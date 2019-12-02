Gold: Time To Load Up The Boat Again

A second close above $1,468 will activate the levels above; the daily target of $1,478 and the weekly target of $,1477.

The VC PMI also tells us that if the price closes above $1,468 using the 15-minute bar it negates this bearish momentum.

Wait for the market to come down to the Buy 1 or Buy 2 levels of $1,464 or $1,462.

We use the artificial intelligence algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), to identify the mean for a day, week, month or year for a given market, as well as two extreme levels above and two extreme levels below the mean. The VC PMI serves as a GPS for your trading, so you can watch the market and know when the highest probability trades can be made.

The gold futures contract is trading at $1,466.80, down about $5.09, as I write this report Sunday night, Dec. 1, 2019. The market as of last week, after reaching the target we anticipated of $1,473, got up to about $1,472.90. On closing below $1,473, it activated a short trigger, and we advised our subscribers to hedge or go short. It automatically activated the target below of $1468 and the mean of $1,467. The market completed the daily target of $1,468 and the weekly target of $1,467.

Because the gold market is trading below $1,467, it activated a bearish trend momentum. When the price is trading at the mean, there's a 50/50 chance of the market moving up or down, so wait for the market to come down to the Buy 1 or 2 levels of $1,464 or $1,462. The price trading below the market activates the two Buy levels as targets.

The weekly VC PMI also tells us that if the price closes above $1,467 using the 15-minute bar it negates this bearish momentum. A second close above $1,468 will activate the levels above - the daily target of $1,478 and the weekly target of $1,477. Watch the market and see what it wants to do. Trade based on what the market does to take advantage of the highest probability trades.

If the market activates the Buy 1 or Sell 1 levels, there's a 90% probability of a reversion to the mean, while the Buy 2 and Sell 2 levels have a 95% probability of a reversion to the mean.

The daily and the weekly harmonics are between the $1,464 to $1,462 levels of demand. The levels of supply are at $1,477 to $1,478. The average price is $1,468 to $1,467.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.