segment generated a total of RMB 134 million in revenue, a slight decrease from the previous quarter and an increase of nearly 16% from the same period last year.

[Foreign Language]

In terms of our securities advisory and investor education, the scale of our customers has continued to grow rapidly, with nearly 4,000 new clients added for the first time. So far, we have served more than 150,000 clients. At the same time, we continue to innovate our products, diversifying our product portfolio and added three new quantitative mutual products in the third quarter.

At the same time – I'm sorry. Let me start again. In terms of our asset, we strive to – a2t the same time, we continue to make breakthrough in innovations in the [indiscernible] and provide fun and educational experience. We strive to teach our professional investment knowledge in easy-to-understand [indiscernible] and interesting language.

One of our investment into that sector was Asia [indiscernible] achieved fruitful results in the third quarter. The Shanghai division, represented by the [indiscernible], won the national championship of the CCTV shareholders finals. We won 2019 top 10 financial video line broadcasting [indiscernible] award. In August, she also won the 2019 Watermelon Play [ph] outstanding creator awarded by Watermelon video.

In the ongoing customer satisfaction survey conducted every quarter, in the the third quarter, our licensed securities advisory company obtained 98.19% customer satisfaction, indicating that customers fully recognize our services.

[Foreign Language]

In terms of asset management business, CFund [ph] has launched a total of 14 products, including eight long-only equity products, three bond products, two quantitative mutual products including our new mutual product added in the third quarter, and one gold product. Our AUM exceeds RMB 1.45 billion.

In terms of product revenue, it's always our goal to create absolute revenue for our clients. In the third quarter, our performance continued to be recognized by the industry. We have obtained a total of 11 awards, ranging from well-known securities firms and financial media, such as [indiscernible], Galaxy Securities, [indiscernible], Sina Finance et cetera, such as the top ten performance of [indiscernible] private equity fund scaled to between RMB 1 billion to RMB 2 billion in the first half of 2019. This is the industry's strong recognition of our professional strength.

In the fourth quarter, we plan to launch new quantitative products and achieve substantial breakthroughs in institutional channel sales.

[Foreign Language]

Next, I'd like to introduce our technology and R&D achievements.

[Foreign Language]

In the third quarter, in order to cooperate with the transformation and innovation of the business, the technical team made great effort in several aspects, such as talent, [indiscernible], product development, system construction and achieved significant results.

In terms of products, we have either developed new products or updated existing products across our full product line, including our investor education futures and Gold T+D, an overseas brokerage services based on the philosophy better supporting for the business development in order to provide customers with more valuable services.

At the same time, we have introduced the Blockchain technology to Yintech, which is currently entering the product incubation stage.

In terms of the talent [indiscernible], we have introduced a large number of high-end talents to some well-known Internet companies such as Ali and Tencent which helped us for the development for the next evolution of [indiscernible].

[Foreign Language]

In terms of our organizational structure, we have continued to adjust and optimize the personnel structure in accordance with the company's development strategy. While improving our financials in a dramatic way, we have maintained our scale of 3,000 staff. As a result, the company's operating efficiency and per capita output value have improved significantly.

We increased the expansion of technical talents and the ratio of middle and back office staff, striving to better serve our clients. Thereby, we reduced the proportion of front-end sales staff, while the total signs remain the same. We believe that this has laid a good foundation for the company to achieve its growth goals in 2019 and beyond.

[Foreign Language]

In addition to investing in business growth, we continue to return excess capital to shareholders in the third quarter. On May 31, 2019, the company announced a new round of stock repurchase plans and management plans to complete RMB 20 million authorized repurchase plan within the next year. As of the end of the third quarter, we have repurchased a total of 213,288, equivalent to US$1 million.

[Foreign Language]

Going forward, we will remain focused on combining our strategy and execution to better serve our clients. We believe our business and financial strength will position us well and we look to continue to drive growth and to create long-term shareholder value.

