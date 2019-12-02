Oi S.A. ADR (OIBRQ) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oi S.A. ADR. (OTCPK:OIBRQ) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 2, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Rodrigo Abreu - COO

Camille Faria - CFO

Antonio Rabelo - Legal Counsel

Fred Mendes - Bradesco

Susana Salaru - Itaú

Soomit Datta - Newstreet

Carlos Sequeira - BTG Pactual

Andre Baggio - JPMorgan

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you. Well good morning everybody and thank you all for participating in our call. And as you know after a year as a Board member, I accepted the challenge of having to execute our transformation plan as an executive. And for the last two months, at the beginning of Q4, I have been working with the leadership team as a Company, so we can accelerate all of the actions we announced as part of our strategic plan a few months back.

As far as this joining we already had some changes in our leadership team. And today, I have with me on the call Camille Faria, our newly appointed CFO and Antonio Rabelo, who also just joined as our new legal counsel as well as the other members of our executive team who will be here available during the Q&A session.

The call today we’ll obviously bring our Q3 results but we will focus primarily on how they relate to the execution of our strategic plan and our long-term objective, strength and indicators. We know that we have several critical tasks ahead, but myself and the team feel confident on how we started the execution of the plan on the second half despite the challenging scenario primarily due to the fast reduction of the legacy revenues based on copper, while we are still accelerating the new revenues based on fiber.

So when we start on slide three, we would like to start by revisiting our strategic plan to understand the context of our execution and results on Q3. As stated in our plan, our scenario is still impacted by the legacy services and revenues or our best. And the revenue has high exposure to the decline in services and products on copper, DTH, regulated services and prepaid mobile which were used to be the focus of the company. But also in our transformation plan, we highlighted our future and the future focuses on our migration to higher value areas, including FTTH, which will be the lead service for residential services on B2B including, corporate segments and the small and medium enterprises.

On the migration of TV to IPTV and OTT, on being a provider of transport network and 5G infrastructure acting as a wholesale provider and on the increase of our mobile operation with a focus on postpaid.

To get there, we know that we must execute on three fronts simultaneously. The first one is obviously the strategic business initiatives with an emphasis on the fiber acceleration to compensate the corporate decline and the continuity of the mobile growth strategy.

The second area is obviously the funding of this journey with the sale of non-strategic assets, the fund raising initiatives and obviously the use of tax credits and other sources of funding.

And the third one is the simplification and cost reduction efforts. While we have projects being implemented, with financial impact already for 2020

So talk about some numbers which reflect the highlights of our planned progress towards the new revenue base in the next slide.

On Slide four, we can see that we have positive numbers in most of the focus areas for our strategic plan. We started with a number of 3.6 million homes passed with fiber at the end of September and expecting to reach 4.6 million by the end of 2019 and 16 million by the end of 2021. By this number, we can see that we have a great rhythm of deployments. We also were able to reach 11.4% of hands connected over homes passed that would expire in September which is a very, very significant progress from the beginning of the fiber operation. This means not only a great rhythm of sales, but also of activations.

We can also highlight the number of 36% market share of net adds in postpaid in three core in the third quarter 19, which is an excellent performance for mobile in particular amidst the very competitive scenario which positions really as one of the two players with the largest that performed the highest performance in our net adds of postpaid in the last 12 months. We can also point out through the 13.8% year-on-year growth in our postpaid customer revenues and this bringing us back to revenue growth on mobile following a long period of deceleration.

And finally, on the corporate turnarounds, we can point out to the growth of IT contracted revenue year-on-year of 192% contributing to the total corporate segment revenue growth, which is one of the priorities for the company and the mid-to-long term.

So let's talk about some numbers in more details which reflect the highlights of our brand progress towards this new revenue base. On Slide five, we can talk about fiber and we see that fiber already has a sizeable positive impact on the overall picture of our revenues.

The operational and financial indicators are in line with plans confirming the good execution of the strategy aimed at replacing our legacy copper revenues. Starting with the fiber deployments, we can see that our number of Homes passed with Fiber continues to increase very rapidly. And in October, we already reached close to 4 million homes passed with fiber. This obviously is followed by homes connected with fiber and we continue to present a fast growth of our customer base.

By the end of October, this number was already approaching 500,000 and we expect to get to a much higher number by the end of this year. And this reflecting a steep revenue curve for fiber as we can see in the middle chart, and our fiber revenues grew in 2019 having already grand 4.2 times confirming the good performance of the fiber product, the fiber installation and the revenue performance. Obviously this performance was aimed at compensating our legacy revenues which continued to drop significantly as we can see by the chart.

During the first nine months of 2019, we had a net decline of 11% on copper, voice revenues copper broadband revenues and DTH which are the legacy services, which we are de-emphasizing from now on.

Also, when we look at the complete picture, we start to give details of our revenue composition in particular on the residential revenues on the right hand side of the page, where you can see that despite a decline of 13.5% on our overall revenues, we can see that fiber already starts to appear in the picture as a positive contributor, which will eventually substitute the drop and compensate the revenue decline to revenue growth. Just on legacy services, it's possible to see that we had a 350 million drop on revenue which obviously impacts revenue or the overall revenue on the short term.

But when we look at contracted revenue, IT sales we can see that the drop in contracted revenues on copper plus DTH was almost entirely compensated by the growth of contracted revenue in fiber. It's a minor difference for the ten months 2019 and we expect this growth to invert in the coming months. When we look at broadband only, the impact is yet more visible and we can see that in the next slide.

On slide six, we can see that cities with fiber are already showing a significant improvement on all of the broadband indicators, and even with still a reduced number of cities, we can see where we are headed. And we started by looking at the accelerated learning curve that we have been having in the deployments of fiber and the commercial strategy associated with them. The FTTH penetration on per cohort of installation shows the great progress with our first cohort taking several months to reach 10% of take-up and the most recent cohorts already starting at the 10% or higher take-up rate level.

