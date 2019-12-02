Zebra Technologies: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Needless to say, I continue to be a big bull and believe this stock has much more room to rise.

I have been looking forward to writing this article. I started covering Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in June of this year giving it a 'very bullish' rating. After almost half a year has passed, I think it is fair to say the company has not disappointed. I am not (only) referring to the stock price return of almost 30% but the strong fundamental performance. The latest quarterly results confirm that the company is delivering everything we could have asked for. Sales, margins and earnings are way up and expectations are strong. In addition to that, I still do not consider this stock to be overpriced and expect further capital gains.

Source: Zebra Technologies

Q3 Showed Strength Across The Board

It does not happen too often, but I finally get to review a stock that delivered good results across the board. In this case, Zebra Technologies reported adjusted third quarter EPS of $3.43. This is $0.14 above consensus expectations of $3.29 and $0.18 above guidance. It is also 19% higher compared to the prior-year quarter making this yet another quarter with double-digit EPS growth as the table below shows quite well. Without looking at any other indicators, it's fair to say this company is an 'earnings machine'.

Source: Estimize

With that said, I am very thankful the company made a beautiful slide in its presentation, highlighting the three numbers I care most about as you can see below: sales, margins and earnings. Total sales improved by 3.5% compared to the prior-year quarter to $1.13 billion. Excluding acquisition and currency changes, organic sales are up 3.0%. The AIT (asset identification and tracking) organic sales were up 3.5% thanks to strong printing, services, location solutions and retail solutions. This segment was closely followed by 2.7% organic growth in the EVM (enterprise visibility and Mobility) segment as a result of strong mobile computing and support services. In North America, the company managed to gain the most as organic sales were up 6%. North America was supported by strong sales from mobile computing, services and RFID related products. EMEA countries saw 2% higher organic growth while both APAC (-5%) and LatAm countries (-2%) were down. APAC sales were down solely based on macro weakness in China according to management.

Source: Zebra Technologies Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Adjusted gross profit was up 6.3% while adjusted gross margin ended the quarter at 47.7%. This is an improvement of 130 basis points from 46.4% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin accelerated 160 basis points to 22.7%. Higher margins were achieved thanks to go-to market discipline, cost efficiencies, and a favorable business mix. These benefits were partially offset by a 20 basis points impact on gross margin from List 4 tariffs.

And speaking of List 4 tariffs, this is by far one of the biggest problems regarding the ongoing trade war. This is a $100 million tariff problem if not addressed according to the company. The single biggest measure the company is taking is moving US volumes out of China by replacing production lines. This is not only interesting because it helps Zebra to avoid tariffs to a large extent, it is also interesting to see how many (tech) companies follow as this is a factor that could benefit the US in general.

Source: Zebra Technologies Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Another point I want to mention is the fact that net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA has declined to 1.6x. This is at the lower end of the target range (1.5x - 2.5x) and a result of ongoing debt reduction. The company amended its credit agreement and was able to lower the cost of borrowing by roughly 25 basis points. Zebra also expanded its European accounts receivable factoring program, which is a factor supporting longer-term debt reduction.

Source: Zebra Technologies Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

At this point, debt levels are still slightly elevated, but the trend is going in the right direction. One should also note that elevated debt levels are not a problem as long as top line growth is strong and expected to be strong. The company also repurchased $20 million worth of shares in the third quarter under a $1 billion program announced on July 30.

What's Next?

According to Zebra we should expect growth to continue. Fourth quarter net sales growth is expected to be between 4% and 6%. This is on top of 11% nominal growth in the prior-year quarter. This includes a 100 basis point impact from recent acquisitions and 100 basis point negative impact from foreign currency exchanges. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the $3.55 to $3.75 range. This includes an estimated negative net tariff impact between $0.08 and $0.15.

Source: Zebra Technologies Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, the entire record-breaking performance of Zebra has occurred during an ISM manufacturing downtrend that has pushed the index below the neutral 50 level. Since the ISM index went below 52, the Zebra stock has gained roughly 30%. I can only imagine what happens once the global economy starts to gain momentum again. This could be sooner than later as we are witnessing first signs of a possible economic bottom.

Source: TradingView

It therefore does not bother me that the stock is trading at 17.8x next year's expected earnings. The company is growing at a fast pace and a cheap valuation would be a serious red flag in my opinion.

This stock could see a minor pullback as it has gained roughly 30% since the first week of October. Regardless, I think this stock will break $300 on the longer term.

Source: FINVIZ

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.