Chesapeake Energy: While Facing Adversity Management Is Buying And Moving Forward

I made my initial investment in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) on April 17th, 2017 when it traded at $5.70 per share. I have been on the losing side of CHK for just about two and a half years as I averaged down twenty times since that initial investment. Being a shareholder of CHK hasn't been fun and it is gut-wrenching watching what has happened to the share price. While I am sane enough to admit I was wrong I am taking the stance that I have lost the battle but not the war over CHK. I made the decision on 11/7/19 that I would average down because my personal thesis that CHK is a broken stock and not a broken company in my opinion was still intact. I purchased more shares on 11/7/19, 11/11/19, 11/14/19 and 11/20/19 increasing my holdings in CHK by 57.9%. I constructed a table below which illustrates every time I purchased shares of CHK and what percentage of my overall position is purchased at that share price. Currently, my price per share is $2.0082 and while it isn't pleasant to be in the red, I am not worried. I still believe in Doug Lawler and CHK's management team even if others don't share the same opinion. Time will tell if I am correct or if I will have one large loss to claim against my taxes for a very long time. I do believe CHK is grossly undervalued and the share price will turnaround over the winter. While I believe CHK is a buy at these levels any investments made in CHK should be with money you can afford to lose.

Price Date % Of Shares Purchased $5.70 4/17/2017 3.33% $5.06 5/4/2017 3.33% $4.93 5/4/2017 1.67% $4.83 6/2/2017 1.67% $3.82 12/6/2017 0.67% $2.98 5/1/2018 3.33% $2.95 5/3/2018 4.33% $3.70 5/15/2018 1.67% $3.22 11/20/2018 5.33% $2.69 12/6/2018 4.00% $1.90 12/21/2018 4.00% $1.86 6/6/2019 2.66% $1.86 6/6/2019 14.00% $1.77 6/12/2019 2.00% $1.86 6/19/2019 4.67% $1.61 7/19/2019 3.33% $1.65 7/22/2019 3.33% $0.95 11/7/2019 6.67% $0.87 11/11/2019 5.00% $0.71 11/14/2019 18.33% $0.59 11/20/2019 6.67%

Insider purchases and their average price per share

I utilized OpenInsider to inspect all of the insider purchases which have been recorded for CHK. I was interested in how much money each person had personally invested in CHK outside of their stock awards and what that average price per share was. In 2018 insiders completed eleven insider purchases and in 2019 to date, there have been six filed insider purchases with the SEC. I condensed all of the lines of information into a table below and if you go to OpenInsider you can look at every individual insider purchase. Insiders generally have the best insight on how a company will perform and what the future will entail. On 11/14/19 William Buergler who is CHK's SVP, Chief Accounting Officer purchased 70,681 shares at a price of $0.71. Domenic Dell'Osso who is CHK's Exec VP, CFO purchased 50,000 shares in 2018 at $1.88 and in 2019 he purchased another 50,000 for $2.01. Accountants and CFO's are not loose with money especially when it is their own. If they didn't believe in CHK's future most likely they would go to work and collect their paycheck while they looked for another job. They wouldn't be investing their own cash in a sinking ship. These are the two people who know the numbers best and since they are investing it should send a positive signal.

I also found purchases from Archie Dunham, Brad Martin and Robert Lawler quite interesting. Archie Dunham who served as President and CEO of Conoco Inc from 1996 - 2002 then as Chairman of ConocoPhillips (COP) following the merger of Conoco Inc. and Phillips Petroleum Company until September 2004 has dumped over $63 million of his own money into CHK stock. Mr. Dunham served as the Chairman of CHK's board and purchased shares every year from 2012 - 2018. His price per share is $7.38 with his most expensive purchase coming in at $25.86 per share. Brad Martin who is currently the Chairman of CHK's board recently purchased 250,000 shares on 11/6/19 at $0.85 per share. He has invested almost $2.3 million of his own money in CHK with an average price per share of $4.28. Robert Lawler who is CHK's CEO recently purchased 50,000 shares on 11/6/19 at $0.91.

Insider purchases aren't the end all be all when it comes to investing but when the top executives in a company and members of the board are purchasing shares it is typically a good sign. It shows the people who are making the decisions have faith in the company and believe there is a return on investment to be made by purchasing shares with their own cash. Except for William Buergler eight of the nine insiders I listed below are in the red by more than 50% on their insider purchases. My current price per share is $2.11 and only Frank Patterson and William Buergler have a lower average price per share than I of the nine insiders listed below. While it doesn't feel good to watch my investment decrease on what feels like a daily basis I have to believe that these individuals are completely invested in saving the company. I will most likely be adding to my position before the end of the year with the goal of reducing my average price per share to under $2.00. Let's not forget this is an organization that in 2018 generated $10.11 billion in revenue and for the first three quarters of 2019 has generated $6.53 billion in revenue. I would like to think that while CHK is shopping an asset around to divest if someone was to offer a buyout of the entire company CHK wouldn't take anything less than $4.28 per share as this is Brad Martins break-even point. That's purely speculation but if a deal is to be made I would like to think a buyout price would need to make most of the insiders whole on their personal investments in CHK.