As a result, we can see excellent sales acceleration on the right-hand side and our broadband mix sales mix has improved from the first quarter 2019 to the third quarter 2019 from 12% to 42% and it continues to increase very very rapidly as we expect November to have 71% of sales mix skews towards fiber. This leads to a stabilizing customer base on our broadband, and with the

And with the 52 cities with fiber, our FTTH based growth virtually offsets the large drop in the copper customer base. We can see that there is a large difference from the cities without fiber, a drop of 14.5% to the cities with fiber and a drop off of only 3.6% and only with 52 cities. As the number of cities grow, this number will obviously stabilize.

And also, this revenue base comes with better ARPU leading to broadband revenue growth. The broadband ARPU from copper to fiber is increasing at the clip of 57% higher ARPU. And this leads to a broadband revenue growth in the cities where we have fiber despite obviously the overall loss of broadband revenue as we are still with the reduced number of CDs and growing for the future.

In summary, we have great, great progress on residential fiber, which is one of the key pillars of our strategy. Now let's look at Mobile on Page seven. On Page seven, we can see the mobility revenue reversal trajectory continues, with very positive results in postpaid and better-than-market average performance. We are maintaining and increasing the value of our mobile operation by focusing on all of the rights leverages.

On postpaid, we can see impressive commercial performance. We were second in terms of share of net adds during 2019 by a very significant margin. And when we look at our growth of the postpaid customer base, we see a significant increase. This consolidates the upward trend of our postpaid revenues and the improvement in the mix of mobile revenues after all, our postpaid revenue trends are showing a 13.8% increase in the third quarter, leading to a revenue mix which is approaching the 53% of postpaid compared to prepaid.

But also in prepaid, we experienced good results. Despite the highly competitive and overall shrinking market, we managed to increase our market share as well by having a less steep reduction of prepaid customers compared to the market average. With this we are able to gain one percentage points of market share in the overall prepaid scenario.

The good performance on both postpaid and prepaid has led us through an overall very positive results in mobile, with an increase in mobility market share and the start of the growth of mobile revenue comparing third quarter to second quarter, and a virtual stabilization compared to last quarter of the last year, and leading to the unexpectation of mobile revenue growth for the future.

So now let's look at the B2B performance, which is the third pillar of our strategy. On page eight, we can see that our corporate revenue has grown and already starting to capture the first results of the execution of our strategic plan. B2B will also benefit from fiber is in the middle of a comeback, which starts with the corporate segment net revenues.

Our key segment is that of the corporate clients, and we returned to growth in Q3 with a 1% growth which indicates a positive trajectory. This positive trajectories is being made possible via new positioning Oi Solutions which aims at creating higher-value offers for our customer base and adding as a rule of integrator and provider of both telecom and ICT information and communication solutions.

Our strategy of bringing complete solutions to corporate clients is already starting to bear fruit. And we can see this in the great growth in contracted revenues with IT being already 80 components. Obviously IT grows as part of the total mix and this helps compensates the pressure on traditional revenues which are based on voice and legacy services.

On the smaller medium enterprise segments, revenues continue to decline because the segment is very – feels very impacted by the reduction of legacy services in the same trend as residential. But soon, we expect to address this trend based also on fiber growth, and specific offers focused as the SME segment.

Our last area of focus is wholesale. So on the next slide, let's look at some key indicators for the segments. On page nine, we can see that on wholesale, our strategy starts to be focused on the unregulated market, leveraging our infrastructure leadership and offerings for areas of growing demands.

The business here is also undergoing an important transition from legacy to new revenues. And we can see this when we break down the revenues between regulated and unregulated revenues. Our regulated revenues have already continued to decline because they are based on corporate and low speed IELD [ph], which is a deregulated service offering.

But our unregulated revenue started to grow again, including both the service offerings and the infrastructure rental revenue. Our areas of growth -- to continue expanding on the performance of wholesale are areas, which will bring strong demand in the near future, including IP connections and Fiber to the ISP, Fiber to the Tower, which will help the growth of 4.5G and 5G and infrastructure monetization. This will lead to an increase which with the ever expanding percentage of unregulated revenues on the total mix of a wholesale revenue.

Finally, an important action of wholesale will come in the form of the oil franchise model for ISPs in the regions where we will not be operating directly initially. This will help complement our FTTH coverage and will be operated as a wholesale business. So all of the transitions that are being made here are possible by the efficient investments and we expect them to bear fruit in the coming years.

So let's now look at our CapEx numbers in the next slide. On slide 10, we can see that the Company CapEx is in line with their strategic plan, focused on deploying homes passed with fiber and Refarming 1.8 gigahertz sites to 4G and 4.5G. This indicates the continuity of a good execution on our CapEx plan, which is fundamental to the success of the mid long-term strategic plan. We can see that the CapEx rhythm in Q2 was sustained in Q3 and obviously compares much favorably to the investments in 2018.

On our HPs deployed, we are operating at a rate of almost 400,000 homes passed per month, which is a significant level of operation and we expect to get to 4.6 million in 73 cities by the end of 2019. One of the largest FTTH projects globally is being deployed by Oi and this is the rhythm of deployment that makes it possible.

On mobile, we continue to focus on the refarming on 4G and 4.5GT [ph] sites. And we have been having good traction on the mobile CapEx using our ample 2G spectrum position for refarming.

So next, I’ll hand over the presentation to our CFO, Camille Faria who will talk about the efficiency and simplification initiatives, and also the funding components of our plans. Camille?

Camille Faria

Thank you, Rodrigo and good morning everyone. Turning to slide 11, during the third quarter of 2019, we managed most cost lines allowing the company to focus on its new plan.

We had an overall OpEx reduction which could have been higher but was offset by our investments in marketing to support our strategy plan through sales campaigns, sponsorships among others.

We have reduction in important areas such as personnel, network maintenance and we have the possibility to show additional improvement in other lines in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The results of the revenue behavior described or Rodrigo and the cost that I've just described let us to an EBITDA of 1,008 million [ph] in the quarter, a challenging third quarter for EBITDA with a 20.3% margin, but we are still maintaining our guidance for the 2019 EBITDA of course now more towards the bottom of the range of R$4.5 billion to R$5 billion.