[Foreign Language]

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Qian, our CFO, to discuss our financial results for the third quarter and to provide guidance for the fourth quarter. Mr. Qian, please.

Hello, everyone. I'm glad to speak with you on today's call. We delivered another quarter of strong business and financial results. If excluding the investment gains and losses, which is more volatile with market dynamics, we did an apple-to-apple comparison with our core business on a Y-o-Y worldwide and a Q-o-Q basis.

We're very happy to report that we delivered the strongest quarterly results in the last two years. We grew assets and invested to drive growth, while still delivering operating leverage. As a result, we are pleased with the performance and we will continue to focus on executing our strategy.

Let's now review our Q3 business results in greater depth. We finished the quarter at RMB 501.2 million in total revenues, up 73.4% sequentially, driven by the strong demand on our commodities and securities services.

If you look at simply, the net commissions and fees generated by our five core product lines which were our primary focus was RMB 458.7 million, which translates to an annualized growth rate off 120.5% and 48.4% from the previous quarter. This comprised 17.9% of commodities and 29.1% of the securities.

Total customer trading volume was RMB 1,034 billion, up 154.9% year-over-year and 80.9% from the previous quarter, 98.4% of which was from commodities and the rest was from securities.

Effective fee rate from commodities and overseas securities, brokerage services for the quarter were 0.032% and 0.08% respectively, within the reasonable range of movement if you compare Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q.

Now, turning to our expenses. Our expenses are RMB 369.3 million, an increase of 22.2% year-over-year and 12.6% from the previous quarter. However, if you compare the growth of revenues from our core business, the advantage of the skill was clear to see. As we demonstrated stronger growth in our total net commissions and fees which increased 120.5% year-over-year and 48.4% quarter-over-quarter.

In the third quarter, we continued to optimize our business and enhance our bottom line. Our ongoing focus on driving efficiency, while managing our spending in a disciplined manner, enabled us to further improve ratio of expenses, drive operating leverage and ultimately improve earnings.

As a result, we are returning to profitability attributable to our core business growth. Our net income attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB 98 million compared with net loss of RMB 36.6 million in the same quarter last year and a net loss of RMB 55 million in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB 105.9 million compared with net loss of RMB 22.3 million in the same quarter last year and a net loss of RMB 42.1 million in the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ADS for quarter was RMB1.3 million compared with diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.72 in the same quarter last year and a diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.76 in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS for the quarter was RMB 1.40 compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.32 in the same quarter last year and the non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.58 in the previous quarter.

As of September 13th, 2019, the company had RMB 2,024.5 million in cash and short-term investments compared with RMB 1,858.2 million as of June 30, 2019.

Now please turn to…

I think we're ready for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Hunter Diamond from Diamond Equity Research.

Hunter Diamond

Hi. Firstly, congratulations on the very strong results. The market seems to be liking it before the market opens in the U.S. You mentioned Blockchain. I'm just wondering what sort of services are you looking to develop on the Blockchain. I know it has numerous applications for investment firms. And also, are you looking to develop cryptocurrency investment offerings which I know are very popular in Asia? Bitcoin – either purchasing directly or Bitcoin futures.

Yvonne Young

Hunter Diamond

So, are you looking to develop or is the company thinking about developing Bitcoin, either direct purchases or Bitcoin futures, as investment products? They are very common in the United States, Bitcoin futures or Bitcoin cryptocurrency purchasing for investors.

Yvonne Young

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your questions. Let me address the first one about the adoption of the Blockchain in our products and services. While the major reason for us to adopt the Blockchain is that we introduce it to the development and service of our entire product development life to ensure that we are fully compliant with the regulatory requirements, which is very key for the financial service provider like us.

As you know that some major of our business are licensed. That means that we are certified by the regulatory authorities for operating. And then, as well as for our clients, compliance is one of the major concerns from their standpoint as well. So, by adopting the Blockchain into our products, we are able to serve our clients in the entire product cycle, including from development to the back office service. And it will help us to comply with the authority on one hand. On the other hand, it will keep the right transaction record of our clients and make us more compliant and more trustable by our clients.

