The Last Sustainable Edge: Talking With Jim O'Shaughnessy (Podcast Transcript)

Aaron Task: Can traditional investing approaches succeed anymore? That's a question a lot of folks are asking after folks like Louis Bacon, Jacobson and Meyer, funds at Och, Perry and Mindich are giving back money to investors. We'll talk about all that and more with Jim O'Shaughnessy, the man who literally wrote the book what works on Wall Street this week on Alpha Trader

I'm Aaron Task with Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor at Seeking Alpha, coming to you with this week's show. We have Jim O'Shaughnessy, our special guest coming up in just a few minutes.

Obviously, it's Thanksgiving week, a big week. And that means, it's Black Friday. Stephen, we've had some numbers in the last week from the big retailers. What's your overall take on how the retailers and maybe more importantly, how the consumer is looking as we head towards Black Friday?

Stephen Alpher: Well, some of the reports have been looking at some long-term charts for some of these names, which I really hadn't looked at in a while. Target and Walmart, in particular, and by looking at the one-year chart for those two names, both of which, by the way, reported solid results, and the stocks rose on the news.

If you look at the one-year chart, the 2019 chart for both names, you would know that we spent a year imposing tariffs on China and threatening to do a heck of a lot more. Both of those companies, Walmart, in particular, depend flow of cheap supply from China, but you wouldn't know that there's any sort of worry by looking at the one-year price charts. Both are up sizably, Target and Walmart.

AT: Yes, that’s interesting. And just in that point, I recall the spring, Walmart talked about that they might have to pass along some of the price pressures because of the tariffs on to consumers. But that wasn't an issue in their most recent quarter. They didn't – they barely talked about it at all. They seem like they've been able to absorb it. Rework their supply chains or just eating the cause, but Walmart and Target, two of the biggest retailers in the world, certainly in the country, looking pretty solid. That to me tells you that the U.S. consumer is in pretty good shape, heading into the holiday shopping season. And we also Friday morning got better than expected consumer confidence data.

So, again, I know that Macy's was ugly. Kohl's was a disaster, but bigger picture, I think, the consumers are looking pretty good heading into the holidays.

SA: Yes. I guess, the bottom line is always employment. Employment is strong. The unemployment rates negligible and consumers are spending money.

AT: Absolutely. So, other people spending money include corporations, such like that segue. I touched on this a couple of shows ago, but I just want to give an update here on the, I'll call it a nascent pick up in merger and acquisition activity. Just in the last month, it started for me when Google acquired Fitbit. You had Xerox bidding for Hewlett Packard. And Carl Icahn is back in them in that bid Walgreens Boots Alliance is talking about going private with KKR. Sprint/T-Mobile merger got finally confirmed by the FCC, Carbonite got taken over by OpenText. Louis Vuitton’s Parent is bidding for Tiffany. And then, of course, this week you had Schwab, excuse me, last week Schwab announcing they’re on talks to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion deal.

Now, these aren't mega huge mergers, but to me, it's starting to bubble up a little bit that merger activity is picking up. To me, that's always a sign that the animal spirits are starting to get hotter on Wall Street, because A, if you've owned any of those stocks, for the most part, and the bids are coming at nice premiums, you just got an early Christmas present. And if you're holding stocks that haven't done well now you're thinking, hmm, do I want to sell this now head of a potential takeover? And I think there's a lot of that what's next or who's next, talk, just probably starting to get away.

And let's not forget, the investment bankers are the big moneymakers at the big Wall Street firms and the financial stocks have been doing better of late. So, to me, it all sets up for what's looking like could be a very strong Santa Claus type rally into the end of the year. And as soon as I say that the market is going to fall apart, but that's what I'm saying, as we're talking here today?

SA: You mentioned animal spirits and you mentioned investment bankers. So, the animal spirits have been transferred from the IPO market, which has been a dud.

AT: Yep.

SA: … on We work. Well, investment bankers, they still got to eat, they still got houses in the Hamptons to buy. So, now let's, we can't get the IPO stuff going. Let's get some M&A stuff going and earn some fees that way.

AT: Then there's big fees to be had. Yes.

SA: I'm being very cynical here, I know. But why not? It's not all small stuff either. Walgreens would probably – I'm assuming would be the biggest [there will be] ever.