While OpEx was reduced in the third quarter of 2019, our OpEx efforts still do not reflect the ongoing structural initiative on the simplification and cost reduction which we will talk about in the next slide, slide 12.

So talking about more structural changes in our OpEx, we have now five ongoing initiatives in key areas with significant estimated impact for 2020. Not only that, but we'll start giving details on some key metrics for cost reduction that we will be following internally to help everyone keep track of the evolution of these efforts.

So the first one is related to sales, marketing and customer service through which we expect to stay between R$150 million and R$200 million a year and it's related to pursuing portfolio simplification, so basically migrating our clients to flat rate plans, reduction of our legacy portfolio of proactive selling actions in our legacy portfolio and the acceleration of sales through digital channels.

Some of the metrics that we will be following just to give you an example of what we expect. We expect to have by the end of 2020, an increase of 46 percentage points in the percentage of fiber in broadband activations of the company, an increase of 23 percentage points of our residential base in flat rate, a reduction of 20% in the volume of calls that are answered by our human customer services and an increase in 14 percentage points of digital invoices.

Our second key initiative here is process and organization. We already had a start in that area. The financial functions are now centralized under the new CFO; myself. We also had a creation of an executive leadership position for Business Support and Operational Efficiency reporting directly to the COO.

And more importantly, we just started a simplification projects with the support of Visagio Consulting. Through the second effort we expect to achieve an additional between R$100 million and R$150 million a year of cost savings starting in 2020.

The third initiative, as you alluded to Business Support, which I just described that the executive positioned has just been created. This is a very relevant initiative, because a huge portion of our costs are concentrated in supply chain, energy, logistics, business management and infrastructure. So we have a strong focus in these areas.

We expect to have back-office reduction, energy efficiency initiatives that will allow us to achieve an additional between R$150 million and R$300 million of cost savings a year. Just as an example of potential of metrics that we will be following, we expect to have a 12% reduction in energy cost per megawatt hour of the company an important cost line for us. And also reduction of 1.8 percentage points in bad debt as a percentage of our revenues.

The next initiative that we have is in IT. So we're starting a reduction or interruption of IT legacy projects, and developing of a new IT stack for fiber operations which will reduce costs. And also our digital initiatives which used to be focused on customer care only and we elevated to a companywide effort.

Through the IT initiative we expect to achieve another R$100 million to R$ 200 million cost savings in 2020. And just to give you an example on metrics, we expect to increase the percentage of our Agile IT projects by 26 percentage points in this initiative.

The last one is related to network and operations. And of course is a result of our accelerated customer migration to fiber and reduction of legacy sales efforts which will allow us to optimize and decommission the legacy network for copper in DTH. With this initiative we expect to achieve another R$120 million to R$200 million of cost savings.

On that just an example of metrics in this area, we expect to increase by 37 percentage points, the percentage of fiber technical support through digital channels. With the cost reduction expected for the midterm, we need to execute our plan with funding alternatives in the short term, which I will describe in the next slide.

Moving to slide 13, we are working on multiple funding alternatives not to depend exclusively on any single option. So on the non-core asset sale front, Unitel is expected to be concluded during 2019 as the company has been communicating to the market.

Other non-core assets, the sale of other non-core assets such as datacenters, towers and others that the company has described in the past are now ongoing processes. That's somewhat long preparation processes, this process – the sales process are finally on the road.

Real estate, we have several initiatives in place with some more immediate ones. So, on the Polidoro building front we are awaiting a final dispatch from Anatel after a successful due-diligence. And we have an estimated sales value of R$120 million for this particular piece of real estate.

We're also focused on the sale of other five non-reversible assets in an estimated amount of R$300 million over the next few months. Out on the PIS/COFINS front, all credits have now been recognized and approved. We have a total of R$3.1 billion and we're already realizing savings of roughly R$100 million per month. This is already in progress in the third quarter.

On the funding activities, if you remember while the -- our recovery plan allows us two additional credit lines. One is 2 billion credit line linked to the purchase of equipment. And the other one is a 2.5 broader credit line.

Regarding the latter, the company continues to work towards a public debt offering and we expect to be ready to set the market quite soon. But as an alternative plan we are working on a $600 million bridge loan, the negotiations are ongoing with an immediate $400 million firm commitments.

This is aimed at giving the company flexibility in case the capital markets conditions are not being appropriate for us to issue a public debt right now. Regarding the first line that I mentioned, we have an ongoing negotiation process for this credit line linked to the purchase of equipment, but this is in somewhat earlier stages regarding through with respect to the 2.5.

Looking at our cash flow, we had R$1.1 billion cash consumption in the third quarter 2003, which led us to R$3.2 billion cash position for September 2019. Our gross debt increased from 16.8 to 17.9 reflecting the cash consumption in the quarter supporting the strong CapEx that Rodrigo described. And we closed September 19th with a 14.7 net debt position.

Now, I will turn the call back to Rodrigo who will conclude our presentation with some key messages. Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Camille. So, as we have highlighted not only during the presentation on our strategic plan, but also during the presentation of the Q3 results. To create the future Oi, our focus now is on strategy, implementation and investment capacity. And we are executing on multiple fronts to make it happen.

Just to very, very briefly highlight all of them; we started with funding in the short terms with all of the initiatives that Camille has mentioned. We moved through our business execution as a must and we have several strategic initiatives on this front including the main one of pursuit FTTH leadership corporate, wholesale and the maintenance and increase of our mobile value.

We are looking for us structurally simpler Company with several initiatives of efficiency and simplification which will help us bring structural cost reduction. And all of this is enabled by a transformation effort based on people and leadership.

We have already set up the transformation management office and we are making it happen based on a very, very significant follow-up and our due-diligence of execution on daily basis.

And this execution comes with a renewed emphasis on some of our key principles; starting with the customer at the center, being digital at everything and not only at one or other aspects of the company.

Going back to innovation which actually helped us create Oi that was successful in the past and maintaining and improving quality which has been done throughout the period of the RJ and we will continue to be down in the future.

