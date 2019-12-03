White Gold: The New Discoveries Continue

It's been a busy year in the resource sector for many junior miners (GDXJ), with many names looking to bolster their balance sheets to ramp-up exploration efforts at their flagship projects. While a few of the best juniors continue to raise money at successively higher prices, this isn't the case for White Gold (OTC:WHGOF), despite their tremendous exploration success this year. White Gold has managed to define several new targets in its 2019 exploration program but is now seeing its cash balance down to roughly 5% of its market cap. Worse, the company is working with a lower share price than all of its past private placements, increasing the risk of dilution near 52-week lows. Given that the stock is weaker than its peers technically, a tax-loss selling candidate and sitting on a relatively low cash balance, I do not see any reason to chase the stock higher at current levels.

The junior sector has long been known for being bifurcated between the haves and the have-not's, with clear world-class projects on one side of the spectrum, and moose pastures with sub-par management on the other. When it comes to White Gold, the company is one of the few names that doesn't really belong in either group currently, as it is sitting on promising land with a 439,000-hectare land position in the White Gold District. While I would classify the project as world-class yet, nor a tier-1 project given its more remote location, I wouldn't consider the company's projects unimpressive either, with seven defined thus far, and an endless stream of new prospective discoveries under their belt. The cons, however, which are certainly valid, is the company's cash balance, which is dwindling, and the fact that the market does not seem to appreciate the project, despite a reasonably sized resource defined thus far. Let's take a closer look at the company's projects below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

White Gold Corporation is the proud owner of roughly 40% of the White Gold District in the Yukon Territories, home to Western Copper's (WRN) Casino Project, as well as Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee Project, acquired from Kaminak Gold (OTCPK:KMKGF) in 2016. The company's list of potential targets across its 439,000-hectare land position is nearly endless, and with seven targets that have been defined by drilling success thus far. Following the acquisition of the VG Zone Resource earlier this year, White Gold's global gold resource stands at just below 1.8 million ounces, with the majority of this resource amenable to open-pit mining.

More than 80% of this resource has been delineated across the company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, which are on strike with two of the more recent discoveries, Ryan's Surprise and GS Gold. Based on the roughly 1.8 million ounce resource, and a market cap of C$134 million, the company is currently being valued at $74.44/oz, slightly below the average price paid for juniors of C$85.00/oz over the past three years. I see this as a fair valuation for the company, given that they're not what I would consider a takeover target yet. However, they could certainly move into my top 10 takeover target list if they could get above the 3.5 million ounce resource threshold.

The good news for White Gold shareholders is that Golden Saddle and Arc have the potential to grow substantially, given that the company has begun to delineate two discoveries 750 meters to the west and two kilometers to the west of the current resource. The Golden Saddle West [GS West] target intercepted 25 meters of 1.00 grams per tonne gold and 24 meters of 1.92 grams per tonne gold just 750 meters west of the Golden Saddle Footwall. This deposit has the potential to add another couple hundred thousand ounces if drilling success continues, and Ryan's Surprise has yielded even more impressive results.

Drilling results from Ryan's Surprise, which sits 2 kilometers west of Golden Saddle, have intercepted 6 meters of 20.64 grams per tonne gold, and 13 meters of 5.02 grams per tonne gold. More recent drilling results from Ryan's Surprise included 31.8 meters of 2.1 grams per tonne gold and 11 meters of 2.66 grams per tonne gold. These intercepts are all well above the average grade of Golden Saddle and Arc, which comes in at roughly 2 grams per tonne gold. While we're way too early to hint at potential new resources here, it's not unreasonable that Ryan's Surprise and GS West could hold another 350,000 to 500,000 ounces combined if success here continues. This would push the current resource in this area of the company's land package close to 2 million ounces.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Photo)

Elsewhere on the company's land package, the Vertigo deposit continues to be an exciting discovery, with more results released this summer. The project lies roughly 30 kilometers northeast of Golden Saddle and is a much more high-grade discovery. While no resource has been defined on the project yet, the Vertigo Trend is thought to be roughly 1.5 kilometers long and up to 500 meters in width. Both trenching and drilling results continue to be extremely encouraging, with the most recent trenching results coming in at 7 meters of 30.86 grams per tonne gold and 7 meters of 24.86 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the below image shows, Vertigo remains open in nearly all directions, is only 2 kilometers west of the road to Dawson City, and there is currently active placer mining ongoing 1 kilometer to the west. In terms of reasonably defined targets across the company's vast land package, Vertigo has the potential to be the highest grade. I believe it's far too early to even speculate on potential ounces at the Vertigo Zone for now. I would like to see the company begin definition drilling at the project so that White Gold could start to see some value assigned for the project once a NI-43-101 resource estimate is in place.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, White Gold made arguably the most exciting discovery made to date just last month, with news of drilling success at their new Titan target. The company's Titan target consists of a 650-meter x 650-meter gold-in-soil anomaly, and the first drill hole ever returned 6 meters of 72 grams per tonne gold. This is an exceptional intercept for the first drill hole done by the company and is a testament to White Gold's success in accurately defining targets. It's notable that this intercepts was hit from less than a 20-meter vertical depth, and is, therefore, ultra high-grade and near-surface. I am likely becoming repetitive by now, but once again, much more drilling will be needed before any valuation can be assigned to this target.