AT: That's right. It would be. Yes.

SA: That’s fairly sizable. And, of course, this Schwab-Ameritrade thing coming so soon after everybody went to zero commissions. Schwab might be looking smart here buying on the cheap. The Ameritrade is getting out a little too quickly, maybe some of their shareholders, maybe they want out or maybe they'll be less than pleased, I don't know. And what would be the next fall in that space would be E-Trade and most likely forever. It's been rumored that Goldman Sachs has had a tie on E-Trade, as it wants to get more away from Wall Street and in the mainstream. So, maybe E-Trade was actually down in the news, I think. What they were, which was interesting to me, because to me, they're always and speculated to be the next one to be Bob. And maybe they're looking like always a bridesmaid and never a bride. But I got to believe there's more consolidation coming in an industry as we get to zero commissions, because if you're giving it away for free, you got to make it up on volume, right?

AT: Perfect. Alright. And so, before we get to Jim, one of the things that I'll tip my hat to you, Stephen here. So, a couple of weeks ago, I noted there was a big pickup in the yields. And the yield curve was getting steeper and maybe we’re getting some sort of breakout in treasuries and you were like, “Well, it's still down a lot from a year ago, and I wouldn't get too excited about this.” And then what's happened since then?

SA: The yields went right back down.

AT: They're going right back down. You can't keep a good man data. You can't keep [indiscernible] up, I don't know. Interesting thing to note, for sure, and we'll see how that plays out in the coming weeks and months. And we'll be right back with Jim O'Shaughnessy.

AT: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is James O'Shaughnessy. He's the Founder, Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the O'Shaughnessy Asset Management firm, which has about $6.5 billion of assets under management. They also sub-advice on a family of mutual funds. And they have the O'Shaughnessy market leaders value fund, among others. Jim is the author of several well-known books on investing, including invest like the best. How to retire rich. What works on Wall Street? Predicting the markets of tomorrow. The new rules for investing now. He is also a great follow-on Twitter at @jposhaughnessy, where his gift game is off the charts. Jim O'Shaughnessy, welcome to Alpha Trader. It's great to have you here.

Jim O'Shaughnessy: Thanks, Stephen. Thanks for having me.

SA: That’ was Aaron.

JO: Oh, that's Aaron. Oh, good, Lord. Okay.

AT: I don't care. It's fine. It's fine. We're glad to have you here, for sure. So, I just want to go back to what works on Wall Street. It's really considered by many one of the seminal books on investing, where you back tested 40-plus years of data, came up with the cornerstone growth and cornerstone value approaches to market a very fact-based what's, as it's called today facts-based investing approach. And my question for you is, is the advice in that book still relevant today, given how much has changed with index investing and high-frequency trading and the quants? And the fact that, the machines control or are responsible for 90%-plus of the order flow?

JO: Great question. And interestingly enough, when you're referring to cornerstone growth, cornerstone value, that wasn’t one of the either the first or second edition of the book. The fourth edition of the book is out. And we've updated a lot of the strategies many. Now, we have 80-plus years of data, because we are using the crisp data, as well as the copies of that data. But to your point, yes, it is still very relevant today, because no matter how much the market changes, as long as human beings, ultimately human beings, price securities. There is going to be an opportunity for systematic rules-based strategies, because human beings, I like to say that arbitrage in human nature is the last in sustainable edge. And what's interesting and people often ask me, why would you go back to the 20s or the 30s? The market is completely different, it's not relevant at all, et cetera. And I say, “Well, we actually go back a lot further than that to things like the sassy trading bubble of the 1,600s, where Isaac Newton, probably one of the smartest human beings ever to roam the earth, lost a fortune.

AT: Right.

JO: …his money. And he said that he could calculate the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of men. And there's the key, right? It is the madness of men and women consistently applied, letting emotions get in the way of their better judgment that defined virtually every type of both bubble and crash, and even normal market environments. We really don't have a good and predictable way to control for emotions, unless you decide you're going to become a very highly disciplined systematic trader.

Now, there are others who have come up with non-quant ways to deal with it. I have a friend in Vienna, for example, who every time he begins to feel emotional, while he's looking at his screen, he immediately gets up and leaves, and he goes and he takes a walk, or he does a run or he takes a sauna and he works it out at the gym. And then he comes back. I'm not suggesting that you have to be a quant to get control of the emotions. I'm just suggesting that you've got to be very aware of the fact that your emotions really drive a lot more decisions than you think they do and you've got to figure out a way to control them.