We know that our plan requires a lot of dedication, a lot of simultaneous tasks, but we have been seeing progress in the areas where we dedicated our efforts initially. We are energized. We are confident in the great opportunities for the company in the near future and we have a great team to make it happen.

With that, I would like to open up the floor for Q&A. And for the Q&A we have the whole executive team of the company here to help us respond to more specific questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Mr. Fred Mendes from Bradesco would like to ask a question.

Fred Mendes

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for the call. I have two questions here. The number one, if you can just give us an update on -- I don't know of course you mentioned in the presentation that for Unitel, the largely for guidance, but a view that it should be completed by the first -- it is maintained. But also more -- I think my question here is more regarding the process, the brokers of the process. When would you make an announcement through the market regarding the sales? Do you make an announcement when you actually signed a deal? Or you can only make an announcement maybe once the money enters your balance sheet, just to try to figure out the timing here. So this is my first question.

And then my second question, I think is more on the fiber front. The penetration of 12%, it is improving, but it's still relatively low. So just to trying to wonder how we can increase this penetration? And also the other question is regarding the homes passed, I think the equipment is the most expensive part, something like R$1,000, if I'm not mistaken per house. So just wondering if you have an agreement with Huawei or in other supplier where they can anticipate the equipment and then you pay later. Just how this dynamic works because of course it should be quite important for CapEx as you expand on the fiber. Thank you

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Fred. Well, on your two questions, let's start with Unitel and as we have been stating for a long time now and obviously we believe we're getting closer to the conclusion of the process, we will reiterate our confidence on closing the process by the end of the year. As far as details about the process, Fred, the reason why we have decided not to publish any details about the process is obviously because it is a complex process, and obviously there are confidentiality issues associated with it. And so we have decided to announce only that we feel confident and we continue to feel confident that this process can be concluded.

As far as an announcement, we'll know when announcement is made at the appropriate time. But important to highlight that obviously, the process when we talked about the sale of Unitel also released in particularly to the sale not of Unitel exactly, but our PT ventures in Portugal not in Angola. And obviously, we will hear more news when we have news to communicate to the market. As far as your second question on the take-up rates of fiber; one comment which is the 12% is not a low rate at any measure. If you look at the comparable that we have been experiencing in terms of looking at other fiber operations, in some cases we have seen companies taking almost three years to get to 20% take-up rate.

Our operation has less than 12 months. And in 12 months we're getting to the 12%. And if you look at the new cohorts, the cohorts that started to be deployed and implemented in the most recent months, we already start the months a take-up rate about 12%. So the progress is very significant in the new cohorts. Obviously, it's a matter of fine-tuning our commercial strategy, fine tuning our deployment strategy, better selecting based on our analytics and our big data metrics so that we continue to monitor every day where we're going to install next. And we feel very, very pleased that with the results of the fiber take-up rate so far.

So much so that as of last month we already started to see that the sales of fiber are bigger already than the sales all the legacy products combined in terms of RGUs. This is a very, very significant and with this we can only see that take up rates side increasing very rapidly and going to where we believe they should be. If you remember our guidance we talked about the 25% take-up rates in two to three years. We are almost at the end of the first year or beginning of the -- very, very beginning of the second year of operation and we already at the 12% mark. So we feel very confident and we believe that this is a very good metric that we will continue to publish and track and communicate to you.

As far as the agreements for equipment purchases, we do have pay-as-you-grow contracts in place with our two key vendors both Huawei and Nokia. And not only that, but we have been working with those two vendors not only to improve our purchasing conditions, but also to improve our Technical Solutions. And in the last rounds of technical architecture discussions we have been revamping our technical architecture in search of cost reductions that can go up to 20%, 30% per our home passed, which is very, significant one we're talking about the project that aims closing at covering almost 16 to 20 million homes passed. So we believe we are executing on those fronts. The strategic vendors have been good partners in helping us make it happen. And for sure they will continue to do so.

Fred Mendes

Perfect, Rodrigo, very clear. If I just make just one question here, a follow-up. When you mean conclusion of Unitel you mean cash in the Bank, cash in the company's balance sheet or could be just the signing off a deal? Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

No. When we talk about conclusion, we talk about a completion of the whole process.

Fred Mendes

Perfect. Thank you very much

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you.

Ms. Susana Salaru from Itaú would like to ask a question.

Susana Salaru

Hi. Good morning guys. Thank you for taking our questions. The first one, if you could elaborate a little bit about the competitive landscape for fiber recent that the company is progressing strongly in deploying fiber and increasing the penetration. So how is the competitors reacting in those regions? That will be our first question. The second question is related to the dividend payments that were allow it to be paid to the PT Ventures. I just – if you could elaborate, explained that if there is an implications or positive implications for Oi as well? Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Susana. Well first on the competitive landscape of fiber. I mean this is not a new scenario. Obviously, the growth of high-speed broadband is the new frontier and fiber is obviously is the way to get with this new frontier. And as such many companies both big and small have started to invest in this area. What we believe we have when we compare ourselves to the competitor in the multiple different areas where we have been focusing is the advantage of having the infrastructure already on the ground.

And with this, we have selected the areas where we believe we'll have better attraction first. And obviously this will help us not only achieve our results fast, but established a strong holding in most of those areas. What we have been experiencing and observing is the following. When we look at the areas where we have implemented fiber, even when competing with established small ISPs and we have been seeing this. I myself personally visited the fiber installation last week in the state of [Indiscernible]. We see that the level of quality that Oi solution, the Oi fiber brings and the level of confidence in the brands allows us to take back share from small ISPs, the installation I went to, for instance, there was an installation where we took back share from an ISP that was supposedly delivering close to a 100 meg, but the Oi fiber was much higher-quality at approximately the same price.

So it's not a matter of just a price competition, but it's a matter of a competition that will be a lot based on quality, confidence and customer service from now on. And we feel confident that we can play against those players in the areas where we do have the infrastructure. As far as competition with the large players, we have to remember two facts here. The first one is that the largest player of broadband in the country has invested in a strategy a long time ago which was a very successful strategy but based on HFC Knott's fiber to the home it was Fiber-to-the-Curb. And then a last mile connection with coax cables that was very successful with when we look at the future of broadband all the leaders has technical limitations. And as such, we feel very confident that we can, again, go head-to-head with competition for higher speeds were higher-quality and be successful when playing against the HFC installations.