(Source: Company Presentation)

White Gold now has several targets defined across its massive Yukon land package, but only two of these deposits (Golden Saddle & Arc) have seen sufficient drilling to assign resources. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with constant testing of new targets, if they're yielding discoveries, I believe it would be wiser to define resources at their most advanced targets. Under this strategy, White Gold would only continue to explore new targets if they can bolster their balance sheet and have the funds to do so. It is clear from White Gold's success that there are numerous targets across their properties, but the market does not seem to care all that much to date. Despite two new meaningful discoveries this year in Titan and Betty, the stock is down 33% year-to-date vs. the Gold Juniors Index's 26% return. I believe this would be a different story if White Gold was near 52-week highs, and had a significant cash balance of $25 million or more. However, with roughly $7 million in cash, White Gold is running the risk of having to raise money at successively lower shares price once again.

As we can see from the below financial statements at the end of Q3, White Gold's current cash balance is just over $5 million, with a little over $1.1 million in liabilities. The good news is that just over $3.3 million was raised from warrant exercise at the end of October, but the bad news is that this still leaves the company with only C$7 million in cash. While this may seem like a significant amount of money, it only equates to roughly 5% of the company's current market capitalization of C$135 million. Besides, explorers are known for blowing through cash quickly, and White Gold is no different.

(Source: White Gold Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: White Gold Management Discussion & Analysis)

As the below quarterly results show, White Gold has seen average operating expenses of $1.42 million over the past three quarters, and over $4.3 million to date. Fortunately, Q4 tends to see the lowest costs, and therefore White Gold should finish the year with a maximum of C$6 million in cash.

(Source: White Gold Management Discussion & Analysis)

To date, the company has seen cash and cash equivalents depreciate by $13.6 million in 2019 when accounting for all expenses, and therefore C$6 million is not much to be headed into 2019 with. Given that I would expect the company's 2020 exploration program to be as large, if not more significant than its 2019 drill program, the company is going to need to add to its balance sheet before Q3 of 2020. I would argue that it's wiser to do this while there's still cash on hand, as the market often preys on companies that have minimal cash balances as it knows they're desperate and will take what they can get.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

While juniors needing to raise cash is nothing new to those that invest in the exploration sector, the issue with White Gold is the lower prices where financing is being completed. As the below chart shows, money was being raised at an average price of C$1.90 in 2017 and was raised at an average price of C$1.42 in 2019. Given that the share price is currently trading 20% lower than the 2018 average at C$1.07, it is highly unlikely that the company will be able to reverse this trend in financing prices. This is one of the red flags I watch for when assessing juniors, as the most crucial key to success is proper treasury management. Companies that continue to raise at lower prices like Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) has, can run into significant share price problems as value is diluted away.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at the technical picture, we can see strong resistance at C$1.20, with more resistance at C$1.45. Unless White Gold can get through C$1.20 on a monthly close, I would consider any rallies to be noise. This is because any rallies to here would be occurring within an intermediate downtrend, and below past broken support. The fact that the stock is just 10% shy of this resistance in a month that's notorious for punishing poor performers due to tax-loss selling; this may be a tough area for the stock to get through. Given the (-) 33% year-to-date return for White Gold, I would argue the stock is a tax-loss selling candidate.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, White Gold has a management team with a history of success and a land package with multiple discoveries, but the market does not seem to be all that enamored with the stock. Based on the market's lack of appreciation for discoveries, I believe the company would be wiser to define a 3.5 million ounce resource across low-hanging fruit in their property portfolio, as this would likely help to put a floor under the stock. There is nothing wrong with massive step-outs if a company is making discovery after discovery, but it's not really paying off if the market is not all that interested.

It is possible that the new Titan discovery 15 kilometers west of Vertigo could finally be the spark that ignites interest in the stock. Still, the company's relatively low cash balance makes it a problematic stock to chase. I currently do not hold the stock as I believe there are better juniors out there than White Gold. However, even if I wanted to get into White Gold, I would be waiting for a pullback to initiate a position. The stock is a tax-loss selling candidate and is likely going to need to finance within six months to bolster their balance sheet. Based on this, I believe it's likely we will see sub C$0.90 prices at some point before the end of Q2 2020, even if we do head higher short-term. The sub C$0.90 level would be a much lower risk area to begin a position vs. chasing after the stock following the current 45% rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.