[Foreign Language]

We'll not our consider providing the products or services to our clients [indiscernible] in the short or to the long run. Our focus also will be on our existing five product lines, which is commodities and securities segments.

Hunter Diamond

Got it. Perfect. No, makes sense. In terms of – my second question would just be, you mentioned that asset management has 14 products, with RMB 1.5 billion AUM. I know real estate products are very popular for wealth management, specifically with high net worths in China. What are the products that the company is looking to develop or other asset classes? The 14 you have now, do you know sort of what are the areas the company is looking at? Is it more real estate or just long equity – other long equity products? And do you have any idea sort of how many product offerings the company is targeting for the next year?

Yvonne Young

Yeah, thank you for your question. Let me translate for Mr. Chen first.

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your questions. Let me translate. First of all, we're very clear that we will not invest in the real estate product in short to the long run. Our primary focus will still be our existing product, including equities market, especially the long-only equities and the bond product, as well as quantitative mutual hedge products. These are our three major product lines and we'll continue to focus on these areas in the short to the long anticipated future.

Hunter Diamond

Great. Perfect. And my last question is just more about the industry. I know customer trading volume went up 154% year-over-year, 80% from the previous quarter. I'm just wondering generally how management views the environment. I know it's been difficult for wealth management and some trading platforms with a lot of economic uncertainty. I'm just wondering, is management more optimistic sort of going into the next quarter and over the next year? Just general thoughts on the industry would be great.

Yvonne Young

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Okay. Let me translate. Well, that's a very good question. You have noticed that a very significant increase in trading volume in the third quarter, which is mainly contributed by the increase of our spot commodity trading. And while we have seen that two reasons that drive the significant growth or progress in the third quarter. One is the – as I mentioned in my remarks, the first one is the favorable market conditions. And we guided our clients to take favorable of the market conditions to make the most of benefits from this market. And the second one is the improvement of our team. And also, the overall capabilities enhancement of the team as a result of our years of focus on team building and our professional knowledge that we have development over the past few years.

Well, even with that, we think that as the overall market conditions both for securities and commodities as a total doesn't change dramatically, you know that the security market is relatively sluggish compared to the last quarter. And we don't see any significant positive sign that the market will turn very positive in the third quarter and also in the coming maybe next quarter. Well, the key markets stay very bullish, as I said. So, if you put together both the commodities and securities markets together, as a whole, we doesn't see a dramatic favorable change or the market conditions are much favorable to us. So, the major driver for the business growth in the third quarter was really the second one I just know mentioned, which is the overall enhancements of our capabilities and our professional activities. And we anticipated that, in the next year, we will continue to develop our abilities in this area and we think that that will continue to help us to drive growth – greater growth in our business.

Hunter Diamond

Right. No, perfect. That was very useful information. And that's all I have in terms of questions. I'll let other people use the line and ask any questions they have on the company. But, again, congratulations on the very strong results.

Yvonne Young

Thank you. And the next question comes from Louis Wong [ph] with Annunciation Research [ph].

Unidentified Participant

[Foreign Language]

Congratulations. Very robust performance this quarter. So, I have two questions here. First one it's about the guidance of fourth quarter. So, could you or could you give us some color on how the change in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter and also could you give some guidance into the fourth quarter of 2020?

[Foreign Language]

So, the second question is about how the management is planning to convert tradable accounts into the active account. And we see the growth in trading volume are growing in the third quarter and we would like to know the reoccurrence or sustainability of the fourth quarter and the first quarter of the next year. Thank you.

Yvonne Young

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

[Foreign Language]

Louis? Louis?

Unidentified Participant

Yes.

Yvonne Young

Is that okay?

Unidentified Participant

Yeah.

Yvonne Young

Does it answer your question? And then, I will translate.

Unidentified Participant

Yes, I think so. And also, how about the first quarter of next year?