AT: Right. So, I think that’s what you just described and the fact the greater understanding we’re having about that because of behavioral economics and the study of the brain and all these incredible advances that are being made there is a big rationale that people advocate for passive index investing, right? What are the characteristics that you need to have in order to be a successful and I emphasize the word successful active investor?

JO: Wow. Okay. So, I’ve actually written a paper about that and given several speeches about it. It's kind of a long list, unfortunately. And let me highlight here something upfront so that people understand. I think that for the majority of non, or people who are not terribly interested in the market, that a strategy that has as its core holding broad indexes, like a global equity index fund, is perfectly appropriate. So, I think that someone who isn't like us, right, and not tuning into this podcast, and not following [indiscernible] or doing anything like that, that can be a perfect choice for them.

Now, to be a successful active investor, you really need – to begin with, you need discipline and a discipline that is easy to talk about and very, very difficult to successfully implement over time. Passive investors kind of have one point of failure, right? And that is, let's say, they're going along with their index investment and everything's hunky-dory, and then suddenly they see that the market is down 30%. And they start reading all the headlines and going on to Twitter and going on to the various financial websites. They freak out and they sell usually at or near market bottom.

So, that's their one point of failure. Active investors have two points of failure. They have that one, but they also have the point of failure where whatever strategy they're using, let's say, a large-cap value strategy is either underperforming its relevant index like the Russell 1000 Value Index, or underperforming the S&P 500 as value as for quite some time now. And they let this underperformance force them out of the strategy.

So, it's not a case of, let's say, like selling down 30%. They could have the strategy compounding over the last three years at 12%. And if the index set – if the benchmark is at 14%, they might just not be able to stick with it. So, they also have to face that point of failure. They need to understand a lot about human nature. And that takes a lot of study to be honest.

And when you really dig into it – you mentioned behavioral finance and everything else. Well, these types of studies have been around for nearly 100 years. When I began my research for my first book and best like the best, I found studies from the 30s and 40s that we’re contrasting human decision-making with what we now call algorithmic decision-making, what they called Clinical Decision Making back then.

And they started all these tests, thinking that the algorithmic solution would be a floor that the human forecaster or judge would soar above. And what they found consistently was that, it was a ceiling that the human could not even touch. And the primary reason for that was the consistent application of the underlying process or algorithm. And human beings are fantastic and fun and interesting and all of the above, right? But algorithms are none of that. They’re just doing exactly the same thing the same way, time and time and time, again.

And by doing that, they sort of put the base rates, or how often you win and by what magnitude in their favor. Whereas human beings only pay attention to base rates when there is no other information to see. So, we are kind of this bundle of inconsistent application of even our own heuristics, right, even our own rules of thumb. And it depends, honestly from the studies, you wouldn't believe it, but it's true. It can depend on something as simple as are you hungry or not?

They looked at a study of parole boards and they looked at when people went in front of the parole board, right, and they started at 8 o'clock in the morning and then they took a break at lunch for at noon, and then continued on. Well, the people who appeared early in the morning were largely put on parole.

As you got closer to lunchtime, that number declined precipitously to the point, where virtually no one was getting paroled, because the – they were hungry. They were [indiscernible].

AT: And they were feeling less charitable, wow.

JO: Yes. So, because we are this bundle of inconsistencies. I like to say, we're consistently inconsistent. And that's another hurdle that active managers need to get over to be able to make it over the long-term. There are others, like, they sound simple, but a lot of people don't apply them. So, for example, you have to have a process. If you don't have a process, I think, it was Edward Deming, who said, “If you can't describe what you're doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing”.

AT: Right?

JO: And so, process over outcome, it's so simple, right? When you just think about it that way, it's like, are you going to go? Do you want to fly in an airplane, where all the computers are programmed to take you to the wrong place? Absolutely not, right? So, you just naturally assume that the pilot and co-pilot and everyone else has gone through their checklists and are following a very detailed process that has been tested and shown to work time and time again.