And this is also valid for the second largest player, which has acquired an operation in the past which was not FTTH as well which was FTTC with DSL last mile connections. So a lot of the presence of this second largest operator broadband is based on DSL connections on FTTC and obviously even though it allows for interesting speeds and interesting service two, three years ago, now they will start also to face limitations and we'll have to migrate the whole strategy and our infrastructure due to fiber, to pure fiber if they want to compete. With that we feel very confident that the competitive performance even in areas where there is already existing competition. And obviously we are doing our analysis of deployment based on a big data analysis, which look at the very-very fine granularity of where we will install fiber next. Okay?

So, on your second question regarding the dividends that you saw as part of the quarterly reports; obviously when we look at a project such as Unitel, we will not only focus on the sale process which we have been focusing in which we continue to reiterate the confidence that it can happen and it can be completed by the end of the year. But we also have been going at different routes of extracting value from the assets that we already have, and the repatriation of dividends based on the retained dividends position that we already have in the company is also a route that there has been pursued and that is starting to bear fruit.

So obviously when we look at the funding initiatives as Camille mentioned, we are trying not to depend on any single events and we'll do everything that is at our disposal in terms of looking for different funding alternatives. And this is a reflection of that add just as we highlighted during the presentation.

Susana Salaru

Perfect. Thank you. Rodrigo, it's very clear.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Susana.

Mr. Soomit Datta from Newstreet would like to ask the question.

Soomit Datta

Two questions please. One, could you give us an update on how we should be thinking about the COO role going forward. And then secondly in a slightly more conceptual question, the wireless business has been performing strongly. Obviously, there's very strong volume and data growth. How long do you think that business can perform as well as it has done without a step-up in investment and without further spectrum? Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Soomit. Well, on the first one about the executive leadership. What we have been doing Soomit is really refocusing the whole leadership structure of the company to execute the strategic plan. And this has started when I came on board in early October. And as part of that plan we have revamped our executive team. So I started by bringing in Camille to act as the new CFO of the company consolidating multiple functions underneath. We also brought Rabelo, Antonio Rabelo as our new Legal Counsel. And Rabelo has not only a deep knowledge of the company but a very, very highlighted participate all of the RJ process so far. So knows not only the company but the process inside out.

We have also created a new executive leadership position for which I brought in Mr. [Indiscernible] who used to be in the past the Supply-Chain Director and the Wholesale Director of Telecom Italia Mobile team in Brazil. And we just brought Mr. Ameto [ph] to work with us in one of our key areas for our cost reduction in structural simplification for the future. And we continue to bring in new talent as we speak. And we believe that the leadership of the company is now much more prepared for the future in terms of implementing the transformation plan that we announced in the middle of the year. Obviously this will be a continuous process as we have announced that we are looking at an organizational simplification and I will provide you with relevant updates as soon as they are ready to be announced.

As far as your second question on the wireless rhythm and how far how long can we sustain it. We believe, Soomit that because we are the player with the largest amount of fiber infrastructure in the country and the fiber is a significant component of any mobile investment strategy going forward. Our ability to sustain the good results from mobile goes a lot further than what people realize or people think, people believe, not only by controlling the transport infrastructure we have control over one of the greatest components of cost in our mobile strategy, which is the transport the backhaul and all the associated costs of traffic.

But also because it allows us to focus or access investments on mobile to the areas where there really matter for the company. And those areas are twofold. The first one is where we do have significant market share to protect and they are doing just that. We are expanding 4 and 4.5G in the areas where we have market share to protect especially in certain parts of the Northeast and the south of the country. And at the same time we can focus on being very aggressive commercially in areas where we do have a significant network capacity available, because we have a less utilized network than the remainder of our peers. And with that we can be commercially aggressive. We can bring in new customers who will not cannibalize our existing customer base and at the same time we can focus excess investments on these areas selectively to improve quality and to attract new customers on board.

Our access has been focusing on reforming. It's not necessarily on just completely brand new sites because we do have infrastructure sharing agreements with other players which help us, complement our coverage infrastructure. So, as you know we do have our rent sharing agreements both with TIM and with Vivo. And as such we have also been using selectively our investments in Access to focus where it matters. With all of that, we do believe that we can continue our very positive traction on mobile results for the coming years. And obviously we're doing that in conservative efforts with the commercial activity that goes to the postpaid segment and thus the very good results that we have been able to present.

Soomit Datta

Can I just ask the quick follow-up please? I'm just jumping Angola, a second. Can you confirm, what was the USD amount of dividends you received, please?

Rodrigo Abreu

It was informed in our quarterly reports that we're able to repatriate 33 million, if I'm not mistaken here. I believed this is the official number that is reported in the report.

Soomit Datta

Okay. Thanks for initial. Thank you.

Mr. Carlos Sequeira from BTG Pactual would like to ask the question.

Carlos Sequeira

Hi. Good morning. Rodrigo, Camille, how are you. My question is on the bridge loan that you mentioned in the presentation. Can you give us like more color on – I know you mentioned like a firm commitment. So my question is – so you've already secured $400 million out of $600 million that you're planning to raise on this bridge loan. So if you can give us some information on that front that will be great? Thank you.

Camille Faria

Yes, so we think given a US$400 million firm commitment for the Bridge loan there is a very high probability that it will be a price for the US$600 million which were comprised of R$2.5 billion and the idea is that we have this facility in place in case we don’t think that the market conditions for the public [Indiscernible] are appropriate. But we do have a standing negotiation of final documents of course but we have a US$400 million firm commitment for a Bridge Loan.

Carlos Sequeira

So just one more question. So when do you expect the money to be in Oi – when you expect to have the money down?