Let's address the concern warning that has decimated the share price

In CHK's Form 10-Q which documents their quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2019, CHK uses the word concern eleven times. These are two of the key statements CHK made:

"If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern."

"If depressed prices persist or decline throughout 2020, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant under our revolving credit facility during the next 12 months will be adversely affected and may cause doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Failure to comply with this covenant, if not waived, would result in an event of default under our Chesapeake revolving credit facility, the potential acceleration of outstanding debt thereunder and the potential foreclosure on the collateral securing such debt, and could cause a cross-default under our other outstanding indebtedness."

My question is why is anyone shocked by this? CHK is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Their entire business model is based upon generating a profit from the resources they extract from the earth. If commodity prices remain depressed their whole business model looks bleak. Anyone who has invested in CHK and didn't already know that low commodity prices for an extended period of time can destroy CHK obviously has no clue about the business they are investing in. While these statements in the 10-Q seem like the sky is falling the dramatic downward spiral in CHK's share price was overdone.

On CHK's third-quarter conference call Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan specifically asked about CHK's confidence of staying in compliant with the covenant. Nick Dell'Osso CHK's EVP and CFO responded to the question and stated that "We expect to continue to make strides using all the same levers that we have; cost discipline in all aspects of our business; asset sales; hedging prices as they rise; capital markets transactions; and of course, working very closely with our bank group which we do on a regular basis. We could go out and seek a waiver at any time from our bank group. But at the moment we're continue to be focused on the strategic levers that result in permanent debt reduction."

On Tuesday 11/12/19 as the market continued to hammer CHK their CEO Doug Lawler commented on the volatility. He stated "Chesapeake continues to strongly believe our current capital and operating program, coupled with the planned 30% reduction in capital expenditures in 2020, will strengthen the financial position of the company for the long term. We have substantial liquidity with no significant near-term maturities. We continue to pursue strategic levers to reduce debt, including asset sales, capital markets transactions, and focus on cost discipline. Additionally, we are de-risking our cashflows through our hedging program and remain confident in our long-term liquidity."

My opinion is that the concern statements found in the 10-Q allowed a trifecta of short selling, stop-loss triggered sales as the price declined and tax loss harvesting to create a perfect storm. On 11/4/19 CHK was at $1.56 and on 11/27/19 CHK's share price sits at $0.62. The current market cap is $1.16 billion which is ridiculous considering their high-quality assets. Nothing has really changed considering the majority of investors knew of these concerns prior to the filing. I don't see these warnings as a reason to worry as CHK has multiple levers they can pull to reduce their debt level and stay in compliance with their covenant. Also just as Mr. Dell'Osso indicated CHK could seek a waiver at any time and I believe they would get one but they are confident they can manage their way out of this situation.

Chesapeake has a lot of positives going for them

In Q3 of 2019 CHK's management team continued to make progress on their balance sheet as they exchanged $693 million of Senior Notes and $40 million of preferred shares for 319 million common shares. These shares were exchanged at an average discount of 25% which allowed CHK to reduce their annual interest costs in addition to their dividend payments on the outstanding preferred shares. CHK estimated that the results of this transaction will generate $45 million in interest savings in 2020. CHK also restructured its gas gathering and crude transportation contracts for both Texas properties to lower their costs and improve future returns. Doug Lawler outlined that CHK's 2020 Capital Expenditures will be reduced by approximately 30% and they are expecting to reduce their 2020 production and general and administrative expenses by roughly 10%. CHK is anticipating that their 2020 oil production will remain flat contingent on commodity pricing with the utilization of 10-13 rigs and a reduced capex of $1.3 - $1.6 billion. With CHK's oil production expected to increase by 10% in Q4 of 2019 and total production in 2020 to remain flat combined with the capital efficiencies management has put into place CHK should be in a position to generate free cash flow in 2020.

In Q3 CHK placed twenty-five wells on production with fourteen of them coming online in the last weeks of the quarter. This allowed CHK to set a new monthly net oil production record in the Brazos Valley of 40,000 bbls of oil per day in October. This is extremely impressive as CHK utilized four rigs when the previous management team's monthly production record was set in November of 2018 using five rigs. Since February of 2019 CHK has placed thirteen wells on production which have reached 24-hour rates of more than 1,000 bbls of oil per day. In Q4 CHK is planning on placing twenty wells on production. CHK's operational improvements in the Brazos Valley have allowed them to decrease their well completion costs by 21% while extending the average completed lateral length to more than 9,000 feet per well drilled. Keep in mind that The Brazos Valley is positioned in a prime real estate location to where the major export facilities are and the asset has 470,000 total net acres.

CHK's South Texas asset saw forty-seven wells placed on production in Q3 while forty-six of them were put to sales in August and September. CHK is planning on placing forty-one wells on production in Q4 of 2019 which will further the development of this legacy asset. CHK's drilling team set a single-well field footage record of 6,800 feet in one day during October while recognizing an 8% improvement in cycle time in Q3. As the majority of the well completions occurred in the latter part of Q3 CHK saw steady growth throughout the quarter which is allowing them to average approximately 58,000 barrels of oil per day in October 2019.