And yet, when you put returns into the equation, if you put stock names into the equation, if you put whatever happens to be the hot stock of the moment into the equation, all people want to talk about is outcome. Well, I see all these people who are bullish or bearish on Tesla, and I never made any money on it, you're looking at an outcome, right? And the outcome does not inform you how you reach that outcome.

So, you could have reached that outcome in a haphazard way, right? So, therefore, the outcome is kind of a bit random, right? One of the worst things that can happen to you is have a great outcome from a horrible process that you're not even aware of, right? Because then you get lulled into, “Oh, my god, I just bought those options and I gained 400% in a week. I'm a genius. I'm going to retire. By the time I'm 40, this is fantastic.”

What you really need to be a good long-term investor is an underlying process that you can articulate, that is understandable and is testable, because your mental models, the only way to really test your mental models and whether they're calibrated well or not, is how good are they at predicting things, right? So, you might think I believe that sunspots or moon phases or whatever, Fibonacci sequences, Gann angles, you could have a variety of what are kind of crazy beliefs, right?

AT: There's a lot of people out there trading on them, yes.

JO: Yes, that's absolutely right. And, but they've never put them to the test, right, because I've read all of God's stuff. And I mean, he's a very obscure guy. And so, I don't expect many of your listeners to know about him. But that, 110 years ago, this guy was the main man. Everyone…

AT: Yes. he was the James O'Shaughnessy of his day, right?

JO: Well, that's very good. I don’t know that I would want to make it.

AT: Or maybe Warren Buffett. I mean, but yes, he was so genius, yes.

JO: When you test all the Gann theories, they don't work, they don't work at all. And the same with Fibonacci sequences and with Elliott Wave and with all of these moon phases. And what happens, right, is I'm not saying that the people who are advocating these are doing so in a disingenuous or somehow trying to con people. A lot of the people who are using these things are absolutely convinced that they really do work, probably because they're – they've seen a couple of good outcomes, right? And they're saying, “Oh, there's the proof, right?”

And so, the other thing that you need to understand as a good active long-term investor, is we are very temporal creatures, right? Time is very much embodied in how we think, what we think, how we feel. And the problem with that, right, is emotions for the most part, unless something really tragic or horrible has happened to you. Emotions are fleeting.

AT: Alright. So, this is Alpha Trader and we're with Jim O'Shaughnessy of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management. When we come back, we're going to go from the philosophical and the theory to the practical. We'll be right back.

We're back on Alpha Trader with Jim O'Shaughnessy of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management. Jim, if I could pivot, maybe just specific strategies that that may or may not be working, I know, stock buybacks have been in the news a lot lately. Many consider them to be kind of propping up this long in the [tooth bull market]. And I know it's a subject that that you've talked about and written about quite a bit. In fact, as far as I know, you may have even come up with terms like high-quality shareholder yield or high conviction buybacks. Where are you seeing buybacks right now? Are you seeing any alpha from kind of following that strategy right now?

JO: So yes. In shorter-term, it struggled. But if you go to osam.com and check out market leaders’ value, which is a strategy that looks for high-quality, large cap stocks doing high conviction buybacks and you are right. I think we coined that term unless somebody else that I don't know about did. We also coined the idea of shareholder yield, which is dividend plus buyback, right, because it's really all about capital allocation. And the evidence is kind of definitive.

Companies that are active in returning cash to shareholders do significantly better over time than those who spend it on new acquisitions, or expansion or a variety of things. And there's a chart also at osam.com, Oscar, Sam, Adam, Mary. That shows the results to what we're discussing here, over like, almost 50 years.

So, rather than talk names, we don't generally like to give names, you can see our top 10 holdings if you're interested, if you go to the website. But I'd rather tell people what to look for. So, what to look for if you're interested in that strategy, and I want to talk about one other strategy if we have time. But a large-cap buyback strategy, we call it market leaders’ value. And it was the evolution of cornerstone value, which you mentioned at the beginning of the podcast. And what you want to find are large-cap companies that are cheap, usually, and we use a value composite. Again, you can see, which exact ratios we use at our website. We like to provide a lot of data for people who are interested in that type of thing. Cheap and yet still high-quality.