Camille Faria

So we will be monitoring the market throughout December and early January to – if you remember well, the 2.5 in our RJ plan has a drop that day, so we need to raise this money until early February, so we will be monitoring the market throughout December and early January to check that capital markets conditions and then we will make a decision whether to go ahead with our public offering or public that offerings will be cleared or to draw the Bridge loan. It’s a bridge loan that can be pre-paid in the short term.

Carlos Sequeira

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Mr. Ghido [ph] Hodges from Goldman Sachs would like to ask a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Thanks for the call. And thanks for taking my question. I think just following up a little bit on the financing side, you mentioned some reversible assets that are pending approval to get sold. There was also towers being discussed. Can you maybe provide a little bit of color on that on progress with selling towers? Or if that's still something that's expected in the short term? Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you. Well, when we talk about reversible assets, we talk about in particular about real estate units, which are available for sale. Obviously, when we look at reversible assets and real estate, at this point, a lot of things have changed because of the new telecom law and the classification of reversible and non-reversible assets is a point that has been discussed by Anatel as we speak. But we have already selected a handful of assets to be able to initiate the sales processes immediately. Some of them already have the release from Anatel for us to be able to sell them. Some of them are in the process of having those releases granted to us. But the good part of the highlight is that when we look at our overall 8000 pieces of real estate portfolio, when we focus on just a handful of assets, we’re able to in the very short term, be able to draw something such as 250, 300, 350 million of sales -- sale of real estate assets.

This does not include the 120 million that we have virtually concluded and is now pending, just the final release from Anatel. So this would elevate the number in the short term to in the range of R$300 million to R$450 million of our real estate sales. And this is very positive, because when people question our ability to sell 8000 units of real estate assets, obviously, it's very hard to do that in the short term. But when we focus on just a handful of assets, we can see that out of the number that we have provided in the past between 1.5 and 2 billion sales of real estate, we see that a quarter of that is concentrated on a very small number of assets. So thus making the process a lot easier to execute.

Unidentified Analyst

So thank you. Yes, one follow up on that…

Rodrigo Abreu

Yes, on your second question about towers, obviously, the sale of towers is a much much more standard process compared to all of the other noncore asset sales processes. And what we have done is we have decided to wait for the conclusion of our due diligence of the portfolio of towers that we're selling. So now we have a firm set of results and information about the portfolio that we're concluding. We're selling with a conclusion of a due diligence, which allows us to go for a process where we can extract a much much higher value of this tower portfolio. And we have launched the process already, and we expect this to be a fast process based on the traditional number of interested parties in the assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, thanks very much. The other question that I had quickly here was just on the equipment potential R$2 billion that could be raised is part of the RJ plan that is connected to the purchase of equipment. If you could provide a little bit more details on timing of that, and when do you expect or, when do you plan to get that lined up?

Rodrigo Abreu

Well on the equipment, as you know, all telcos work with some form of a vendor financing of sorts. And in our case, because of the RJ process for the last two years, we have not done any transaction of this nature and as such given that the company's going back to normality. We are again reopening, we have reopened the lines of conversation with all of our vendors, but not only with the vendors, but with other sources of finance, which are aimed at purchasing equipment.

We have been having several of those conversations. We have, obviously, different stages of negotiation with different vendors and different providers of vendor financing. We expect that we would be able to tap this at the first half of next year and obviously we’ll provide more details as those negotiations progress.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you.

Lisa [Indiscernible] from Credit Suisse, would like to ask a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is regarding if you could comment, please, a little bit on the strategic value of the mobile business for the company as a whole. We have been seeing the company focusing a lot right on the fiber business, on the residential business. I’m just trying to understand what the company has seen for the mobile business, given that it has been performing pretty well? Right. Is there any discussions regarding a potential sale for a mobile, and could you please comment a little bit on that?

And my second question is, regarding on the cost front, on the provision for doubtful accounts. Okay. Should we expect, Okay, any increase okay in the coming quarters, or throughout 2020 given that you have you guys have been adding a lot of postpaid and, and control nations right in the mobile segments? Those are my two questions. Thank you.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Phillipe [ph]. Well, starting with the value of the mobile business as we have highlighted several times now, we believe that we have a very, very accretive mobile business, which has a significant market value. And obviously, as a recognition of that we all have been seeing and listening to declarations of appears that in case this asset was eventually available for consolidation, they would be interested in looking at it.

Given those formal declarations of our peers, we have decided with the help of our financial advisor to initiate a market sounding process. So while we are in the process of doing that with our financial advisors, so the true nature of the value of the mobile business can be understood. Search will see and be able to measure how much the value of the mobile business has been, has been recognized and is able to generate the value for the shareholders going forward.

In order to do that, as I mentioned, we are using our financial advisors. But I would like to highlight that there are still no formal discussions or any negotiation in place at this point. As far as the bad debt. Well, there are two components to do bad data here. And I'll mention that the key one is how will our performance on fiber actually reflect on our bad debt. And here, when we substitute copper users, copper subscribers, for fiber subscribers, we actually have a positive impact on bad debt or fiber subscribers have been presenting a much lower net bad debt than copper, in particular, because we have been selective towards the areas where we have been obviously selling it.

And as far as the mobile postpaids, we have introduced in the recent quarters, several mechanism, a lot of mechanism, several mechanisms to actually allow us to control to better control bad debt as far as credit scoring goes. In the past, that credit scoring was not as efficiently used. And we have been fine tuning our credit scoring capabilities to actually continue growing in postpaid without impacting bad debt. And the result so far is in line with what we expected.

As such, with maintaining our mobile results in line with what we expected and using the fact that our fiber revenues will come with lower bad debt associated, we believe we will have good news to tell about bad debt in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Rodrigo Abreu

Yes, and I mean, just as a final remark, which I forgot to mention here is that, you're also asked about the control plans. And the control plans have no bad debt associated, that they're almost fully prepaid. Okay.

Andre Baggio from JPMorgan would like to ask a question.

Andre Baggio

Hi, Rodrigo. So, I have a question with regards to EBITDA. EBITDA has been a very week like saying going down more than 20%. And what -- how can this trend be changed next year, because I understand that you have a very interesting long term plan with the fiber and so on. But how we would have bridged this long term positive outlook to a more short term challenge outlook?