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

For the benefit of our English speakers and audience, I will translate the answer to the first question first. Well, we guided for – well, our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 is RMB 400 million to RMB 420 million. And we expect the investment loss will be between RMB 1 million to RMB 2 million – RMB 10 million to RMB 20 million. Well, this guidance – the reasons for is guidance is that, for the first one, because of the Golden Week in China, as you may know, which is from October 1 to October 7, clients are not able to trade during these holidays, which will directly affect our total revenue generated from net commissions and fees.

And in terms of investment loss, for the fourth quarter, as you can see that the Asia market, and also as we just mentioned, that's not anticipated to turn very strong in the fourth quarter. So, we expect a very flat investment gains and loss in the fourth quarter relatively to the third quarter. So, well, that are the major reasons for relatively soft fourth quarter guidance.

And then, about the first quarter of 2020 guidance for the revenues. Well, what we can see at the moment is that we expect we will generate a very – a stronger year of 2020 as compared to 2019. But it's very difficult to guide the Q1 revenue at this moment mainly because, same like Q3, we are facing the Chinese holidays which is the Chinese New Year during festival. So, that will have a direct negative impact on our trading volumes. As a result, you will – negative impact of our revenues in the first quarter.

And then, Mr. Chen will answer the second question.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

Okay. Well, the major reason to drive the strong demand of the gold – spot gold trading is that the momentum of the – and also the market is still the atom of the spot gold market. So, as you can see that starting from the second quarter until the third quarter or even some periods in the fourth quarter, the gold price remained high, even the historical highs, and we see that the investors are – even some idle investors, they are activated for trading again and this also attracted new investors to play the game. So, these are the two major reasons there for us to book a very strong trading volume and then the revenues in the third quarter.

And looking forward through the fourth quarter and 2020 and even beyond, we see that, in the short term, because of the spike in spot price and also the media exposure to this business, the investors are expected to continue to trade this product even though the gold price has maintained a relatively low level in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter, but investor is still the atom in trading this products were activated. So, we expect this situation will maintain or will continue in the fourth quarter and will persist in the short period – short to middle period. So, we don't expect that have a very dramatic impact, a negative dramatic impact to our business in the short run. So, this will still be a major contributor to our business.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

Well, for the second point, I'd like to stress that in the middle to the long run, we believe that the gold price will still maintain in a relatively good level because the gold price has a negative correlation with the macro environment, which means that, well, as you can see that the global political and economic situation are still full of uncertainties and this will drive more people investing in the gold priced products in order to maintain your asset appreciation. So, we think that under the backdrop of this negative market environment, both politically and economically, and investors will invest it more in the gold price and driving the price higher. So, we think that, in summary, the volatility of the gold price in the short to the long run will help our business. We'll continue to take advantage from this overall positive long-term trend in the spot gold market.

Unidentified Participant

[Foreign Language]

So, my last one, it's about fee income. So, based on your business line and you are mostly – you have two parts. One is brokerage fee and the other is management fee. So, these two fees is different and we would like to know how the management fee contributed from AUM to the total fee income? Thank you.

Yvonne Young

[Foreign Language]

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

Okay. Well, let me translate. Well, in terms of our asset management business, while the fees coming – generated from this business are mainly from two sources. The first one is that CFund, our asset management company, manage our unit of cash. As you can see that we have a total of RMB 2 billion cash, including the short-term investments. A very big portion of that is managed by our own asset management and this has the characteristics of low risk and we are looking for the stable returns for this investment. So, that has relatively much low risk and guaranteed return for the company for the long-term development. So, that's why you see that, in this quarter, that generated RMB 20 million revenues for us.

And then, the second portion is coming from the external investment from the external investors. Well, these are in a very, very nascent stage. It's a quite a new business. I would say it's in incubation stage. This does not account for a very significant portion of our revenues or you can just ignore its contribution at the moment because we started this business for just a year-and-a-half. So, that takes a lot of efforts for this business to take off and to contribute meaningfully to our top line and the bottom line.