So, they're not taking on massive amounts of debt to do these buybacks. By the way, we're looking at buybacks, net of debt issuance, so not gross, and we will also want to see high conviction, meaning that they're buying back 5% or more of their outstanding shares. Those qualities married to buy back, we're really, really well. And there's a lot of free tools on the web that people can kind of hunt around for and actually find these things, or they can get some commercial software, where they have [the built-in]. Another strategy that I really love. One of my favorite strategies is our microcap strategy.

AT: Jim, I'm sorry. Before you get to the microcap strategy, I want to ask you, so what is the shareholder yield of the S&P 500? Because we've only been in this podcast for a few weeks, but a consistent theme of several guests have been that the – because the earnings yield of the S&P 500 is higher than the yield in the 10-year, the [whole market] is going to continue. And I suspect your shareholder yield is even higher than that.

JO: Yes.

AT: So, that it's even a more compelling argument to stay long stocks here, is that…?

JO: Yes. What I have in front of me actually would be the shareholder yield for the Russell 1000 value, if you're willing to take a look at that one?

AT: Sure.

JO: As of September 30, 2019, it was 3%, 3.0%. The shareholder yield of our portfolio, the market leaders value portfolio was 9.1%.

AT: Wow.

JO: So, we are looking at significantly higher shareholder yield and it’s much cheaper. The [PER] portfolio was 12.4, compared to 16.7 for the Russell 1000 value. Dividend yield, right about the same interestingly enough, right? So, a lot of this is coming from buyback. And then one other concept, this idea of Active Share. Active Share is pretty simple. It's just how different from the index is your portfolio.

So, if you're – in an index your Active Share is zero, right, because it duplicates the index. If you have a high Active Share, it means that your portfolio has a lot of names that are not in common with the index. And there’s been a lot of debate about the efficacy of Active Share in predicting future returns.

We just like to show that we're very different, right? So that we're not hugging in index. And so, most of our stuff is very high on Active Share. The Active Share of this particular portfolio, for example, is 88.5%, which is very, very high.

AT: Right. I'm glad I asked that question. I didn't mean to interrupt you, because you mentioned microcaps.

JO: Yes.

AT: Dovetailing with your third quarter investor letter where you and your Co-CIO, Patrick O'Shaughnessy, right, “the rapid stretching of growth multiples in large-cap and the breadth of highly levered money losing companies in small-cap standout is dominant themes in this market.” So, how are you approaching the market, given those observations and the data that that's shown?

JO: Yes. So, by being very different than the market, right, like we just talked about with our market leaders’ value. So, in microcap, one of the things that I love about microcap is scarcity, first off. There's literally thousands of companies with market capitalizations between, say, $50 million and $200 million, right? And the beauty of those companies is that, they have very little coverage.

So, if you – it wouldn't be something you'd want to index, by the way, because a lot of those companies are junk, they're garbage, and they’re microcap stocks. But microcap – using microcap, as your universe to fish it, boy, there's a lot of diamonds in the rough. And so, with our microcap strategy, what we do is a balanced strategy, which is half value-oriented and half momentum – price momentum-oriented, which we found to be one of the most consistent factors to use on the growth side of the equation.

So, this particular strategy is now – let’s be very careful. If you're playing in microcap land, it's very volatile.

AT: Right.

JO: And people should understand that before they start looking at it, but a friend of mine, Ian Castle, who is also on Twitter, he does exclusively microcaps and he has written a lot of great things about it. You can find him on Twitter as well, as well as many of the things that he has written. So, I would suggest to people microcap is really interesting for individual investors, because guys like me, right, institutional investors, we will have to close this strategy once we put $150 million, $200 million in it, right? So, it's more a labor of love than anything else. And a $200 million cap on a strategy, none of the big asset managers are really going to even take a look at that, because you only touch the dial

AT: It's – that's pocket change, right?

JO: Exactly. So, it makes it a great place for individual investors, who don't face those constraints. And we've written again lots of pieces on microcap that you can go to osam.com and just kind of get a flavor for them. But the thing I'd tell your listeners is, it's really interesting space because it's a space where individuals truly have the advantage over institutions.

AT: Alright. Our guest today has been Jim O'Shaughnessy, Founder, Chairman and Co-CIO of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and really a legend in the space. Jim, thanks so much for spending your time with us today. We really appreciate it.

JO: Oh, it's been my pleasure. Thanks very much for having me.

AT: Great chatting with you, Jim. Thanks.

JO: Great to chat with you guys.