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you, Andre. Well, you're right, EBITDA has been pressed by the decline of the legacy businesses, in particular those related to copper. And let's remember that it's expected that we do have a deep in, in our revenues associated with legacy, not only because of the structural trends, but also because we have invested and decided to invest in particular in fiber to transform the revenue components of the company.

So we interrupted doing things such as proactive selling of very low quality, high churn, high bad debt, areas with copper broadband, for instance. So there is an associated initial impact on our revenues. And obviously, with reducing revenues while you're still not completely substituting that with fiber revenues. We do have an impact in EBITDA. But if you look at what is happening with the EBITDA components on the fiber business, this year, the EBITDA, the revenues and obviously the EBITDA associated can be very small. We are just getting to the hundred million mark as we mentioned.

But when we look at next year, we see that there -- we can expect a significant increase already of the fiber revenues, which come with a much better associated AB dollar level. Obviously, there is a trajectory to compensate for that, in terms of pure revenues, and does come the second part of the answer to your question, we tried to structurally, the structural initiatives for our cost reduction.

When we look at the OpEx reductions that we have this quarter, they were probably smaller than in the past because obviously when you you're just doing across the board cost cutting, you have decreasing returns as time goes by. But what we're doing is we're adding on top of the normal cost reduction initiatives that any company has at any given time we're adding, the five structural components of cost reduction that we highlighted that Camille highlighted during the presentation.

With that, then we can expect to compensate for the EBITDA. And I'll be able to be in a position to start growing EBITDA again, in a matter of a year, a year and a half. So obviously, it is a significant challenge during the early period of the transformation plan. We know that and that's the reason why we believe that the funding component is essential because it help us sustained investment which is required for the mid-term. But we know we'll have a challenge in EBITDA during the first year of the plan. That is expected, and the significant growth of fiber associated also with the growth of that is coming back to corporate we wanted to be and the growth that is coming back to wholesale on the unregulated revenues we’ll have them….

Andre Baggio

And Rodrigo, you talked about the legacy business which is – it’s well known, but in essence, taking aside the fiber, which other areas you have a stable EBITDA which is at least more or less stable these days, is more bio EBITDA also stable and maybe, more other areas today.

Rodrigo Abreu

Well mobile is stable, and will grow because it will orderly follow the path of revenues and our we’re coming back to revenue growth in mobile. And as such, with all of the initiatives of cost reduction, we expect EBITDA and mobile to continue growing as well. We have to remember that mobile has not been a cash consumer for us, it has been contributing positive results to the company. We have not greatly accelerated our CapEx and obviously associated OpEx with the mobile front. We have been investing very selectively as have highlighted in a response to a previous question, and now with this, we expect our EBITDA for mobile to grow, even if not in a very, very accelerated pace, but to grow based on the return to growth on the mobile revenue as well.

Andre Baggio

Perfect. Thanks a lot.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you.

Mr. Pedro [Indiscernible] from Golden Tree would like to ask a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning, Rodrigo, Camille. A few questions. So, so following up on the earlier one, Rodrigo, can you provide any more specificity around the specific timing on the CEO transition? There's been press reports that it may happen at the end of December or the end of January. So some specificity would be good there.

Secondly, on the asset sales. I noticed that you raised the range on the asset sales to approximately 8 billion from the strategic plan. Could you talk about the phasing on the asset sales in the context of towers, data centers, fibers, etcetera? How should we should expect that?

And then two other questions. Obviously a notable event that happened in the quarter was PLC 79. If you could just talk about your expectations around that. And then final just point of clarification on the dividends from Unitel? Could you clarify that that was USD$33 million and that, that was received in November? Thanks.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you Pat. So multiple questions there. Let's try to address them one by one in in respect to the timing of any transitions, as we have been highlighting. We are in the middle of a process that will revamp the executive leadership of the company. When we have the new steps of this transition, we will obviously communicate them when appropriate to the markets. We believe that the key focus at this time is really to have complete management team in place to be able to help us execute the plan. And we're almost there, and not having this completed.

As I highlighted, we do have a new CFO. We have a new legal counsel. We have a new business support director. And obviously, we continue to count with the core team that has brought the company here with a very good performance on the operations and the commercial on the wholesale front.

So, we are almost there as far as completing what will be a core leadership team. And obviously, when we conclude this process, we will announce it immediately. On the asset sales, there is an associated timing with all of the assets, which obviously go in parallel with the complexity of the sales for each of the sales processes, we expect, again, going back to Angola, even though it's the more complex and the largest of all of the non-core asset sales. We expect it to be completed sealed this year, because it's a process that has started a long time ago and and we have been communicating this to the market so we don't change any of that.

The second one in terms of timing would be the towers, and the towers that should be a very fast process now that we have our tower due diligence fully completed. And with such we can move with great speeds. So we could expect the closing of towers with the proceeds coming to the company. And at the end of the first quarter, give or take. The next one will be the sale of real estates and in the sale of real estate that we have to understand that there's not any single one transaction that will bring all of the proceeds, but we have at least six real estate units which are up for sale that we expect will constitute the 300 million to 400 million number that we mentioned during the presentation.

And we expect those sales to occur as we as we go in the next several months. But we would expect the process of this 300 million to 400 million to be concluded by the end of the first half of next year. And then, we have the data centers and the fibers. The data centers will be the next one to come most likely in the first half of next year as well. And obviously, we have the process in place, several interested parties already looking at the process and the information that was put together. And finally, we have the non-core fiber process. And this will be the last one to go, most likely at the end of the first half. But still with some due diligence in place, so we can completely finalize the structuring of the sale process.

So there are many different components of the asset sales. Obviously, the company expects to start giving good news as we go by in the next few months. And immediately, every time we have good news to present to the markets, we're going to provide the form….

On your third question about PLC 79, you see that I have not talked at length about the PLC 79 approval during the quarterly results, because we believe it’s a very positive impact, but which is not short term. We don't expect any super short term impact of PLC 79 other than the one I mentioned, when I was talking about the real estate sales because it's a lot easier to qualify real estate assets as a non-reversible based on the approval of the new law.

