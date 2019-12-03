Westpac's Problems Extend Far Beyond Money Laundering Scandal

Despite likely significant charges, the bank is overvalued with a P/E of 12.5x and I expect the ADR to fall to at least $10 over the next year.

Given a potential mortgage crisis, the bank is relying on a continued drop in the Australian discount rate which is unlikely due to their falling currency and rising monetary inflation.

To make matters worse, over half of the bank's total assets are mortgage loans which are subject to rising delinquencies due to the country's housing bubble which I believe is popping.

Using legal precedent, Westpac could be facing $300B (theoretically up to $330 trillion) in penalties for its 23 million alleged violations of money laundering for customers engaging in child exploitation.

Westpac (WBK) CEO Brian Hartzer resigned on Monday after regulators sued the bank for 23 million alleged breaches of counter-terrorism and money laundering laws, many of which involve child exploitation. To understand the gravity of the situation, each of those 23 million violations carries a maximum penalty of $14M USD ($21M AUD) giving a theoretical total of $322 Trillion USD which is about as much all of the debt and equity of the entire world, public and private.

Unfortunately, money laundering is not new to Australia's banking system. Last year Commonwealth Bank (OTCPK:CBAUF) paid $700M last year for 53,700 alleged breaches of a similar nature to Westpac's which equates to $13K per violation. Even at that far lower fine per violation, this would amount to $300B in penalties by legal precedent. Remember, Westpac's equity value is only $57B.

In all likelihood, Westpac will be deemed "too big to fail" and, despite egregious alleged behavior, will not be fined into bankruptcy. That said, Westpac's greed seemingly extends beyond these violations. I do not believe they have broken any rules nor am I implying they have, but they have taken on very significant exposure to Australia's highly indebted mortgage market. Now that property prices are beginning to fall and delinquencies are rising, they are just beginning to suffer the consequences.

Overview of Australia's Housing Bubble

Australia's current housing bubble appears to be bigger than the U.S 2008 bubble. It has led to very high prices, huge household debt buildup, and a general decrease in lending standards.

Since 2000, the CPI-adjusted price of a home in Australia has risen 122% while only 37% in the United States:

Data by YCharts

According to Numbeo, the average price-to-income ratio of a home in Australia is currently 7.7X which is significantly higher than the U.S high of 5X in 2007. Of course, global mortgage rates are lower today so higher home prices are justifiable, but it is still the case that 58% of the average Australian's salary goes to their mortgage (about 26% in the U.S today).

The bubble has been caused by many many factors. Chiefly, due to high and until recently growing export demand from China the Australian economy has gone decades without a recession.

Second, there has been a huge real estate bid from investors in China looking for cheaper property than they find at home (and likely to keep some backup money abroad). Of course, this is not to say that Chinese investment is the sole cause of high home prices, but that, because Chinese investors are willing to pay much more than Australians they have become the price-controlling marginal buyer. I would argue that this effect has helped prop up property prices across the Pacific Rim (i.e including California and Vancouver). This is supported by the fact that government tax hikes on foreign home purchasing in both Australia and Canada have precipitated falling home prices.

Third, is simply household debt buildup. The country's households have seen huge increases in mortgage debt in order to compete to buy homes. Take a look at household debt to GDP for Australia vs. the U.S:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the debt leverage level is significantly higher than that of the U.S at the peak of the bubble.

Now, take a look at loans to assets for WBK. Note the striking similarity between it and Australia's household debt to GDP:

Data by YCharts

Of course, Westpac is Australia's number one mortgage lender. They are ground zero to the many risks associated with the country's falling home prices.

Like the Fed in 2007, the RBA has been aggressively cutting interest rates to try to keep property prices rising. This effort did result in a price rise over the past few months and another wave of increasing home prices is possible, but solving a debt problem with more debt is the road to ruin.

Inevitably, the rapidly slowing Chinese property development economy will directly impact Australia because Australia has been the major supplier of goods used for buildings. The bubble will pop; it has already begun and a slight increase in negative economic factors will easily override the RBA's efforts.