So, if you look at our business, we primarily focus on five product lines, including spot gold commodity services, futures commodities services, our securities advisory services and overseas brokerage services. So, these four product lines will be the major contributor to our revenues at present and in the visible future. So, these are the second point I would like to clarify.

And the third one I want to mention is that our growth plan for our asset management business, well, in terms of our own investment, as I just now mentioned, we'll continue to look for stable returns for this business at a low risk level. So, this will continue to be our strategy and the CFund will continue to manage a very important portion of our cash. We don't expect a big change to this strategy in the foreseeable future.

And then, in terms of the second one, revenues from the external investors, I would like to share with you that, my perspective in the future of China asset management industry, we believe that this has very positive mid to long-term trends for the Chinese individual investors to have the professional fund manager to manage their investment and this will be the trend we anticipated to see and we expect this business will experience a high growth rate in the long-term trend. So, that's why we invested in this business at early stage and we expect it will benefit from this positive market trend in the long run.

And then, the third one is that we are also looking strategically on merger and acquisitions. So, we are looking at the opportunity to acquire a company which have a third-party sales license. Well, as you know that it's very difficult to obtain the license part by ourselves because of the high entry barrier and so we are looking at potentially the acquisitions and to some company who have already held the license. And we think that – as I just now mentioned, we believe that shift of the Chinese investors from individual investors to professional institutional investors and eventually we will have a larger base of investors to invest in the asset management. Well, we are lack of this capabilities, but we still license of the third-party sales, we are able to have a broader range of investors to invest in these areas, which are also has a very positive prospect as we can anticipate.

Unidentified Participant

Thank you. And the next question comes from Zhang Xiang [ph], a private investor.

Yvonne Young

Okay. go ahead

Unidentified Participant

[Foreign Speech]

Yvonne Young

Well, the next – let me translate into English for the benefit of our English-speaking audience. Well the question is about our strategies for our five products into 2020. Which product lines we think our primary focus and how we deploy our resources according to this strategy in 2020?

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Speech]

Yvonne Young

Well, as I introduced at the beginning of my remarks of this call is that one of the key abilities of our company and also our strategy is that we are able to swiftly adjust our products – our focus among the five production lines. Well, in 2019, we believe that we have developed these capabilities in the five product lines and is had become quite a mature business as compared to 2017, which is still at the beginning of restart up. This is the first point.

The second point is that, we think in 2020, since we have obtained these capabilities in the five product lines and we have accumulated the knowledge we present that will enable us to take off in 2020 and maintain an even greater growth in 2020. This was the second point.

The third one is that, if you look at our per capita contribution, as I introduced in the third quarter, even though our business has increased significantly, our total employees does not increase at all, we still maintained the same level of the second quarter. And in 2020, even with the higher growth we anticipated, we expect that our total staff will still remain at the present level. So that means we will increase the per capita contribution from our employees.

And then, well, if you look at how we structure our product lines and how we manage this -- our focus from these five product lines. I'd like to share with you that maintaining the structure flexibility and agility is – continue to be our primary focus. So, we think that we are able to quickly adjust our focus among these five product lines, when the opportunities comes for one or two product lines, the same like in the third quarter, when we anticipated gold price, we will maintain in the high level we have deployed our resources and capacity into these product lines.

And the same will be in 2020. We will adjust according to the market dynamics and to take the most benefit from these positive market trends to help our customers to gain the greater returns from this positive market dynamics. We think that with – over the past two years, we have obtained these capabilities and we'll continue to develop these capabilities. That will allow us to grasp the higher growth opportunities in the coming years, as we anticipated. Zhang, does it answer your question?

Unidentified Participant

Thank you. And we do have a question from Vivian Zhang with Diamond Equity Research.

Thank you, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call. And if you have any further questions or anyone who are not able to ask questions during this one-hour time period, please feel free to reach out to me. We will be very happy to answer your concerns, to answer your questions or address your concerns. Thank you. Operator, if no further questions, we may now disconnect.