But apart from that, we need know that there are still a number of steps to be taken as far as providing the regulation of the new law. This regulation can take somewhere between 12 and 18 months to be complete, fully completed. And obviously the results, the full results of the migration from concessions to authorized and all areas that need to be regulated, will only start to produce results after that.

What we have been doing and now we have highlighted this as part of the initiatives in the presentation is we have been very, very proactive in the regulatory front, to try to anticipate some of those results as far as obligations on the legacy businesses, in particular the STFC, the fixed line, fixed voice service business, which we believe don't make any sense anymore, even before the full regulation of the conception to authorization migration PLC 79. There are several areas where we believe, that by looking in detail at the existing regulation, which can be just reviewed and modified if possible by Anatel without any necessary correlation with a PLC 79. We have been working to try to make that happen as soon as possible, because we know that we are generating significant value with our strategy based on fiber and based on mobile and based on the growth of wholesale and the growth of the -- but obviously, we know that the legacy will continue to be a -- full time to come and obviously, all our efforts involved in the operational front. On the regulatory front, we will be aimed at diminishing this impact, as much as possible. We know that there's a lot of details. There's a lot of granular work to be done there. But obviously this would be the big focus of our -- of our operation going forward not only on the operational front, but also on the regulatory front.

And finally, as far as the Unitel dividends that you mentioned, yes, they are received in USD outside of Angola, and they are rather readily available for other companies, etcetera.

Unidentified Analyst

And that was received after the quarter, correct?

Rodrigo Abreu

That was received after the quarter. Yes, that's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Okay, great. Thanks, Rodrigo.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you Pedro.

[Indiscernible] Santander would like to ask a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for the questions. Two questions from my side, on top of the vendor financing agreements that you are in talks, do you also consider deploying fiber through partnerships convert to what other players are doing?

And my second question would be on your views on the 5G auctions. Consider that you might consider selling the mobile assets, so if you want to 5G enabler for the wholesale through your fiber. Would you favor regional license and that the auction should happen as soon as possible? What are your views on that?

And super quick? Is it fair to assume that you are ruling out any potential capital improving the mid-term? Thank you very much, guys.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you [Indiscernible]. Well, starting with the fiber partnership, so that's really a fiber partnerships. Yes, you are right, as we highlighted in this slide about wholesale. We are starting an operation to allow for fiber partnerships in the form of franchise operation. So in the areas where we do have fiber, but which have not been prioritized by us to go directly to the end customer at the first years of the blend. And as such, we are proposing a model of franchise operations where we would use the advantage of our fiber presence in particular the backbone and the data network and transport networks in the regions to be able to provide a model where we participate in the end user revenue with the franchisees, but also we provide a cost reduction to that in the form of making our infrastructure available.

This will some -- will then add up to other two initiatives that we have in terms of fiber partnerships. The first one, it's not necessarily a partnership, but it is the work that the wholesale team will continue to do and we were expanding providing service to ISVs in areas where we will not operate directly and where we will emphasize our work as providers of infrastructure and not necessarily going directly to customers.

And there is a model which is can work in some areas but in a restricted number of areas, which is called neutral network or neutral fiber. And this model is a model where in order to accelerate investments; you partner with some infrastructure companies which normally have financial investments to help accelerate the implementation of fiber infrastructure in the regions.

In our case, and as a parenthesis here, you may have seen and observed several announcements in this regard made by other operators where there are partnerships been announced to construct fiber in regions where they are not present. The difference in our case is that we are present in most of the regions.

So, for this model for us to make sense economically and also strategically, it has to be concentrated in areas where we have the least presence of our own infrastructure. And obviously, those are the discussions that we have been having. We expect to announce some agreements in the near future as well in this model, but with an emphasis on focusing on the areas where we have the best return, because we have infrastructure in place and we will simply not substitute financial investment for an operational investment, because it doesn't make sense for us.

As far as 5G. Yes, we do look at the 5G as an opportunity for both, a direct participation where we will be providing services as part of our mobile operation, as well as a provider of 5G infrastructure with the presence of fiber. We have included in our strategic plan, the purchase of 5G licenses when they occur. Obviously, there's still a lot of discussion about when and how the 5G auction will be conducted. We know that there are several still pending definitions as far as the nature of the auction, if the auction will be regionalized versus nationalize. What are the sizes of the auction of the spectrum blocks? What are the counterparts in terms of investment versus coverage etcetera?

And the only way we can actually issue an opinion about our preferences is when we have a full understanding and a much clearer picture of where Anatel was going with the auction. But, we believe that given all the discussions in place, most likely we will have a delay as compared to what was being said earlier about when the auction will take place. Initially, obviously, everybody was saying that it will take place at the first half of next year. Now most likely the discussion is will it occur at the end of next year or the beginning of 2021? We will be ready to operate in any of the two scenarios.

As and as far as your last question, which was the capital increase? Yes. Well, we have stated this before, given where our stock is trading given all of the options that we are pursuing as debt financing and sale of non-core assets. At this point, we have initially ruled out the capital increase for the time being. Obviously this is a tool that any company has to have in their toolkit, if the timing and the conditions are appropriate. In our case, this is not the case at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you very much Rodrigo.

Rodrigo Abreu

Thank you.

I would like to turn the floor over to the company for final remarks.

Rodrigo Abreu

Well, okay thank you everybody again for participating in our call. We know that we are starting a long process, it’s a long transformation journey. We believe that there are very significant opportunities ahead of us. We know that we have challenges in many different areas, but we are confident in our execution as I have stated. We have a new engaged motivated team. We are showing the first signs of execution on the key fronts of the plan. We expect, as I mentioned to start giving good news to the market in the coming months with the continuation of the execution of our plan. And obviously we know that we are here for the long term and that we have to stay firm on our direction, because only this direction we will end up by generating significant returns to shareholders. So we feel confident in our execution. We thank you for being with us for the earnings call. And obviously we will be with you again with the results of our Q4 when they become available. Thank you so much. Have a good day.