Westpac's Huge Exposure to the Mortgage Crisis

While having a decent Common Tier 1 capital ratio of 10%, Westpac has significant loan exposure with loans to deposits of 127%. Most U.S banks have similar Tier 1 capital, but loans to deposits usually about half that of Westpac.

Most alarmingly, housing loans make up 55% of Westpac's total assets. On their Q3 balance sheet, they reported a total of $906B in assets compared to $841B in liabilities. Of that $906B in assets, $714B are in loans of which $450B are in Australian housing and $51B in New Zealand housing (which is in the same situation as Australia's).

This should be a major red-flag to investors as it would not take a major rise in mortgage delinquencies to jeopardize the bank's equity value. Of course, given that we lack knowledge of their derivatives position it is difficult to know with certainty, but they do own about a quarter of the Australian mortgage market.

As Australian property prices fall and the country is on the edge of its first recession in decades, delinquencies are on the rise. Take a look at Westpac's recent figures:

(Westpac Q3 presentation)

To date, these rising delinquencies have not resulted in a major increase to impaired asset charges, but given the fact that the bubble has barely begun to pop, it can get much worse.

Take a look below:

(Westpac Q3 presentation)

This has created a situation where Westpac has the highest figure of loan delinquencies (in red) but a relatively small number of impaired assets:

(Westpac Q3 presentation)

To me, this implies that the bank will have a significant increase in impairment charges over the coming year, particularly if delinquencies continue to rise at the current rate.

Their mortgage portfolio is on the riskier side too. Currently, about a third (34.8%) of their Australian loans are interest-only, 77% are variable rate, 40% are investment property loans, and 70% have an LTV about 70% at origination (weighted average:74%).

The Currency Problem

Given such a high proportion of interest-only and variable rate loans, the country's discount rate will be important. Most of their own stress testing assumes that the RBA will bring the discount rate to zero and keep it there. However, inflation is actually seemingly rising in Australia due to significant currency weakness so the RBA may actually need to raise rates in order to save their FX reserves/currency stability.

Take a look at Australia's inflation rate (left axis) vs. discount rate (right axis):

(Trading Economics)

The current 'risk-free' real yield on the Australian market is 0.75-1.75 or -1% which is about as bad as in Europe. If you look at the currency exchange rate below, you can see that this has and will continue to lead to a weakness for the Australian dollar:

(Trading Economics)

If this continues, the Royal Bank of Australia will have no choice but to raise rates or else risk a massive spike in dangerous supply-side/monetary inflation that stems from a currency crash. Of course, because WBK is an ADR, the stock has extra high exposure to the Australian dollar.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, without a miraculous rise in Australian real wages it appears that Westpac is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If the RBA continues to try to keep its flailing mortgage/housing market alive with rate cuts, it will put the currency in jeopardy and devalue the ADR. Lowering rates further may also harm deposits and profitability. If they keep rates where they're at or raise them to keep the currency strong and, in doing so, halt inflation, the housing bubble will likely pop and Westpac will be left with higher asset charges than they currently estimate.

Of course, add on the huge risk of a multi-billion dollar penalty for their alleged behavior and it is difficult to see a future where today's investors in the bank come out with a positive return. The bank is not even that cheap with a TTM P/E of 12.5X and a P/B ratio of 1.35X. Much higher quality and cheaper banks can be found in Europe and the United States.

While they may dodge these many bullets (seemingly of their own creation), I doubt they will come out strong. Given their alleged actions and the impact it already had on Australian citizens, I have a hard time believing that the Australian government will act kindly to the bank nor bail them out if they get into the mortgage trouble I expect. I can't imagine the situation will be good for employee morale either.

WBK is a clear "sell". I am not currently short WBK but may short the stock at any time over the coming days or weeks. If I do, I'd give the ADR a price target of $9.25 which would give the bank a more appropriate price-to-book ratio of 0.75X given their expected asset charges, though if it seems the worst-case-scenario will occur I may be willing to lower the target (even to zero). Because it is an ADR, I would also change the target with changes in the AUD/USD rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WBK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.