The Powder River Basin is proving to truly be an oil growth engine for CHK and they are just scratching the surface on this play. CHK continues to generate operational efficiencies in the Powder River as cycle times have been reduced by 25% YOY and the average drilling and completion costs have been reduced by $800,000 per well compared to 2018 in the Turner formation. These enhancements have resulted in the most recent four well Turner pad being drilled and completed for roughly $6 million per well with the past twenty-five wells turned to sales averaging $7.2 million per well.

The primary focus has been the Turner formation but CHK has their eyes set on the stacked pay potential within the basin as there are potentially large opportunities within multiple layers of the formation. CHK placed its first Niobrara well on production since 2014 and in the first 87 days it produced approximately 106,500 bbls of oil. This Niobrara well achieved a 24-hour peak rate which exceeded 1,600 bbls of oil per day. CHK is furthering their efforts within the stacked play and will drill and complete four additional Niobrara wells in 2019. They are incredibly confident in this asset and expect that more than 25% of their 2020 capital program will target the Niobrara formation. CHK placed twenty-six wells on production in Q3 of 2019 and is projecting an additional seventeen wells will be placed on production in Q4 of 2019.

On the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Q3 2019 call their CEO Robert Phillips was signing CHK's praises regarding the work they are conducting in the Powder River Basin. Mr. Phillips stated "Chesapeake is years ahead of everybody else in terms of delineating, the geologic structure out there and understanding the geology of the turner formation and the Nibera." Mr. Phillips also illustrated that CHK is still in a fairly early delineation phase of those different windows. A two well pad which CHK drilled which they thought would be in an oiler window ended up being in the oil and gas window and the gas production at fifteen million a day out of the two turner wells exceeded anyone's expectations.

The long-term energy environment looks favorable for CHK's business model

On 11/21/19 the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission otherwise known as FERC approved four liquefied natural gas ((LNG)) projects and related facilities to export natural gas. These approvals are a significant addition to the previous LNG projects proposed by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC; Driftwood LNG, LLC; Port Arthur LNG, LLC; Gulf LNG; Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville, LLC; Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC; and Freeport LNG's Train 4 Expansion Project which were all approved earlier in 2019. In GlobalData's October 2019 report they indicated that the global leader in new LNG liquefaction capacity between 2019 and 2023 will be the United States. The United States increase of liquefication capacity will account for 82% of the total global LNG capacity growth through 2023.

In the first half of 2019 the United States net natural gas exports averaged 4.1 Bcf/d which more than doubled the average net exports in 2018 of 2.0 Bcf/d. In 2017 the United States became a net natural gas exporter on an annual basis for the first time in almost sixty years.

The U.S Energy Information Administration's 2019 Annual Energy Outlook indicated that the world energy consumption will increase by 50% from 2018 to 2050. The world natural gas consumption will increase more than 40% and the world petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption will increase more than 20% over the same time period. The United States is projected to lead natural gas production annually while increase the amount produced from thirty-four trillion cubic feet in 2020 to forty-three trillion cubic feet in 2050. As the United States leads production in natural gas their net exports will increase to about fourteen Bcf/d by 2050. The global energy demand is going to continue to increase as the global population increases. By 2050, the global population is expected to grow past 9.7 billion people, which is an increase of 2 billion or 26% of the current population. Hydrocarbon gas liquids in addition to powering society are also used throughout residential, commercial, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation. Ethane is used as a petrochemical feedstock and is used to make plastics, anti-freeze and detergents. Butanes is a petrochemical and petroleum refinery feedstock used to create motor gasoline, plastics, synthetic rubber and lighter fuel. Refinery olefins such as ethylene, propylene, normal butylene and isobutylene is an intermediate feedstock in the petrochemical industry which is used to create plastics, artificial rubber, paints, solvents and resins. The need for natural gas and crude oil will continue to increase and CHK has world-class assets to produce these fossil fuels.

Conclusion

On 11/26/19 Scotiabank upgraded CHK to outperform as balance sheet relief could come sooner than expected. They also indicated that after a discussion with the company's management they are confident that shares could reverse course soon. On 11/13/2019 Reuters reported that Comstock (CRK) is in talks to buy CHK's Haynesville Assets. I don't believe CHK will file for bankruptcy as they have multiple levers which they can pull. Just like in real estate were not creating any more land or fossil fuels. CHK is sitting on six major assets and could sell one-off and use the proceeds to pay down debt obligations. I believe shares are undervalued and we will see either an asset sale in the near future or a buyout by one of the majors. I think consolidation within the industry will continue and CHK's assets fit well within some of the oil majors portfolios.

Hoping for a buyout isn't a reason to buy CHK and it has been a horrible investment for current shareholders. This is a gambler's stock right now no matter how much I believe in the thesis. To me, CHK is a buy as I believe it is undervalued but the risks and concerns are very real. I am long CHK and have time to wait even though it's tough being a CHK shareholder.

